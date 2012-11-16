Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
16 November 2012
Release date
|3 October 2013
|Russia
| Top Film Distribution
|12+
|3 October 2013
|Belarus
|
|
|3 October 2013
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|11 October 2013
|Lithuania
|
|N-13
|2 January 2013
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Wise Vision, Sota Cinema Group
Also known as
Vechnoe vozvrashchenie, Eternal Homecoming, Eterna intoarcere acasa, Eterno ritorno, Mūžīgā atgriešanās, Odvichne povernenya, Wieczny powrót, Вечное возвращение, Одвiчне повернення, Вічне повернення