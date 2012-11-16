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Poster of Eternal Homecoming
5.8
Eternal Homecoming - Clip 2
Kinoafisha Films Eternal Homecoming
5.8

Eternal Homecoming

, 2012
Vechnoe vozvrashchenie
Ukraine / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Eternal Homecoming
5.8
Eternal Homecoming - Clip 2
Eternal Homecoming  Clip 2

Cast

Renata Litvinova
Renata Litvinova
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Alla Demidova
Alla Demidova
Georgiy Deliev
Georgiy Deliev
Natalya Buzko
Vitalii Linetskyi
Uta Kilter
Yuri Nevgamonny
Gennadiy Skarga
Director Kira Muratova
Writer Kira Muratova
Composer Zemfira
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 16 November 2012
Release date
3 October 2013 Russia Top Film Distribution 12+
3 October 2013 Belarus
3 October 2013 Kazakhstan
11 October 2013 Lithuania N-13
2 January 2013 Ukraine
Production Wise Vision, Sota Cinema Group
Also known as
Vechnoe vozvrashchenie, Eternal Homecoming, Eterna intoarcere acasa, Eterno ritorno, Mūžīgā atgriešanās, Odvichne povernenya, Wieczny powrót, Вечное возвращение, Одвiчне повернення, Вічне повернення

Film rating

5.8
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6.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Eternal Homecoming - Clip 2
Eternal Homecoming Clip 2
Eternal Homecoming - Clip 1
Eternal Homecoming Clip 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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