Michael BryceYou might've... you know, they can track a cell phone. That's why I use a ghost chip in mine so they can't track the phone. I mean, that's how they know where we were! Here I am, I'm plotting courses all over the country, and you're carrying a location beacon in your pocket!
[painfully, Dukhovich sits on the ledge. He looks at Kincaid and chuckles nastily]
Vladislav Dukhovich[venomously]The look on your face. You're so proud. Darius Kincaid, about to be a hero, save the day. None of that matters. There is no redemption, no atonement for a man like you. Your whole life has been but a trail of corpses, and I will be just another dead body on the pile! Go ahead! Finish me! But don't think for a moment it will change what you are.
[Kincaid stares at Dukhovich for a moment, then bursts out laughing]