[Kincaid corners Dukhovich on the roof. He shoots at Dukhovich's leg. Dukhovich collapses, crying in pain. Kincaid approaches him]

Darius Kincaid Up on the ledge, dookie man.

[Dukhovich does not comply. He groans in pain]

Darius Kincaid You heard me, bitch! Up on the ledge!

[painfully, Dukhovich sits on the ledge. He looks at Kincaid and chuckles nastily]

Vladislav Dukhovich [venomously] The look on your face. You're so proud. Darius Kincaid, about to be a hero, save the day. None of that matters. There is no redemption, no atonement for a man like you. Your whole life has been but a trail of corpses, and I will be just another dead body on the pile! Go ahead! Finish me! But don't think for a moment it will change what you are.

[Kincaid stares at Dukhovich for a moment, then bursts out laughing]

Darius Kincaid I don't give a fuck about all of that!

[Kincaid stops laughing and gazes at Dukhovich grimly]

Darius Kincaid You fucked up when you shot my bodyguard.

[a flashback: Dukhovich shoots at Kincaid. Bryce saves Kincaid's life by shielding him, getting himself injured by the bullet meant for Kincaid]