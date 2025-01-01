Menu
The Hitman's Bodyguard Movie Quotes

Michael Bryce This guy single-handedly ruined the word "motherfucker."
Michael Bryce My job is to keep you out of harm's way.
Darius Kincaid Shit, motherfucker. I am harm's way.
Darius Kincaid Motherfucker, I will bust a cap in your ass, if you don't give up that wheel.
Michael Bryce Have you ever said please or thank you...
Darius Kincaid Please, motherfucker!
Michael Bryce Why are we always yelling?
Darius Kincaid You know, when life gives you shit, you make Kool-Aid.
Michael Bryce That's not really how that expression works.
Darius Kincaid That's the beauty of that motherfucker: life.
Michael Bryce Ah. Yeah, well, life, I mean... life doesn't usually give you shit and then turn into a beverage.
Darius Kincaid You're going to pardon an innocent woman? That's mighty fucking white of you.
Michael Bryce Go with God! This man's killed over 150 people.
Darius Kincaid 250, easy.
Michael Bryce Yeah, but they love you. Me, they want to perform an exorcism on.
Darius Kincaid Question for a higher power. Who is more wicked, he who kills evil motherfuckers or he who protects them?
Darius Kincaid That shit was two years ago, man. You gonna be a little bitch about it?
Michael Bryce You're on your own!
Darius Kincaid Well, good! I'll be safer on my own!
Michael Bryce You won't last one hour without me! You'll be dead in a minute!
Darius Kincaid Yeah, yeah, yeah, you're about as useful as a condom in a convent.
Michael Bryce Eat my ass!
Darius Kincaid That's what she said!
Michael Bryce Suck it!
Darius Kincaid Fuck you!
Darius Kincaid Tick-tock, motherfucker!
Darius Kincaid I made that jump on one leg.
Michael Bryce I made that jump without jumping.
Darius Kinkaid You fucked up when you shot my bodyguard.
Vladislav Dukhovich ...Who?
[Kincaid kicks Dukhovich off the roof to his death]
Darius Kincaid You know, Dokhovich's men have killed every single witness bought against them, and my security detail is a dozen off-duty cops?
Amelia Roussel These are the most highly trained officers in Europe, Mr. Kincaid. We've taken every precaution to make sure that your involvement is completely classified.
Jean Foucher We have taken every precaution to make sure that your involvement is completely classified.
Darius Kincaid It's a secret? That makes me feel so much better.
Garrett Well, I can assure you, even if there was an attempt, we are more than prepared for any assault.
Darius Kincaid [headbutts Garret] Prepared for that assault, motherfucker?
Darius Kincaid You made a shank yet?
Sonia Kincaid What for?
Darius Kincaid It's prison, baby. You gotta protect yourself.
Sonia Kincaid It's a Dutch prison, Darius! What are they gonna do, beat me with a clog?
Darius Kincaid How do I look?
Michael Bryce You got a little speck of blood on your... everywhere.
Darius Kincaid See, if I'm paying Triple-A rates, then I'm looking for that full service shit, you know what I'm saying? The extra "A" in stands for "ass", yours, between mine and a bullet.
Darius Kincaid Go to FTP site Raven 257. Just load it up.
Moreno Exhibit 18-D. We've confirmed the coordinates.
ICC Court Clerk It's asking for a password.
Darius Kincaid Oh, sorry. Er, password... "Dukhovich is a dick", all caps, uh, except "dick" is lower case.
Darius Kincaid The single most awesome shot I've made in my entire hitman career. 300 meters through a firm C-cup titty-sized window.
Michael Bryce You know he's a murderer, right? You're playing nurse to a murderer.
Amelia Roussel A witness.
Michael Bryce Really?
Amelia Roussel Mm-hmm.
Michael Bryce Twenty-seven times. That's how many times this asshole has tried to kill me, 27 - 28! Fucking Prague!
Darius Kincaid The Bible says to never take revenge, to leave it to the Lord. But I wasn't prepared to wait that long.
Michael Bryce This yours? Is this your cell phone?
Darius Kincaid I might have taken that off some dead merc.
Michael Bryce You might've... you know, they can track a cell phone. That's why I use a ghost chip in mine so they can't track the phone. I mean, that's how they know where we were! Here I am, I'm plotting courses all over the country, and you're carrying a location beacon in your pocket!
Darius Kincaid My bad.
Michael Bryce Your bad? You don't even understand how 21st century technology works! I mean, how have you stayed alive this long?
Darius Kincaid While all you guys are wasting your time planning and aiming and deducing, I just do my thing, and my thing has always been better than your fucking thing.
Michael Bryce I can protect someone from bullets and explosives, but there's nothing I can do against indiscriminate use of mayonnaise for 68 straight years.
[last lines]
Sonia Kincaid Oh, baby, it's so romantic that you broke out of prison for our anniversary.
Darius Kincaid No way was I gonna miss it this year, Corazón.
Sonia Kincaid Ay, mi cucaracha.
Darius Kincaid Happy anniversary.
Sonia Kincaid Happy anniversary, motherfucker.
Goran I ask you one time, polite. Where is Kincaid?
Michael Bryce Honestly, I'd tell you if I knew. You have my word. Look at my right hand. See that? That's a Boy Scout salute. We're sworn to never lie. I've taken an oath, so you can trust me.
[Kincaid corners Dukhovich on the roof. He shoots at Dukhovich's leg. Dukhovich collapses, crying in pain. Kincaid approaches him]
Darius Kincaid Up on the ledge, dookie man.
[Dukhovich does not comply. He groans in pain]
Darius Kincaid You heard me, bitch! Up on the ledge!
[painfully, Dukhovich sits on the ledge. He looks at Kincaid and chuckles nastily]
Vladislav Dukhovich [venomously] The look on your face. You're so proud. Darius Kincaid, about to be a hero, save the day. None of that matters. There is no redemption, no atonement for a man like you. Your whole life has been but a trail of corpses, and I will be just another dead body on the pile! Go ahead! Finish me! But don't think for a moment it will change what you are.
[Kincaid stares at Dukhovich for a moment, then bursts out laughing]
Darius Kincaid I don't give a fuck about all of that!
[Kincaid stops laughing and gazes at Dukhovich grimly]
Darius Kincaid You fucked up when you shot my bodyguard.
[a flashback: Dukhovich shoots at Kincaid. Bryce saves Kincaid's life by shielding him, getting himself injured by the bullet meant for Kincaid]
Vladislav Dukhovich [confused] Who?
[Kincaid kicks Dukhovich off the roof to his death]
[first lines]
Man on Phone Good morning, Mr. Bryce. I trust the pickup ran smoothly.
Michael Bryce Hand-off was clean. No stops till the exit point.
