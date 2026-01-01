Menu
Marko Mandić
Date of Birth
8 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor
Popular Films
9.1
Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man
(2023)
7.0
Little Trouble Girls
(2025)
6.5
O Beautiful Night
(2019)
Filmography
7
Little Trouble Girls
Kaj ti je deklica
Drama
2025, Croatia / Slovenia / Serbia / Italy
6.4
Block 5
Igrisca ne damo!
Adventure, Drama, Family
2024, Croatia / Czechia / Slovenia
6.3
Family Therapy
Family Therapy
Comedy, Drama
2024, Croatia / France / Italy / Norway / Serbia / Slovenia
9.1
Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man
Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man
Drama
2023, Slovenia
6.5
O Beautiful Night
O Beautiful Night / Doch wir lächeln zurück
Drama
2019, Germany
5.9
Gold
Gold
Western, Drama, Adventure
2013, Germany / Canada
Watch trailer
