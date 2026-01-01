Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marko Mandić Marko Mandić
Kinoafisha Persons Marko Mandić

Marko Mandić

Marko Mandić

Date of Birth
8 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man 9.1
Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man (2023)
Little Trouble Girls 7.0
Little Trouble Girls (2025)
O Beautiful Night 6.5
O Beautiful Night (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Little Trouble Girls 7
Little Trouble Girls Kaj ti je deklica
Drama 2025, Croatia / Slovenia / Serbia / Italy
Block 5 6.4
Block 5 Igrisca ne damo!
Adventure, Drama, Family 2024, Croatia / Czechia / Slovenia
Family Therapy 6.3
Family Therapy Family Therapy
Comedy, Drama 2024, Croatia / France / Italy / Norway / Serbia / Slovenia
Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man 9.1
Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man
Drama 2023, Slovenia
O Beautiful Night 6.5
O Beautiful Night O Beautiful Night / Doch wir lächeln zurück
Drama 2019, Germany
Gold 5.9
Gold Gold
Western, Drama, Adventure 2013, Germany / Canada
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more