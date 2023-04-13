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Poster of Volny
5.4
Volny - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Volny
5.4

Volny

, 2022
Volny
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Volny
5.4
Volny - Trailer
Volny  Trailer

Cast

Vladislav Abashin
Vladislav Abashin
Oleg
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Vera
Irina Brazgovka
Irina Brazgovka
Zoya
Sergey Umanov
Sergey Umanov
Pyotr
Roman Radov
Roman Radov
Gleb
Aleksey Bagdasarov
Aleksey Bagdasarov
Investor
Kseniya Orlova
Ksyusha
Egor Popov
Anton
Darya Sergeyeva
Madonna
Aleksandr Sheps
Provodnik
Director Mikhail Brashinskiy
Writer Konstantin Murzenko, Mikhail Brashinskiy
Composer Denis Antonov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 13 April 2023
Release date
13 April 2023 Russia Reflexion Films
Worldwide Gross $2,511
Production Kinoprime, Studio Slon
Also known as
Volny, Волны

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Volny - Trailer
Volny Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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