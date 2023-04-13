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5.4
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Volny
5.4
Volny
, 2022
Volny
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.4
Volny
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Vladislav Abashin
Oleg
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Vera
Irina Brazgovka
Zoya
Sergey Umanov
Pyotr
Roman Radov
Gleb
Aleksey Bagdasarov
Investor
Kseniya Orlova
Ksyusha
Egor Popov
Anton
Darya Sergeyeva
Madonna
Aleksandr Sheps
Provodnik
Director
Mikhail Brashinskiy
Writer
Konstantin Murzenko
,
Mikhail Brashinskiy
Composer
Denis Antonov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
13 April 2023
Release date
13 April 2023
Russia
Reflexion Films
Worldwide Gross
$2,511
Production
Kinoprime, Studio Slon
Also known as
Volny, Волны
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 20 February 2026
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