Homer[to John]Dad, I may not be the best, but I come to believe that I got it in me to be somebody in this world. And it's not because I'm so different from you either, it's because I'm the same. I mean, I can be just as hard-headed, and just as tough. I only hope I can be as good a man as you. Sure, Wernher von Braun is a great scientist, but he isn't my hero.
HomerNo. Coal mining may be your life, but it's not mine. I'm never going down there again. I wanna go into space.
Quentin[shooting off their last rocket]Look at it go, Homer. This one's gunna go for miles.
O'DellGod's honest truth, Homer. What are the chances... a bunch of kids from Coalwood... actually winning the national science fair?
JohnElsie, I don't have the power to settle this strike.
ElsieThe bosses listen to you. They'll do what you tell them.
JohnI'm not gonna crawl on my belly infront of those miserable union rats.
ElsieIs that what this is about? Is this about your pride?
JohnIt's about what's best for Coalwood. If this mine doesn't produce, then the town dies. Think the union gives a damn about that? They're nothin' but a bunch of greedy sons of bitches...
ElsieShut up. Just shut up.
[John is silent]
ElsieHomer once said you love the mine more than your own family. I stook up for you because I didn't want to believe it. Homer has gotten alot of help from the people in this town. They've helped him build his rockets. They've watched him fly 'em. But not you. You never showed up, not even once. I'm not asking you to believe in it, but he's your son, for God's sake. And I am asking you to help him. If you don't, I'll leave you. I'll do whatever it takes to get away from here. I will work, if that's what it takes. I'll live in a tree to get away from you. Don't think I won't.
HomerIf I go on to win at Indianapolis, I can go to college, maybe even get a job at Cape Canaveral. There's nothing here for me. The town is dying! The mine is dying! Everybody here knows that but you!
VernonWe ain't at the mine now Hickham! This ain't your business!
John[to Roy Lee]You wait in the car with Homer, son.
[to Vernon]
JohnNow you listen to me you drunken son of a bitch. If that boy's father were still alive, he'd kick your ass. So I'm gonna have to do it for him. If I see him with a bruise... you get a scar. If I see him with a limp... you get *crutches*! Do you hear me? Do you hear me?
JohnI want you out of this mine, and don't you ever come back, you stupid son of a bitch. Didn't I tell you to watch those pillars? Now we coulda all been killed today, because you didn't have the sense to look up!
Roy LeeWait the hell up, will you Homer? Now I got about as much chance of winning that science fair as you do winning a football scholarship. I know I'm gonna be a miner. I've known my entire life. What the hell's so bad about mining coal anyway?
HomerNothing Roy Lee. It's great. That's why your stepdaddy is the biggest drunk in West Virginia! I mean, come on guys! You know the mine'll kill you!
[to Quentin]
HomerYou ever hear the story about how O'Dell's dad died?
[a mine worker, formerly one of the Tuskegee Airmen, almost gets hit when he watches Homer launch a rocket]
Leon BoldenHomer, I flew with the Red Tails in World War II. And seein' that rocket come at me... it almost took me back there.
Roy Lee[after a rocket launch]Holy shit, it's headed for the mine.
[beat, then runs]
Radio Announcer[First line] If you have just tuned in to this special bulletin. Washington has confirmed that yesterday on the fourth of October 1957. The Soviet Union successfully launched history's first man-made satellite into space orbit, around the earth.