John Elsie, I don't have the power to settle this strike.

Elsie The bosses listen to you. They'll do what you tell them.

John I'm not gonna crawl on my belly infront of those miserable union rats.

Elsie Is that what this is about? Is this about your pride?

John It's about what's best for Coalwood. If this mine doesn't produce, then the town dies. Think the union gives a damn about that? They're nothin' but a bunch of greedy sons of bitches...

Elsie Shut up. Just shut up.

[John is silent]

Elsie Homer once said you love the mine more than your own family. I stook up for you because I didn't want to believe it. Homer has gotten alot of help from the people in this town. They've helped him build his rockets. They've watched him fly 'em. But not you. You never showed up, not even once. I'm not asking you to believe in it, but he's your son, for God's sake. And I am asking you to help him. If you don't, I'll leave you. I'll do whatever it takes to get away from here. I will work, if that's what it takes. I'll live in a tree to get away from you. Don't think I won't.

John Where would you go?

Elsie [a beat] Myrtle Beach.