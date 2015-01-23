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Poster of Sam Klemke's Time Machine
6.8
Sam Klemke's Time Machine - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sam Klemke's Time Machine
6.8

Sam Klemke's Time Machine

, 2015
Sam Klemke's Time Machine
USA, Australia / Documentary, Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sam Klemke's Time Machine
6.8
Sam Klemke's Time Machine - Subtitled trailer
Sam Klemke's Time Machine  Subtitled trailer

Synopsis

Sam Klemke has filmed and narrated his entire life, creating a strange and intimate portrait of what it means to be human.

Cast

Sam Klemke
Sam Klemke
Director Matthew Bate
Writer Matthew Bate, Matt Vesely
Composer Raynor Pettge, Jonny Elk Walsh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 23 January 2015
Release date
19 May 2016 Russia Кино без границ 16+
19 May 2016 Belarus
19 May 2016 Kazakhstan
23 January 2015 USA
19 May 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $851
Production Best FX (Boom Sound), Closer Productions
Also known as
Sam Klemke's Time Machine, Wehikul czasu Sama Klemke, Η χρονομηχανή του Σαμ Κλέμκε, Машина времени Сэма Клемке

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sam Klemke's Time Machine - Subtitled trailer
Sam Klemke's Time Machine Subtitled trailer
Sam Klemke's Time Machine - Trailer
Sam Klemke's Time Machine Trailer
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