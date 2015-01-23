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6.8
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Sam Klemke's Time Machine
6.8
Sam Klemke's Time Machine
, 2015
Sam Klemke's Time Machine
USA, Australia / Documentary, Biography / 18+
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6.8
Sam Klemke's Time Machine
Subtitled trailer
Subtitled trailer
Synopsis
Sam Klemke has filmed and narrated his entire life, creating a strange and intimate portrait of what it means to be human.
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Cast
Sam Klemke
Director
Matthew Bate
Writer
Matthew Bate
,
Matt Vesely
Composer
Raynor Pettge
,
Jonny Elk Walsh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Australia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
23 January 2015
Release date
19 May 2016
Russia
Кино без границ
16+
19 May 2016
Belarus
19 May 2016
Kazakhstan
23 January 2015
USA
19 May 2016
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$851
Production
Best FX (Boom Sound), Closer Productions
Also known as
Sam Klemke's Time Machine, Wehikul czasu Sama Klemke, Η χρονομηχανή του Σαμ Κλέμκε, Машина времени Сэма Клемке
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
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Sam Klemke's Time Machine
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