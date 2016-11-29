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Sam Klemke's Time Machine. Trailer
Sam Klemke's Time Machine. Trailer
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Publication date: 29 November 2016
Sam Klemke's Time Machine
– Sam Klemke has filmed and narrated his entire life, creating a strange and intimate portrait of what it means to be human.
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Sam Klemke's Time Machine
Documentary, Biography, 2015, USA / Australia
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