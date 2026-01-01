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Matthew Bate
Matthew Bate
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Bate
Matthew Bate
Matthew Bate
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.8
Sam Klemke's Time Machine
(2015)
Filmography
6.8
Sam Klemke's Time Machine
Sam Klemke's Time Machine
Documentary, Biography
2015, USA / Australia
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