ProductionARO Entertainment, Odyssey Media, TAJJ Media
Also known as
Home Invasion, Взлом, Allanamiento de morada, Assediati in casa, Atac la domiciliu, Beront a terror, Forced Entry, Haneye Tecavüz, Niebezpieczni intruzi, Opasni uljezi, Os Intrusos, Prise au piège avec mon fils, Sissetung koju, Terror Online, Εισβολή στο σπίτι, セキュリティコール, 神秘入侵
Film rating
5.1
Rate13 votes
5.1IMDb
Updated 7 July 2025
Stills
Quotes
JacobHaving one of your dog's names for a password is just asking to be hacked
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.