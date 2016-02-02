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Poster of Home Invasion
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Home Invasion
5.1

Home Invasion

, 2016
Home Invasion
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Home Invasion
5.1

Cast

Jason Patric
Jason Patric
Mike
Scott Adkins
Scott Adkins
Heflin
Natasha Henstridge
Natasha Henstridge
Chloe
Liam Dickinson
Jacob
Kyra Zagorsky
Victoria Knox
Michael J Rogers
Astor
Christian Tessier
Xander
Brenda Crichlow
Bess
Leanne Lapp
Liz
Johannah Newmarch
Johannah Newmarch
Alice
Director David Tennant, David Tennant
Writer Peter Sullivan
Composer Robert Smart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 1 May 2021
World premiere 2 February 2016
Release date
2 February 2016 Russia 18+
2 February 2016 Kazakhstan
2 February 2016 Netherlands 16
2 February 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production ARO Entertainment, Odyssey Media, TAJJ Media
Also known as
Home Invasion, Взлом, Allanamiento de morada, Assediati in casa, Atac la domiciliu, Beront a terror, Forced Entry, Haneye Tecavüz, Niebezpieczni intruzi, Opasni uljezi, Os Intrusos, Prise au piège avec mon fils, Sissetung koju, Terror Online, Εισβολή στο σπίτι, セキュリティコール, 神秘入侵

Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 7 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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