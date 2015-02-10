A young knight and a dragon named Drago, whose lives there now share with one heart, joins forces to protect a nest filled with dragon eggs from an evil sorcerer and undo a curse placed on Drago as well.
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse, Coração de Dragão 3: A Maldição do Feiticeiro, Cœur de dragon 3 : La Malédiction du sorcier, Coeur de dragon 3: La malédiction du sorcier, Corazón de Dragón - La Maldición del Brujo, Dračí srdce 3: Čarodějova kletba, Dračie srdce 3: Čarodejníkova kliatba, Dragonheart 3 - Der Fluch des Druiden, Dragonheart 3 La maldición, Dragonheart 3: La maldición del brujo, Dragonheart 3: La maledizione dello stregone, Dragonheart: The Sorcerer's Curse, Ejder Yürek 3: Büyücünün Laneti, Ghalb-e Ezhdeha: Nefrin-e Jadugar, Lohesüda: Nõia needus, Ostatni smok 3: Klątwa czarnoksiężnika, Sárkányszív 3: A varázsló átka, Trái Tim Rồng: Lời Nguyền, Zmajevo srce 3 - Čarobnjakova kletva, Η καρδιά του δράκου 3: Η κατάρα του μάγου, Сердце дракона 3: Проклятье чародея, Серце дракона: Прокляття чарівника, Сърцето на дракона 3: Проклятието на магьосника, ドラゴンハート 最後の闘い, 魔龍傳奇3：巫師的詛咒, Corazon de Dragon 3 La Maldicion Del Brujo, Corazón de Dragón 3: La maldición del brujo, Coeur de dragon 3 : La malédiction du sorcier, Dragonheart 3: Der Fluch Des Druiden, Coeur de Dragon 3
Film rating
5.1
Rate14 votes
5.1IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
BrudeI seen you've gone dizzy eyed for that yeasty scut!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse