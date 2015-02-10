Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse
5.1

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse

, 2015
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curs
USA / Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse
5.1

Synopsis

A young knight and a dragon named Drago, whose lives there now share with one heart, joins forces to protect a nest filled with dragon eggs from an evil sorcerer and undo a curse placed on Drago as well.

Cast

Julian Morris
Julian Morris
Gareth
Tamzin Merchant
Rhonu
Jassa Ahluwalia
Lorne
Jonjo O’Neill
Brude
Dominic Mafham
Sir Horsa
Christopher Fairbank
Christopher Fairbank
Potter
Jake Curran
Jake Curran
Traevor
Duncan Preston
Elisedd
Ozama Oancea
Begilda
Serban Celea
Sir Wulfric
Director Colin Teague
Writer Patrick Read Johnson, Matthew Feitshans, Charles Edward Pogue
Composer Mark McKenzie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 6 April 2017
World premiere 10 February 2015
Release date
10 February 2015 Russia 16+
30 March 2015 Great Britain
26 March 2015 Italy
10 February 2015 Kazakhstan
24 February 2015 Romania 12
24 February 2015 USA
10 February 2015 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Raffaella Productions
Also known as
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse, Coração de Dragão 3: A Maldição do Feiticeiro, Cœur de dragon 3 : La Malédiction du sorcier, Coeur de dragon 3: La malédiction du sorcier, Corazón de Dragón - La Maldición del Brujo, Dračí srdce 3: Čarodějova kletba, Dračie srdce 3: Čarodejníkova kliatba, Dragonheart 3 - Der Fluch des Druiden, Dragonheart 3 La maldición, Dragonheart 3: La maldición del brujo, Dragonheart 3: La maledizione dello stregone, Dragonheart: The Sorcerer's Curse, Ejder Yürek 3: Büyücünün Laneti, Ghalb-e Ezhdeha: Nefrin-e Jadugar, Lohesüda: Nõia needus, Ostatni smok 3: Klątwa czarnoksiężnika, Sárkányszív 3: A varázsló átka, Trái Tim Rồng: Lời Nguyền, Zmajevo srce 3 - Čarobnjakova kletva, Η καρδιά του δράκου 3: Η κατάρα του μάγου, Сердце дракона 3: Проклятье чародея, Серце дракона: Прокляття чарівника, Сърцето на дракона 3: Проклятието на магьосника, ドラゴンハート　最後の闘い, 魔龍傳奇3：巫師的詛咒, Corazon de Dragon 3 La Maldicion Del Brujo, Corazón de Dragón 3: La maldición del brujo, Coeur de dragon 3 : La malédiction du sorcier, Dragonheart 3: Der Fluch Des Druiden, Coeur de Dragon 3

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse

The Scorpion King: Book of Souls
The Scorpion King: Book of Souls Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2018, USA
4.0
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire Fantasy
2017, USA
5.0
Underworld: Blood Wars
Underworld: Blood Wars Horror, Action
2017, USA
6.0
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2014, USA
4.0
Police Story: Lockdown
Police Story: Lockdown Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action
2013, China
6.0
Recoil
Recoil Action, Thriller, Crime
2011, Canada
5.0
Dungeons & Dragons
Dungeons & Dragons Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2000, USA / Czechia
3.0
DragonHeart
DragonHeart Drama, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
1996, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more