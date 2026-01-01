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Eline Van der Velden Eline Van der Velden
Kinoafisha Persons Eline Van der Velden

Eline Van der Velden

Eline Van der Velden

Date of Birth
12 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Overspel 7.7
Overspel (2011)
Stricken 7.2
Stricken (2009)
Flying Home 6.1
Flying Home (2014)

Filmography

Flying Home 6.1
Flying Home Flying Home
Romantic, Drama 2014, Belgium / Germany
Overspel 7.7
Overspel
Drama 2011, Netherlands
Stricken 7.2
Stricken Komt een vrouw bij de dokter
Romantic, Drama 2009, Netherlands
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