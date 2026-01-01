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Filmography
Eline Van der Velden
Eline Van der Velden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eline Van der Velden
Eline Van der Velden
Eline Van der Velden
Date of Birth
12 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Overspel
(2011)
7.2
Stricken
(2009)
6.1
Flying Home
(2014)
Filmography
6.1
Flying Home
Flying Home
Romantic, Drama
2014, Belgium / Germany
7.7
Overspel
Drama
2011, Netherlands
7.2
Stricken
Komt een vrouw bij de dokter
Romantic, Drama
2009, Netherlands
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