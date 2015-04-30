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Pravnuki
Pravnuki
, 2015
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Aleksey Baranovskiy
Dmytro Mazurov
Anton Grebenshchikov
Svetlana Grunina
Platon Haritonov
Pavel Harin
Grigoriy Shuster
Director
Anton Grebenshchikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
30 April 2015
Release date
30 April 2015
Russia
Кана
16+
30 April 2015
Kazakhstan
30 April 2015
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
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Best Russian Films
Updated 12 November 2020
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