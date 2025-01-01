GloriaIt is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we're always doing it wrong. You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can't ask for money because that's crass. You have to be a boss, but you can't be mean. You have to lead, but you can't squash other people's ideas. You're supposed to love being a mother but don't talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman, but also always be looking out for other people. You have to answer for men's bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you're accused of complaining. You're supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you're supposed to be a part of the sisterhood. But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It's too hard! It's too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault. I'm just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don't even know.
BarbieThis makes me emotional, and I'm expressing it. I have no difficulty holding both logic and feeling at the same time. And it does not diminish my powers. It expands them.
BarbieBy giving voice to the cognitive dissonance required to be a woman under the patriarchy, you robbed it of its power.
Advertising VoiceOkay, kids, it's time to run out and get the new Depression Barbie. She wears sweatpants all day and night. She spent seven hours today on Instagram, looking at her estranged best friend's engagement photos, while eating a family-size bag of Starbursts. And now her jaw is killing her. And she's going to watch the BBC's Pride and Prejudice for the seventh time until she falls asleep. Anxiety, panic attacks, and OCD sold separately.
BarbieI don't know. I'm... I'm not really sure where I belong anymore. I don't think I have an ending.
RuthThat was always the point. I created you so you wouldn't have an ending.
BarbieSo, being human's not something I need to ask for or even want? I can just... it's something that I just discover I am?
RuthYou guys, do you think the lady who invented Barbie looks like Barbie? I'm a five-foot-nothing grandma with a double mastectomy... and tax evasion issues. Nobody looks like Barbie, except, of course, Barbie.
Mattel CEOHer ghost keeps an office on the 17th floor.
GloriaOkay, what about Ordinary Barbie? She's not extraordinary. She's not president of anything, or maybe she is. Maybe she's a mom. Maybe she's not. Because it's okay to... to just want to be a mom, or to wanna be president or a mom who is president. Or not a mom who's also not president. She just has a flattering top, and she wants to get through the day feeling kinda good about herself.
Mattel CEOShame on you, Executive Number Two. You think I spent my entire life in boardrooms because of a bottom line? No! I got into this business because of little girls and their dreams. In the least creepy way possible. Now, blade faster. Time is running out.
BarbieBut you're the creator. You... Don't you control me?
RuthI can't control you any more than I can control my own daughter. I named you after her, Barbara. And I always hoped for you like I hoped for her. We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back to see how far they've come.
KenI'll take a high-level, high-paying job with influence, please.
Corporate ManOkay, you'll need at least an MBA. And a lot of our people have PhDs.
BarbieIn our assessment, money is not speech, and corporations have no free speech rights to begin with. So any claim on their part to be exercising a right is just their attempt to turn our democracy into a plutocracy.
BarbieI want to be a part of the people that make meaning. Not the thing that's made. I want to do the imagining. I don't wanna be the idea.
BarbieI know I'm Stereotypical Barbie and therefore don't form conjectures concerning the causality of adjacent unfolding events, but some things have been happening that might be related. Bad breath this morning, a cold shower, burnt waffle, and falling off my roof.
SashaOkay, Barbie, let's do this. You've been making women feel bad about themselves since you were invented.
NarratorWhen you're playing with Barbies... nobody bothers to walk them down the stairs and out the door, et cetera. You just pick them up and put them where you want them to go. You use your imagination.
KenOut there, I was somebody. And when I walked down the street... people respected me just for who I am. One lady, she even asked me for the time.
KenWay. And if it weren't for these technicalities like MBAs, medical degrees, and I don't know, swim lessons, I could have ruled that world. But I don't need any of those things here. Here, I'm just a dude. And you know what? That's enough.
BarbieOh, look, a construction site. We need that good feminine energy.
Dan at the FBITwo of your dolls have gotten loose.
Dan at the FBIDon't sass me, Aaron. Couple of blondes, answering to Barbie and Ken. Rollerblading in Santa Monica. We're gonna need Mattel's help landing the eagle. Don't crap the bed, Aaron!
BarbieI've gotta talk to somebody in charge. Everything is backwards here. Men look at me like I'm an object. Girls hate me. Everyone thinks I'm crazy, and I keep getting arrested.
BarbieSo what can I do to repair the rift in the space-time continuum, get my feet back, and that one cellulite gone, and just generally not turn into Weird Barbie?
SashaDistract them by appearing helpless and confused. Kens cannot resist a damsel in distress.
NarratorSince the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. The girls who played with them could only ever play at being mothers. Which can be fun, at least for a while, anyway. Ask your mother.
BarbieIt's a figure of speech. It's actually a sports car to a speedboat, to a rocket ship, to a tandem bike, to a camper van, fun, to a snowmobile, brr, which will take you most of the way to the state of Los Angeles, where you will don neon and Rollerblades, and enter the country of California. Weird, I know. Best if you don't think about it too much.
KenLook, I'm just having some brewski beers at my Mojo Dojo Casa House.
KenShredding waves is much more dangerous than people realize.
SashaAre you really gonna let Barbie take you and your tween daughter to an imaginary land?
GloriaYes, and you wanna know why? Because I never get to do anything.
Mattel CEOBut thanks to the Barbies, I, too, can now relieve myself of this heavy existential burden while holding on to the very real title of CEO.
KenWe were only fighting because we didn't know who we were.
BarbieI just have all my money in a savings account.
KenThat's totally wrong. You need treasury bonds, corporate bonds, CDs.
BarbieNo one has CDs anymore.
KenOh, sweetheart, you are so cute when you're confused. But no, not music. CD stands for Certificate of Deposit.
BarbieOh! Photoshop is so hard! I just don't understand how to use the Select tool.
KenHoney, you can only use the Select tool if the layer is highlighted. Let me show you.
BarbieThat's... That's terrifying. I don't want that. Not my life. No, thank you. Just, no, I don't want this. I'm just gonna sit here and wait and hope that one of the more leadership-oriented Barbies just snaps out of it and does something about this whole mess.
GloriaI really understand this feeling. It's basically, like, being a human person all the time...
BarbieWow. And now you're making it permanent with a special election to change the Constitution.
KenThat's right. In just 48 hours, all the Kens will head to the polls and vote to change the Constitution to a government for the Kens, of the Kens, and by the Kens!
BarbieYou can't do this. This is Barbie Land. The Barbies worked hard and they dreamed hard to make it everything that it is. You... You can't just undo it in a day.
KenLiterally and figuratively, watch me. Now, if you'll excuse me... this is my Mojo Dojo Casa House, it's not Barbie's Mojo Dojo Casa House. Right?
KenBuckle up, babe. Because Barbie Land is now Ken Land. And it's gonna be just like Century City in Los Angeles, because they had it all figured out in Century City. The minute you get out of your car, you're like, 'I can't believe how great this place is!'
BarbieNo, no, no. They don't have it figured out in Century City because we failed them.
BarbieSomeone did. And now, there is a rip in the continuum that is the membrane between Barbie Land and the Real World, and if you wanna be Stereotypical Barbie perfect again, then, baby girl, you gotta go fix it. Or you're gonna keep going funny. Look at your upper thigh.