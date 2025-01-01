Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Barbie Barbie Movie Quotes

Barbie Movie Quotes

Gloria It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we're always doing it wrong. You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can't ask for money because that's crass. You have to be a boss, but you can't be mean. You have to lead, but you can't squash other people's ideas. You're supposed to love being a mother but don't talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman, but also always be looking out for other people. You have to answer for men's bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you're accused of complaining. You're supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you're supposed to be a part of the sisterhood. But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It's too hard! It's too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault. I'm just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don't even know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie [in tears] I'm not pretty anymore!
Gloria What? You're so pretty!
Barbie I'm not stereotypical Barbie pretty!
Narrator Note to the filmmakers: Margot Robbie is the wrong person to cast if you want to make this point.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken To be honest, when I found out the patriarchy wasn't just about horses, I lost interest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I thought I might stay over tonight.
Barbie Why?
Ken Because we're girfriend and boyfriend.
Barbie To do what?
[pause]
Ken I'm actually not sure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth Humans have only one ending. Ideas live for ever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Allan Allans have been in the real word before, no one's noticed! NSYNC? They're all Allans! Even that one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I'm just Ken and I'm enough / And I'm great at doing stuff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Mr. Mattel...
Mattel CEO Please call me mother.
Barbie No, thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie [to the other Barbies at the party] Do you guys ever think about dying?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Hi, Barbie!
Barbie Hi, Ken!
Barbie Hi, Barbie!
Barbie Hi, Barbie!
Barbie Hi, Barbie!
Barbie Hi, Barbie!
Barbie Hi, Barbie!
Ken Hi, Barbie!
Barbie Hi, Ken!
Ken Hi, Ken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I do not have a vagina and he does not have a penis. We have no genitals.
Ken I have *all* the genitals!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back and see how far they've come
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aaron Dinkins I'm a man with no power, does that make me a woman?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[as Barbie leaves Barbie Land, she finds Ken in her car]
Barbie What are you doing here?
Ken I'm coming with you!
Barbie Did you bring your rollerblades?
Ken [holds up his blades] I literally go nowhere without them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Barbie Hi.
Doctor Receptionist Name?
Barbie Oh, um... Handler, Barbara.
Doctor Receptionist And what are you here for today, Barbara?
Barbie I'm here to see my gynecologist!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Is it just me or did these mojo dojo casa houses just get a whole lot dreamier?
Barbie That's because they're Dreamhouses, motherf-
[last syllable is bleeped out and mouth is covered by the Mattel logo]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Does the label "long-term long-distance low-commitment casual girlfriend" mean nothing to her?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie [in awe] You're so beautiful.
The Woman on the Bench [confidently] I know it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO I am the son of a mother, and the nephew of a female aunt. Some of my best friends... are Jewish!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator [from trailer] Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until...
[a large figurine is seen by the young, primitive-like girls; she is revealed to be Barbie in her iconic, one-piece, black-and-white swimsuit]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Men hate women and women hate women. It's the one thing we can all agree on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor No, I won't let you do just one appendectomy.
Ken But I'm a man.
Doctor But not a doctor.
Ken Can I talk to a doctor?
Doctor You are talking to a doctor.
Ken I need a clicky pen.
Doctor No.
Ken A sharpy thing?
Doctor No.
Ken [as he walks toward a male doctor] There he is.
Doctor Somebody get security.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Allan Hi, Barbie!
Barbie Oh, hi, Allan!
Narrator There are no multiples of Allan. He's just Allan.
Allan Yeah, I'm... confused about that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha You're a fascist!
Barbie How can I be a fascist?
[through tears]
Barbie I don't control the railways or the flow of commerce...
[cries]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie It's like I've been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken You guys aren't doing patriarchy very well.
Corporate Man We're actually doing patriarchy very well
[lowers voice]
Corporate Man ... we're just better at hiding it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Come in to my Weird House! Hi, I'm Weird Barbie, I am in the splits, I have a funky haircut and I smell like basement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I've never seen 'The Godfather'...
Ken Oh my God! You've never seen 'The Godfather'? This movie is a rich blend of genius and a triumph that Robert Evans...
Barbie Can you start the movie over and just talk the whole time?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha There are Kens, too?
Barbie There are many Kens.
Sasha Where do all the Kens live?
Barbie I don't know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO [upon seeing Midge, who is pregnant] I thought we discontinued her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie [screaming] FLAT FEET!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Barbie has a great day every day. Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth I was arrested for tax evasion, but that's another movie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Oh! I would never wear heels if my feet were shaped this way!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie You can be brainwashed, or you can be ugly. There's nothing in between.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I'll play the guitar at you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Yeah, because actually, my job... it's just beach.
Barbie And what a great job you do at beach!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken [singing] I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a ten! Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria You don't have your license.
Sasha This car has no engine!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Kenland contains the seeds of its own destruction.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria [showing her drawings] This is Irrepressible-Thoughts-of-Death Barbie... this is Cellulite-All-Over-The-Body Barbie
[flipping over the page of her sketchbook]
Gloria ... and this is Crippling-Shame Barbie...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I just don't know who I am without you.
Barbie You're Ken.
Ken But it's Barbie and Ken. There's no just Ken. That's why I was created. I only exist within the warmth of your gaze. Without it, I'm just a little blond guy who can't do flips.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I'd love to see what kind of nude blob he's packing under those jeans.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO Women are at the foundation of this company! There was a female CEO in the 90s and then another one... at some point. So that's two right there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria [watching as Barbie slowly rolls face-down on the ground] She's not dying, she's just having an existential crisis.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Do you want to be my bride wife, or my long term long distance low commitment casual girlfriend?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I'll see you on the Malibu Beach!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken [Puts on a pair of sunglasses] Every night is boy's night.
[Puts on a second pair of sunglasses]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Hell yeah, White Saviour Barbie!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I'm sensing some kind of entendre here... and it appears to be double.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel Executive #1 Is BarbieLand an alternate world where everything is doll-sized or are Barbies our size?
Mattel CEO Mattel CEO, Aaron Dinkins, Mattel Executive #2, Young Mattel Executive, An Even Younger Mattel Employee: Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken [walks out of shot] ... Sublime!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Thanks to Barbie, all problems of feminism have been solved!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken What if there's beach? You'll need a professional in that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO No one rests until this doll is back in a box!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken [Through tears, on his knees, looking at his hands] Ken... is... me?
[Looks up at Barbie who nods encouragingly]
Ken Ken... is me.
[Stands boldy, shouting defiantly]
Ken Ken is me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken [singing] What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken And the Nobel Prize for horses goes to Ken!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken What should we do about the Barbies?
Ken We could beach them off?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie What would a Smart Barbie do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Allan I am never going to get out of here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO E-O-D... that stands for "End Of Day."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie This makes me emotional, and I'm expressing it. I have no difficulty holding both logic and feeling at the same time. And it does not diminish my powers. It expands them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie By giving voice to the cognitive dissonance required to be a woman under the patriarchy, you robbed it of its power.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Advertising Voice Okay, kids, it's time to run out and get the new Depression Barbie. She wears sweatpants all day and night. She spent seven hours today on Instagram, looking at her estranged best friend's engagement photos, while eating a family-size bag of Starbursts. And now her jaw is killing her. And she's going to watch the BBC's Pride and Prejudice for the seventh time until she falls asleep. Anxiety, panic attacks, and OCD sold separately.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Hey, what about Barbie?
Mattel CEO What do you mean?
Sasha What's her ending? What does she get?
Mattel CEO Well, that's easy. She's in love with Ken.
Sasha That is not her ending.
Barbie I'm not in love with Ken.
Mattel CEO What do you want?
Barbie I don't know. I'm... I'm not really sure where I belong anymore. I don't think I have an ending.
Ruth That was always the point. I created you so you wouldn't have an ending.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie So, being human's not something I need to ask for or even want? I can just... it's something that I just discover I am?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth You guys, do you think the lady who invented Barbie looks like Barbie? I'm a five-foot-nothing grandma with a double mastectomy... and tax evasion issues. Nobody looks like Barbie, except, of course, Barbie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO Her ghost keeps an office on the 17th floor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth Being a human can be pretty uncomfortable.
Barbie I know.
Ruth Humans make things up like patriarchy and Barbie just to deal with how uncomfortable it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Well, the Kens have to start somewhere. And one day, the Kens will have as much power and influence in Barbie Land as women have in the Real World.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie So, what'll it be then? You can go back to your regular life and forget any of this ever happened, or you can know the truth about the universe. The choice is now yours.
Barbie The first one. The high heel.
Barbie No. We'll do a re-do. You're supposed to want to know.
Barbie I don't.
Barbie Mmm. Babe, listen. You have to want to know, okay? Do it again.
Barbie I'm not Adventure Barbie. I'm Stereotypical Barbie. I'm like the Barbie you think of when someone says, 'Think of a Barbie.' That's me.
Barbie I'm bummed. You're a bummer. That's a bummer.
Barbie Okay, I'm ready to forget now.
Barbie No! You're doing this one! I just gave you a choice so you could feel some sense of control.
Barbie So there is no option one?
Barbie No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aaron Dinkins This happened before.
An Even Younger Mattel Employee What? When?
Aaron Dinkins I heard about ten years ago, a woman named Skipper turned up at some family's home in Key West. Asked to babysit the kids. She then tried to take their toddler surfing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I'm a liberated man. I know crying is not weak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria I have an idea.
Mattel CEO Tell me your secret dream, child.
Gloria Okay, what about Ordinary Barbie? She's not extraordinary. She's not president of anything, or maybe she is. Maybe she's a mom. Maybe she's not. Because it's okay to... to just want to be a mom, or to wanna be president or a mom who is president. Or not a mom who's also not president. She just has a flattering top, and she wants to get through the day feeling kinda good about herself.
Mattel CEO That's a terrible idea.
Mattel Executive #1 Yeah, that's going to make money.
Mattel CEO Oh. Ordinary Barbie. I love it. Fantastic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Barbie! Take your lady fashions with you. Take your Celebrate Disco Bell Bottoms...
Barbie Oh!
Ken And your Ice Capades Pretty Practice Suit and Dazzling Show Skirt.
Gloria These are archival.
Ken Your Pajama Jam in Amsterdam sets.
Barbie No!
Ken And your Pretty Paisley Palazzo Pants!
Barbie Not the Palazzos!
Ken And get out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO Shame on you, Executive Number Two. You think I spent my entire life in boardrooms because of a bottom line? No! I got into this business because of little girls and their dreams. In the least creepy way possible. Now, blade faster. Time is running out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Do you give me permission to become human?
Ruth You don't need my permission.
Barbie But you're the creator. You... Don't you control me?
Ruth I can't control you any more than I can control my own daughter. I named you after her, Barbara. And I always hoped for you like I hoped for her. We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back to see how far they've come.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I'll take a high-level, high-paying job with influence, please.
Corporate Man Okay, you'll need at least an MBA. And a lot of our people have PhDs.
Ken Isn't being a man enough?
Corporate Man Actually, right now, it's kind of the opposite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Geez, you would think a construction site at lunch time would be the perfect place for a little woman power, but this one was so... male.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie It is the best day ever. And so is yesterday, and so is tomorrow, and so is the day after tomorrow and even Wednesdays and every day from now until forever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Or distract them with the old standby. Wearing glasses so they can discover that you're pretty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria You have to find a way to reject men's advances without damaging their egos. Because if you say yes to them, you're a tramp, but if you say no to them, you're a prude.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria You have to be their mommies but not remind them of their mommy. Any power you have must be masked under a giggle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria You like my drawings?
Sasha They're weird and dark and crazy. Everything you pretend not to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie No, Ken. This is my Dreamhouse. It is my Dreamhouse! It's mine!
Ken No, this is no longer Barbie's Dreamhouse. This shall henceforth be known as Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House.
Sasha You don't have to say dojo and house.
Gloria And casa...
Ken But you do because it feels good. Try it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Can I come to your house tonight?
Barbie Sure. I don't have anything big planned. Just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies and planned choreography and a bespoke song. You should stop by.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken But what will we fight with? We have no guns.
Ken Tennis rackets and volleyballs.
Ken And slap fights.
Ken And beach offs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria That's Sugar Daddy Ken. And Earring Magic Ken. Mattel discontinued them.
Sasha Sugar Daddy?
Sugar Daddy Ken No, no, no, no. I'm not a sugar daddy. This is Sugar, and I'm her daddy.
Earring Magic Ken And I have an earring. A magic earring.
Gloria These were actual Kens.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator So, Barbie left behind the pastels and plastics of Barbie Land for the pastels and plastics of Los Angeles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I'm not really sure what I'm supposed to do now. I've always been Stereotypical Barbie, and I don't think I'm really good at anything else.
Ruth You saved Barbie Land from patriarchy.
Barbie That was very much a group effort.
Ruth And you helped that mother and daughter connect.
Barbie They really helped each other.
Ruth Maybe you're Self-Effacing Barbie?
Barbie Maybe I'm not Barbie anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie What is wrong with them?
Ken We just explained to them the immaculate, impeccable seamless garment of logic that is patriarchy, and they crumbled.
Gloria Oh, my God. This is like in the 1500s with the indigenous people and smallpox. They had no defenses against it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I don't think that things should go back to the way that they were. No Barbie or Ken should be living in the shadows.
Allan Or Allan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie In our assessment, money is not speech, and corporations have no free speech rights to begin with. So any claim on their part to be exercising a right is just their attempt to turn our democracy into a plutocracy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I want to be a part of the people that make meaning. Not the thing that's made. I want to do the imagining. I don't wanna be the idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I know I'm Stereotypical Barbie and therefore don't form conjectures concerning the causality of adjacent unfolding events, but some things have been happening that might be related. Bad breath this morning, a cold shower, burnt waffle, and falling off my roof.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Okay, Barbie, let's do this. You've been making women feel bad about themselves since you were invented.
Barbie I think you have that the wrong way around.
Sasha You represent everything wrong with our culture. Sexualized capitalism, unrealistic physical ideals...
Barbie No, no, no. You're describing something stereotypical. Barbie is so much more than that.
Sasha Look at yourself.
Barbie Well, I am technically Stereotypical Barbie.
Sasha You set the feminist movement back 50 years. You destroy girls' innate sense of worth and you are killing the planet with your glorification of rampant consumerism.
Barbie No, I'm supposed to help you and make you happy and powerful.
Sasha Oh, I am powerful. And until you showed up here and declared yourself Barbie, I hadn't thought about you in years, you fascist!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken At first I thought the Real World was run by men. And then there was a minute where I thought it was run by horses. But then I realized that horses are just men extenders.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha So you're like 'Barbie' Barbie? Like a professional bimbo?
Barbie No. Barbie's not a bimbo. Barbie is a doctor and a lawyer and a senator and a Nobel Prize winner.
Junior High Friend You're a Nobel Prize winner?
Barbie Oh. No, not me, but Barbie is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator When you're playing with Barbies... nobody bothers to walk them down the stairs and out the door, et cetera. You just pick them up and put them where you want them to go. You use your imagination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Out there, I was somebody. And when I walked down the street... people respected me just for who I am. One lady, she even asked me for the time.
Ken No way!
Ken Way. And if it weren't for these technicalities like MBAs, medical degrees, and I don't know, swim lessons, I could have ruled that world. But I don't need any of those things here. Here, I'm just a dude. And you know what? That's enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Oh, look, a construction site. We need that good feminine energy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan at the FBI Two of your dolls have gotten loose.
Aaron Dinkins Impossible. How do you know?
Dan at the FBI Don't sass me, Aaron. Couple of blondes, answering to Barbie and Ken. Rollerblading in Santa Monica. We're gonna need Mattel's help landing the eagle. Don't crap the bed, Aaron!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I've gotta talk to somebody in charge. Everything is backwards here. Men look at me like I'm an object. Girls hate me. Everyone thinks I'm crazy, and I keep getting arrested.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie So what can I do to repair the rift in the space-time continuum, get my feet back, and that one cellulite gone, and just generally not turn into Weird Barbie?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Distract them by appearing helpless and confused. Kens cannot resist a damsel in distress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. The girls who played with them could only ever play at being mothers. Which can be fun, at least for a while, anyway. Ask your mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie You guys ever think about dying?
[needle scratches record]
Barbie [music, chatter halt] I don't know why I just said that. I'm just dying to dance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Good night, Barbies! I'm definitely not thinking about death anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO Oh, no. First step is always Rollerblading.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken What do we do?
Ken We beach every individual one of them off.
Ken No. We go to war.
Ken Against the Barbies?
Ken No, against the Kens.
Ken But we are the Kens.
Ken The other Kens.
Ken Well, we should probably call them something else so it doesn't get confusing.
Ken No, because we'll know what we mean.
Ken But when we're on the battlefield and you say 'Ken at four o'clock,' how will I know if you mean us Kens or the other Kens?
Ken Because, my dudes, we attack at ten o'clock and take advantage of the morning waves.
Ken But not so early 'cause we're gonna want to sleep in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Send me through the portal.
Barbie Okay. There's actually no portal.
Barbie Oh.
Barbie It's a figure of speech. It's actually a sports car to a speedboat, to a rocket ship, to a tandem bike, to a camper van, fun, to a snowmobile, brr, which will take you most of the way to the state of Los Angeles, where you will don neon and Rollerblades, and enter the country of California. Weird, I know. Best if you don't think about it too much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Look, I'm just having some brewski beers at my Mojo Dojo Casa House.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Shredding waves is much more dangerous than people realize.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Are you really gonna let Barbie take you and your tween daughter to an imaginary land?
Gloria Yes, and you wanna know why? Because I never get to do anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO But thanks to the Barbies, I, too, can now relieve myself of this heavy existential burden while holding on to the very real title of CEO.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken We were only fighting because we didn't know who we were.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I just have all my money in a savings account.
Ken That's totally wrong. You need treasury bonds, corporate bonds, CDs.
Barbie No one has CDs anymore.
Ken Oh, sweetheart, you are so cute when you're confused. But no, not music. CD stands for Certificate of Deposit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Oh! Photoshop is so hard! I just don't understand how to use the Select tool.
Ken Honey, you can only use the Select tool if the layer is highlighted. Let me show you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I've never wanted anything to change.
Gloria Oh, honey, that's life. It's all change.
Barbie That's... That's terrifying. I don't want that. Not my life. No, thank you. Just, no, I don't want this. I'm just gonna sit here and wait and hope that one of the more leadership-oriented Barbies just snaps out of it and does something about this whole mess.
Gloria I really understand this feeling. It's basically, like, being a human person all the time...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Wow. And now you're making it permanent with a special election to change the Constitution.
Ken That's right. In just 48 hours, all the Kens will head to the polls and vote to change the Constitution to a government for the Kens, of the Kens, and by the Kens!
Barbie You can't do this. This is Barbie Land. The Barbies worked hard and they dreamed hard to make it everything that it is. You... You can't just undo it in a day.
Ken Literally and figuratively, watch me. Now, if you'll excuse me... this is my Mojo Dojo Casa House, it's not Barbie's Mojo Dojo Casa House. Right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Buckle up, babe. Because Barbie Land is now Ken Land. And it's gonna be just like Century City in Los Angeles, because they had it all figured out in Century City. The minute you get out of your car, you're like, 'I can't believe how great this place is!'
Barbie No, no, no. They don't have it figured out in Century City because we failed them.
Ken No! You failed me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Oh, you've done it. You've opened a portal.
Barbie I didn't open a portal.
Barbie Someone did. And now, there is a rip in the continuum that is the membrane between Barbie Land and the Real World, and if you wanna be Stereotypical Barbie perfect again, then, baby girl, you gotta go fix it. Or you're gonna keep going funny. Look at your upper thigh.
Barbie What is that?
Barbie That's cellulite. That's gonna spread everywhere.
Barbie What?
Barbie And then you're gonna start getting sad and mushy and complicated.
Barbie No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Thank God they arrested that nutjob. Um, um... that reality-challenged woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I will beach both of you off at the same time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Anyone who wants to beach him off has to beach me off first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Midge was Barbie's pregnant friend. Let's not show Midge, actually. She was discontinued by Mattel because a pregnant doll is just too weird.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Because Barbie can be anything, women can be anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Stephen Malkamus really harnessed the acerbic talk-singing of Lou Reed with post-punk influences such as Wire and The Fall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie You should heal up in no time. Actually, in the time that it took for me to say that sentence, you healed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator All of these women are Barbie, and Barbie is all of these women.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken The influence that Porsche 356 has had on the motoring world as a whole, it can't be overstated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Why didn't Barbie tell me about patriarchy, which, to my understanding, is where men and horses run everything?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El Esposo de Gloria Si se puede.
Gloria That's a political statement.
Sasha That's appropriation, Dad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie You play on their egos and their petty jealousies, and you turn them against each other. While they're fighting, we take back Barbie Land.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie That's a beautiful song that you're playing. Did you write it?
Ken Yes. You want to sit here and watch me do it, while I stare uncomfortably into your eyes for four and a half minutes?
Barbie I would love that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I'm ready to be your long-term-distance low-commitment casual girlfriend, if you'll still have me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Oh, my God. You've never seen The Godfather? This movie is a rich blend of Coppola's aesthetic genius and a triumph for Robert Evans and the architecture of the '70s studio system.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria You can tell him that you've never seen The Godfather. And that you'd love them to explain it to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha You have to try. Even if... Even if you can't make it perfect, you can make it better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Why did you wish me to your messed-up world using your complicated human thoughts and feelings?
Gloria What?
Barbie Barbie Land was perfect before. I was perfect before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I'm so blotto-faced day-drunk right now.
Ken Ditto same-same that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Anyone need a brewski beer?
Barbie What are you doing? You're a doctor.
Barbie I like being a helpful decoration.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO They've gone to Barbie Land.
Aaron Dinkins Oh, no.
Mattel CEO And she's brought humans there with her. This could mean extremely weird things for our world.
Mattel Executive #1 Like...
Aaron Dinkins What?
Mattel CEO Nothing any of our collective imaginations could ever dream up.
Mattel Executive #1 A podcast hosted by two wise trees. Or a choir of 2,000 young fathers.
Mattel CEO Not even close. We've got to get to Barbie Land. Go! Find some blades now! Just pick a direction and run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha Are you shining with a real Barbie?
Gloria No! I mean, maybe. Like a little, yes.
Sasha I don't even know where to start with this wishing-a-Barbie-to-life crap.
Gloria Oh, Sasha, listen. I'm just a boring mom with a boring job and a daughter who hates me. Can you blame me for wanting to have a little fun?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO What I'm trying to say is... Get in the box, you Jezebel! What? I can't say Jezebel now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Aren't you guys gonna thank me and give me a big hug? For being your favorite toy?
Sasha We haven't played with Barbie since we were like five years old.
Junior High Friend Yeah, I hated dolls with hair.
Junior High Friend I mean, I'd play with Barbie, but it was, like, the last resort.
Junior High Friend I loved Barbie.
Sasha Anyways, even then, it was horrible for us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO If this got out that our dolls were coming to Los Angeles from Barbie Land as life-size versions of themselves... roaming the earth... this would be very bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aaron Dinkins I'm going all the way up.
Young Mattel Executive No one goes all the way up.
Aaron Dinkins I have to.
An Even Younger Mattel Employee You may never come back.
Aaron Dinkins I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie There's the girl and the doll. And never the twain shall cross.
Barbie The twain is crossing?
Barbie Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor No, I won't let you do just one appendectomy.
Ken But I'm a man.
Doctor But not a doctor.
Ken Please?
Doctor No.
Ken Can I talk to a doctor?
Doctor You are talking to a doctor.
Ken Can you get me a coffee?
Doctor No.
Ken And I need a clicky pen.
Doctor No.
Doctor No.
Ken And a sharp thing.
Doctor No.
Ken There he is. Doctor!
Doctor Somebody get Security.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Policeman I love me a leotard.
Policeman I love the elbow pads.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Looks like this beach was a little too much beach for you, Ken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken If I wasn't severely injured, I would beach you off right now, Ken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I'll beach off with you any day, Ken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken All right, Ken, you're on. Let's beach off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken But you don't even know how to beach yourself off. How you gonna beach both of us off?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Takes two to rip a portal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aaron Dinkins I think you're gonna want to hear this, sir.
Mattel CEO Can you just e-mail it? And you can send it to me EOD.
[whispering]
Mattel CEO End of day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie It's okay if you're crying. You know, I cried too. It's actually kind of amazing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Okay. Ken, you have to figure out who you are without me.
Ken Why?
Barbie You're not your girlfriend. You're not your house, you're not your mink.
Ken Beach?
Barbie Nope. You're not even beach. Maybe all the things that you thought made you you aren't... really you. Maybe it's Barbie and... it's Ken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO Look, do you know how many times I've wanted to stand up in a board meeting and just say, 'Can we just tickle each other?'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Don't blame me, blame Mattel. They make the rules.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO And when you think of sparkle, what do you think of after that? Female agency.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior High Friend Destroy Barbie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I need to find somewhere where I can start patriarchy fresh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie I like not having to make any decisions. It's like a spa day for my brain. Forever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sasha You know, I almost feel bad for you, but you are exactly what I thought you were.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan at the FBI This is Dan of the FBI.
Aaron Dinkins Oh. This is Aaron at Mattel.
Dan at the FBI I don't give a flying squirrel who you are, Aaron. What are you, like an intern?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken What do I do? Do I follow Barbie into that scary unmarked black truck car? A truck car I'd like to have, actually.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Real World isn't what I thought it was.
Ruth It never is. And isn't that marvelous?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Ken? What have you done? What are you wearing?
Ken Don't question it. Just roll with it, tiny baby.
Barbie Don't call me baby.
Ken What about mini-baby? Like this mini-fridge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Please just leave me here. Just leave me. Go back to your messed-up world and just leave me to mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Well, you bet both those things incorrectly, and I bet in the opposite direction.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth I always knew that Barbie would surprise me, but I never expected this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mattel CEO Let's have a company retreat and just tickle each other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria You have to make them believe that you're complacent. That they have the power. And when their guard is down, you take the power back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken I hate it when people think. I get so bored.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie That Ken of yours, he is one nice-looking little protein pot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Yes, Barbie changed everything. Then, she changed it all again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Girls can grow into women, who can achieve everything and anything they set their mind to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie Come on, Kens. Nobody's gonna beach anyone off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ken Every night is girls' night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie And how do I get back?
Barbie The same way you came, but in reverse.
Barbie Like I should move forward but do the order backward or go...
Barbie Don't overthink it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbie [talking to Weird Barbie] I'm like you now: ugly and unwanted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more