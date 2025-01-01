Menu
Awards and nominations of Nocturnal Animals 2016

Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Original Music
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016 Venice Film Festival 2016
Grand Jury Prize
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
