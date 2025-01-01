Menu
Nocturnal Animals
Nocturnal Animals Awards
Awards and nominations of Nocturnal Animals 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Original Music
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016
Grand Jury Prize
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
