Films
Dunkirk
Dunkirk Awards
Awards and nominations of Dunkirk 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Sound
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Original Music
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
