Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk # 21
Kinoafisha Films MULT v kino. Vypusk # 21

MULT v kino. Vypusk # 21

, 2015
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 21
Russia / Family, Animation, Children's / 18+
Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk # 21
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2015
Also known as
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 21, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 21

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 7 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more