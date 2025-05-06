MULT v kino. Vypusk # 21, 2015
Russia / Family, Animation, Children's / 18+
Animated film details
Country Russia
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2015
Also known as
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 21, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 21
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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