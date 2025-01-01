Mr. Thorn [Junior enters his new classroom and the students begin laughing at him, while his new teacher Mr. Thorn walks over and rolls his eyes tiresomely] Oh, no. Not another one. How many kids are they going to make me teach?

[Junior hands Mr. Thorn his envelope]

Mr. Thorn Well, get in here and find a seat. Go ahead. Come on, come on, come on! Hustle, small fry. I'm not gonna have you holding up my class all year. now, let's move it!

[Junior sits down at his desk]

Mr. Thorn Now, let's start with a nice easy review to see how much you underachievers remember from last year. Polly, what's 17 times 8?

Polly 136.

[Bows rather smart and sits back down]

Mr. Thorn Good. Richard, what's 72 divided by -9?

Richard -8, sir.

[sits back down]

Mr. Thorn Fine. Murph!

[cut to Murph picking his nose]

Mr. Thorn Murph! What's 3 plus 2?

Murph Mmmmm... 4.

[Everyone laughs]

Mr. Thorn [sighs] Murph, you've been in the 6th grade since I started teaching here, I really want to get you out this year. Now, please, please work with me. What's 3 plus 2?

Murph 9?

[Everyone laughs again as Mr. thorn closes his eyes in despair]

Mr. Thorn I can see this is going to be a long year.

Junior [angrily] 5, all right? The answer is 5!

Mr. Thorn You!

[walks over to Junior's desk]

Mr. Thorn What're you saying?

Junior Uh, I said 5.