Ben Healy Junior, you remember Ms. Klaukinski.
Junior How could I forget? Her pie gave us the runs.
Junior Ahh, finally I get some room in here.
'Big' Ben Healy You little psycho, this time you've gone too far.
Junior Ah, shut your trap.
'Big' Ben Healy You're an evil boy. And you've gotta learn to respect your elders. If your old man won't teach you some manners, by god I will.
[after Junior shows the town a video of his babysitter and her boyfriend having sex]
Ben Healey Junior, we're new here! Can't we at least attempt to fit in?
Junior Healey What are you getting onto me for? I didn't do anything. I just watched it.
Ben Healey Yes, and so did the entire neighborhood.
Junior Healey I didn't hear any complaints.
Voytek [picks up phone] Hello?
Junior Are you the guy that married Debbie Claukinski?
Voytek [sobbing] Yes. She took my house, my money and my pride.
Junior Well, I thought you'd like to know, she found herself a new guy, and their out at the St. Pierre club, having fun at your expense.
Voytek Who is this?
Junior Just call me... a friend.
Mr. Thorn [Junior enters his new classroom and the students begin laughing at him, while his new teacher Mr. Thorn walks over and rolls his eyes tiresomely] Oh, no. Not another one. How many kids are they going to make me teach?
[Junior hands Mr. Thorn his envelope]
Mr. Thorn Well, get in here and find a seat. Go ahead. Come on, come on, come on! Hustle, small fry. I'm not gonna have you holding up my class all year. now, let's move it!
[Junior sits down at his desk]
Mr. Thorn Now, let's start with a nice easy review to see how much you underachievers remember from last year. Polly, what's 17 times 8?
Polly 136.
[Bows rather smart and sits back down]
Mr. Thorn Good. Richard, what's 72 divided by -9?
Richard -8, sir.
[sits back down]
Mr. Thorn Fine. Murph!
[cut to Murph picking his nose]
Mr. Thorn Murph! What's 3 plus 2?
Murph Mmmmm... 4.
[Everyone laughs]
Mr. Thorn [sighs] Murph, you've been in the 6th grade since I started teaching here, I really want to get you out this year. Now, please, please work with me. What's 3 plus 2?
Murph 9?
[Everyone laughs again as Mr. thorn closes his eyes in despair]
Mr. Thorn I can see this is going to be a long year.
Junior [angrily] 5, all right? The answer is 5!
Mr. Thorn You!
[walks over to Junior's desk]
Mr. Thorn What're you saying?
Junior Uh, I said 5.
Mr. Thorn Dandy, I'm glad someone's paying attention here.
Ben Healy Junior, now you get out of this car! You are going to school.
Junior No way I'd rather eat a turd!
Trixie You're gonna wish you'd never been born.
Junior Ooh! I'm really scared. I'm being threatened by the Tidy Bowl girl!
Junior But my dad said the 3rd grade is the foundation of my education.
Mr. Peabody Oh, your dad said that. Your dad is a Moron. He's a moron, you know what a moron is?, that's what your dad is.
[Junior is about to draw a mustache on a photo of Annie]
Trixie I wouldn't do that if I were you!
Junior If I were you I wouldn't do alot of things, like go out in public.
Trixie What'd you want me to come over so late for?
Junior I had this crazy idea. I think our parents should get married!
Trixie What are you talking about? Your dad is taken!
Junior Well you know what, he may have a sudden change in plans.
[Trixie just tied up the players for the puppet show and continues it herself]
Trixie [as Uncle Sam] Sorry about the delay folks, but we are having technical difficulties.
[as Baldy]
Trixie Yeah I had to scratch my balls!
'Big' Ben Healy [in a tree, after falling out of the window] Help me! Help me!
Lawanda Dumore What is that man doing?
'Big' Ben Healy I'm 'Big' Ben Healy. I live here.
Lawanda Dumore You live in that tree?
Murph You don't know who you're talking to. I'm a senior student at this school.
Junior No shit, you've been here since 1970.
Trixie I think your dad likes my mom. Usually when a guy does that, I hit him with a car and I knock him down the stairs, I've gotta look out for her. But your dad, he doesn't bug me so much.
Junior And you know something? Your mom doesn't bug me so much.
Junior [thinking in his head] The bitch... must die!
Ben Healy Junior's getting worse, we can't even figure out what he did to that dog!
Ben Healey Junior, 3rd grade is the foundation of a great education. If you don't go, you'll only hurt yourself.
Junior Healy I'm sure I'll take a few others down with me.
'Big' Ben Healy [finds his own dog in a yard sale] Nippy, what the hell are you doing here? They're selling you for a nickel?
Mr. Peabody Screw you pal! I can talk that way to anyone however I want!
Mr. Peabody I'll have to call you back. I gotta deal with one of the little weenies right now.
[Hangs up phone and then talks through intercom]
Mr. Peabody Send the little sweetheart in.
[seeing his made-over bedroom]
Junior Clowns! I hate clowns! This woman is busting my balls!
Junior [thinking in his head] This babysitter sucks!
Lawanda Dumore I'm Pinocchio!
[from the TV version]
Junior Dad, can we go? These people are total idiots!
Trixie Junior, I'm sorry I squirted you with the fire hose.
Junior That's okay, I'm sorry I made you barf on the Crazy Dance.
Junior [thinking] I know I told dad *I* wouldn't hurt Lawanda, but I never said the dog couldn't.
Lawanda Dumore Listen here you little monster! I am gonna marry your daddy. And then you'll be on the next plane to boarding school. In Baghdad!
[from the TV version]
Junior I'd rather jump off a cliff.
Ben Healy Junior, we are new here in this community. Can't we, at least, attempt to fit in?
Junior What're you getting angry at me for? I didn't do it. I just watched it.
Ben Healy Yes, and so did the entire neighborhood.
Junior I didn't hear any complaints.
[Problem Child 2 edit on TV on NBC a new words]
Junior Clowns. I hate clowns! This woman has got to be destroyed!
[Here, Roaches at the roach hotel]
Junior Hey, guys, what are you doing for dinner tonight?
Waiter [the waiter is forcibly pushing Ben, Annie, Junior, and Trixie out of the restaurant after the food fight] Keep it moving! Come on, let's go!
Ben Healy Hey, hey, quit pushing. It wasn't out fault. I got hit in the head with an egg.
Waiter Just get out of here and you can never come back to Pizzarific again!
Ben Healy [sarcastically] Oh, that's a big loss.
Annie Young [throws a leftover olive in the waiter's direction] Yeah, we said no olives.
Trixie I'm gonna puke!
[Problem Child 2 is edit for TV broadcast on NBC]
Junior Dad, can we go? These people are total idiots.
Aron Burger Well, excuse me, Your Highness. I didn't realize that simple little me and my simple little family weren't good enough for your high and mighty tastes. Hey, maybe I should go and slip on my silk tuxedo and then we can trot out the champagne and the escargots.
Ben Healy Junior. Try to be polite. We're his guests.
Junior OK, Dad.
Ben Healy Junior, you failed me!
Junior But, Dad, I swear, she hates me!
Ben Healy We had a deal and you let me down!
Junior She's different from all the others! Lawanda is bad!
Ben Healy Junior, you think all women are bad! That poor woman has done nothing, but good intentions! She made us dinner tonight, and this is how you pay her back? I am really disappointed in you. I don't think I'll ever be able to trust you again.
[Junior is confronting Trixie in the girls' bathroom]
Trixie You're gonna wish you'd never been born.
Junior [sarcastically] Ooh, I'm really scared! I'm being threatened by the Ty-D-Bowl Girl.
[places his hands on his hips]
Junior Now, why have you been bugging me?
Trixie [rudely pushes Junior back] I'll bug whoever I want. This is my school.
Junior Says who?
Trixie Me and my M-80.
[whips out an M-80, lights it and hands it to Junior]
Junior Whoa! Whooa!
Trixie Ah ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Junior You're insane!
[flings the M-80 into the toilet and flushes it]
Junior Let's get outta here!
[Junior and Trixie flee the bathroom, screaming. Mr. Thorn frantically runs through the hallway with his newspaper, in a rush to get to the bathroom, not knowing that the M-80 is traveling through the pipes]
Mr. Thorn [hurries into the bathroom and pushes by another man] Out of my way! I can't hold this one until recess.
[picks the first working stall, drops his pants, sits on the toilet, and sighs in relief]
Mr. Thorn This is gonna feel so good.
[grabs his newspaper. The M-80 explodes directly under the toilet he is using, blasting him out of his shoes, and shooting toilet water everywhere]
Mr. Thorn Ahhhhhh...
Ben Healy Junior, why do you do these things to me? I thought we moved here to start over. People told me that you were a problem child, I said they were wrong. I said you just needed a chance to succeed. We don't have a normal life, especially me. I can't even go out on a date without something terrible happening.
Junior Well, maybe you shouldn't go out.
Ben Healy Junior, just because I interact with another human being doesn't mean that I love you any less. Can't you see that?
Junior Well, I suppose.
Ben Healy Suppose? All right, that's a start. That's what we can build on that. I'll tell you what, I'll make a deal. I promise you that I'll always be there for you, but you've gotta promise me that you're going to be good from now on.
Junior Okay, I promise.
Ben Healy See? That was a little too fast, "Okay, I promise." You got to think about it. It's not just an empty promise. This is a pact between you and me to regain some of the trust we used to have, okay? So, what do you say? Are you gonna improve so that I can be right when I brag about you to all my friends and tell them that I got the greatest kid there ever was?
Junior Sure. I'll be better.
Ben Healy Thataboy.
Freckled Boy on Ride I'm gonna barf! I'm gonna barf!
Mr. Thorn [Notices Junior entering his classroom for the first time]
[Annoyed and overwhelmed]
Mr. Thorn Oh, no! Not another one! How many kids are they gonna make me teach?
[Problem Child 2 edit for TV on NBC with the best modified version. The first day at Mortville school in fall]
Ben Healy Junior, now you get out of this car. You are going to school!
Junior I'd rather jump off a cliff.
Ben Healy Junior, 3rd grade is the foundation of a great education. If you don't go, you'll only hurt yourself.
Junior I'll take a couple others down with me.
Ben Healy Junior, I am your father and you'll do as I say! Now, come on.
[Ben ripped the front seat off the car and help Junior get out. Ben wins]
Junior Now look what you've done.
Ben Healy Get over here.
[Give this a slip to Junior]
Ben Healy Take this. Goodbye and good luck.
[Now he's head off to the first day at school]
Murph [Edit with modified version. Murph meets his new classmate] Who let the baby into the sixth grade? What's in your bag? Your diapers?
Junior No, my lunch, you pin-head.
[Students stand back]
Murph Little kid doesn't know who he's talking to. I'm senior student in this school.
Junior Well, duh. You've been here since 1970.
Junior Oh, you're gonna hurt!
'Big' Ben Healy [Here on TV is Big Ben] That's why you want a franchise. Big Ben is the fastest-growing sports equipment empire.
Junior Hey, it's Big Ben.
'Big' Ben Healy [On TV] Pick up that phone and call now. For just $399, you can get one of my starter kits. Then you'll be on your way to having it all, just like me, Big Ben Healy.
Junior Now, where is that surprise?
Ben Healy Surprise!
Rhoda Hi, Junior! I'm Rhoda, your babysitter. We're gonna be good friends.
Junior Dad, let's slow this down a minute. Now, what is going on here?
Ben Healy This is Rhoda, your babysitter. You're gonna be good friends.
Junior Yeah, I heard that part. But why?
Debbie Claukinski Yoo-hoo!
Ben Healy Because I'm going out on a date.
Debbie Claukinski Hi, Ben.
Ben Healy Hi.
Debbie Claukinski I'm all ready.
Ben Healy Great. Junior, you remember Debbie Claukinski?
Junior How can I forget? Her pie gave us the rash!
Ben Healy That's - That's not true.
Lawanda Dumore I hate children. They ruin everything. If I had enough power, I'd wipe them off the face of the earth.
