Ben Healy Junior, why do you do these things to me? I thought we moved here to start over. People told me that you were a problem child, I said they were wrong. I said you just needed a chance to succeed. We don't have a normal life, especially me. I can't even go out on a date without something terrible happening.

Junior Well, maybe you shouldn't go out.

Ben Healy Junior, just because I interact with another human being doesn't mean that I love you any less. Can't you see that?

Junior Well, I suppose.

Ben Healy Suppose? All right, that's a start. That's what we can build on that. I'll tell you what, I'll make a deal. I promise you that I'll always be there for you, but you've gotta promise me that you're going to be good from now on.

Junior Okay, I promise.

Ben Healy See? That was a little too fast, "Okay, I promise." You got to think about it. It's not just an empty promise. This is a pact between you and me to regain some of the trust we used to have, okay? So, what do you say? Are you gonna improve so that I can be right when I brag about you to all my friends and tell them that I got the greatest kid there ever was?

Junior Sure. I'll be better.