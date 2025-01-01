Mr. Thorn
[Junior enters his new classroom and the students begin laughing at him, while his new teacher Mr. Thorn walks over and rolls his eyes tiresomely]
Oh, no. Not another one. How many kids are they going to make me teach?
[Junior hands Mr. Thorn his envelope]
Mr. Thorn
Well, get in here and find a seat. Go ahead. Come on, come on, come on! Hustle, small fry. I'm not gonna have you holding up my class all year. now, let's move it!
[Junior sits down at his desk]
Mr. Thorn
Now, let's start with a nice easy review to see how much you underachievers remember from last year. Polly, what's 17 times 8?
Polly
136.
[Bows rather smart and sits back down]
Mr. Thorn
Good. Richard, what's 72 divided by -9?
Richard
-8, sir.
[sits back down]
Mr. Thorn
Fine. Murph!
[cut to Murph picking his nose]
Mr. Thorn
Murph! What's 3 plus 2?
Murph
Mmmmm... 4.
[Everyone laughs]
Mr. Thorn
[sighs]
Murph, you've been in the 6th grade since I started teaching here, I really want to get you out this year. Now, please, please work with me. What's 3 plus 2?
Murph
9?
[Everyone laughs again as Mr. thorn closes his eyes in despair]
Mr. Thorn
I can see this is going to be a long year.
Junior
[angrily]
5, all right? The answer is 5!
Mr. Thorn
You!
[walks over to Junior's desk]
Mr. Thorn
What're you saying?
Mr. Thorn
Dandy, I'm glad someone's paying attention here.