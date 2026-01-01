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Laraine Newman
Laraine Newman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laraine Newman
Laraine Newman
Laraine Newman
Date of Birth
2 March 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
9.0
Avatar: The Legend of Aang
(2005)
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
(2000)
8.2
Trollhunters
(2016)
Filmography
7.9
The Sheep Detectives
The Sheep Detectives
Comedy, Detective, Action
2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
Minions 3
Minions & Monsters
Adventure, Animation, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
Hoppers
Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
The Sisters Grimm
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy
2025, USA
7.6
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2023, USA
7.1
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
Animation
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land
Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
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