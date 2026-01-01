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Laraine Newman
Laraine Newman Laraine Newman
Kinoafisha Persons Laraine Newman

Laraine Newman

Laraine Newman

Date of Birth
2 March 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Avatar: The Legend of Aang 9.0
Avatar: The Legend of Aang (2005)
Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)
Trollhunters 8.2
Trollhunters (2016)

Filmography

The Sheep Detectives 7.9
The Sheep Detectives The Sheep Detectives
Comedy, Detective, Action 2026, Ireland
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Tickets
Minions 3 7.7
Minions 3 Minions & Monsters
Adventure, Animation, Action 2026, USA
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Tickets
Hoppers 7.8
Hoppers Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family 2026, USA
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The Sisters Grimm 6.5
The Sisters Grimm
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy 2025, USA
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie 7.6
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
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Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai 6.6
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar 7.1
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
Animation 2023, USA
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Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land 4.9
Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land Tom and Jerry: Snowman's Land
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA
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