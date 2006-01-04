ProductionThema Production, Comet Film Produktion GmbH, Delux Productions
Also known as
The Thief Lord, Gospodar lopova, El príncep dels lladres, El príncipe de los ladrones, Herr der Diebe, Hırsız Kral, Il re dei Ladri, Król zlodziei, Le Voleur de Venise, O arhontas ton liston, O Senhor dos Ladrões, Rosvoruhtinas, Tjuvarnas herre, Tolvajok hercege, Tyvenes herre, Złodziejaszki, Ο άρχοντας των ληστών, Кралят на крадците, Лорд-Вор, 妙手小賊王
Film rating
6.2
Rate10 votes
5.9IMDb
Quotes
RiccioSee, it wasn't our Scip.
ProsperYes it was.
BoAnd his dad's a meanie.
RiccioWhat are you talking about? Scip doesn't have a dad.
ProsperWhy don't you go introduce yourself?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.