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Poster of The Thief Lord
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Thief Lord
6.2

The Thief Lord

, 2006
The Thief Lord
Luxembourg, Great Britain, Germany / Adventure, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Thief Lord
6.2

Cast

Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Prosper
Jasper Harris
Bo
Alice Connor
Hornet
Jim Carter
Jim Carter
Victor
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Carole Boyd
Esther Hartlieb
Bob Goody
Max Hartlieb
Malcolm Turner
Chemist
Rollo Weeks
Scipio
George MacKay
George MacKay
Riccio
Lathaniel Dyer
Mosca
Director Richard Claus
Writer Daniel Musgrave, Richard Claus, Cornelia Funke
Composer Nigel Clarke, Michael Csányi-Wills
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Luxembourg / Great Britain / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 5 January 2006
World premiere 4 January 2006
Release date
5 January 2006 Russia 6+
1 November 2012 France
4 January 2006 Germany
25 May 2006 Great Britain
5 January 2006 Kazakhstan
14 March 2006 USA
5 January 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $5,141,916
Production Thema Production, Comet Film Produktion GmbH, Delux Productions
Also known as
The Thief Lord, Gospodar lopova, El príncep dels lladres, El príncipe de los ladrones, Herr der Diebe, Hırsız Kral, Il re dei Ladri, Król zlodziei, Le Voleur de Venise, O arhontas ton liston, O Senhor dos Ladrões, Rosvoruhtinas, Tjuvarnas herre, Tolvajok hercege, Tyvenes herre, Złodziejaszki, Ο άρχοντας των ληστών, Кралят на крадците, Лорд-Вор, 妙手小賊王

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Riccio See, it wasn't our Scip.
Prosper Yes it was.
Bo And his dad's a meanie.
Riccio What are you talking about? Scip doesn't have a dad.
Prosper Why don't you go introduce yourself?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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