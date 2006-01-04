Why don't you go introduce yourself?

Prosper Why don't you go introduce yourself?

What are you talking about? Scip doesn't have a dad.

Riccio What are you talking about? Scip doesn't have a dad.

And his dad's a meanie.

Bo And his dad's a meanie.

Yes it was.

Prosper Yes it was.

See, it wasn't our Scip.

Riccio See, it wasn't our Scip.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.