Poster of The Snowman and the Snowdog
1 poster
The Snowman and the Snowdog

The Snowman and the Snowdog

The Snowman and the Snowdog
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Charming animated sequel to Raymond Briggs's classic The Snowman. When a young boy and his mother move house, he builds a Snowman and a Snowdog who magically come to life.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 24 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 24 December 2012
Release date
24 December 2012 Great Britain U
1 January 2014 USA G
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $892,453
Production Sianel 4 Cymru (S4C), Snowman Enterprises, Lupus Films
Also known as
The Snowman and the Snowdog, A hóember és a hókutya, El muñeco de nieve y el perro de nieve, Le Bonhomme de neige et le Petit Chien, Lumemees ja lumekoer, Lumiukko ja lumikoira, Snögubben och snöhunden, Snømannen og snøhunden, The Snowman 2, Ο χιονάνθρωπος και ο χιονόσκυλος, Снеговик и снежный пёс, Сніговик і Сніговий пес, スノーマンとスノードッグ
Director
Hilary Audus
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Stills
