Charming animated sequel to Raymond Briggs's classic The Snowman. When a young boy and his mother move house, he builds a Snowman and a Snowdog who magically come to life.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime24 minutes
Production year2012
World premiere24 December 2012
Release date
24 December 2012
Great Britain
U
1 January 2014
USA
G
MPAAG
Worldwide Gross$892,453
ProductionSianel 4 Cymru (S4C), Snowman Enterprises, Lupus Films
Also known as
The Snowman and the Snowdog, A hóember és a hókutya, El muñeco de nieve y el perro de nieve, Le Bonhomme de neige et le Petit Chien, Lumemees ja lumekoer, Lumiukko ja lumikoira, Snögubben och snöhunden, Snømannen og snøhunden, The Snowman 2, Ο χιονάνθρωπος και ο χιονόσκυλος, Снеговик и снежный пёс, Сніговик і Сніговий пес, スノーマンとスノードッグ