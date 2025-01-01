Menu
Alma Pöysti
Date of Birth
16 March 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Comet in Moominland 7.8
Comet in Moominland (2021)
Sodan ja rauhan lapset 7.4
Sodan ja rauhan lapset (2024)
Fallen Leaves 7.4
Fallen Leaves (2023)

Filmography

Orenda 6.8
Orenda Orenda
Drama, Thriller 2025, Estonia / Finland
6.6
Sukkwan Island Sukkwan Island
Drama 2025, Belgium / Finland / France / Norway
Sodan ja rauhan lapset 7.4
Sodan ja rauhan lapset Sodan ja rauhan lapset
Documentary 2024, Finland
Blackwater
Blackwater
Drama, Crime 2023, Sweden/Denmark/Germany
Fallen Leaves 7.4
Fallen Leaves Kuolleet lehdet
Comedy, Drama 2023, Finland / Germany
A Day and a Half 5.9
A Day and a Half En dag och en halv
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, Sweden
Four Little Adults 6.9
Four Little Adults Neljä pientä aikuista
Drama 2023, Finland / France / Sweden
Helsinki Crimes
Helsinki Crimes
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Finland
The Good Driver 6.8
The Good Driver The Good Driver
Drama 2022, Bulgaria / Finland / Sweden
Comet in Moominland 7.8
Comet in Moominland Muumipeikko ja pyrstötähti
Adventure, Animation, Family 2021, Finland
The Exploits of Moominpappa 5.9
The Exploits of Moominpappa Muumipapan urotyöt - erään nuoren muumin seikkailut
Adventure, Animation, Family 2021, Finland / Poland
Tove 6.7
Tove Tove
Biography, Drama 2020, Finland / Sweden
Muumit Rivieralla 6
Muumit Rivieralla Muumit Rivieralla
Family, Comedy, Animation 2014, France / Finland
Naked Harbour 5.4
Naked Harbour Vuosaari
Drama 2012, Finland / Russia
Still from the movie 'Fallen Leaves' 2023
'Fallen Leaves': A Quirky Finnish Romance That Will Steal Your Heart
