Alma Pöysti
Alma Pöysti
Alma Pöysti
Alma Pöysti
Date of Birth
16 March 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.8
Comet in Moominland
(2021)
7.4
Sodan ja rauhan lapset
(2024)
7.4
Fallen Leaves
(2023)
Filmography
Actress
14
6.8
Orenda
Orenda
Drama, Thriller
2025, Estonia / Finland
6.6
Sukkwan Island
Sukkwan Island
Drama
2025, Belgium / Finland / France / Norway
7.4
Sodan ja rauhan lapset
Sodan ja rauhan lapset
Documentary
2024, Finland
Blackwater
Drama, Crime
2023, Sweden/Denmark/Germany
7.4
Fallen Leaves
Kuolleet lehdet
Comedy, Drama
2023, Finland / Germany
5.9
A Day and a Half
En dag och en halv
Action, Drama, Thriller
2023, Sweden
6.9
Four Little Adults
Neljä pientä aikuista
Drama
2023, Finland / France / Sweden
Helsinki Crimes
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Finland
6.8
The Good Driver
The Good Driver
Drama
2022, Bulgaria / Finland / Sweden
7.8
Comet in Moominland
Muumipeikko ja pyrstötähti
Adventure, Animation, Family
2021, Finland
5.9
The Exploits of Moominpappa
Muumipapan urotyöt - erään nuoren muumin seikkailut
Adventure, Animation, Family
2021, Finland / Poland
6.7
Tove
Tove
Biography, Drama
2020, Finland / Sweden
6
Muumit Rivieralla
Muumit Rivieralla
Family, Comedy, Animation
2014, France / Finland
5.4
Naked Harbour
Vuosaari
Drama
2012, Finland / Russia
News about Alma Pöysti’s private life
'Fallen Leaves': A Quirky Finnish Romance That Will Steal Your Heart
