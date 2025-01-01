ChristinaI have been memorizing this room. In the future, in my memory, I shall live a great deal in this room.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChristinaSpoils. Glory. Flags and trumpets. What is behind these high sounding words ? Death and destruction. Triumphals of crippled men. Sweden victorious in a ravaged Europe. An island in a dead sea. I tell you, I want no more of it! I want for my people, security and happiness. I want to cultivate the arts of peace. The arts of life! I want peace and peace I will have!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChancellorThere are rumors that your Majesty is planning a foreign marriage.
ChristinaIn it's possibility - yes. But not in its existence. A great love, perfect love, is an illusion. It is the golden fable of which we all dream. But in ordinary life it doesn't happen. In ordinary life one must be content with less.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChristinaAny lie will find believers as long as you tell it with force enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChristinaOne can feel nostalgia for places one has never seen.
OxenstiernaThe sword has made Sweden great, your majesty!
ChristinaYes, but do we not exult it too much, Chancellor?
OxenstiernaYou cannot remake the world, your majesty.
ChristinaWhy not? Look, Chancellor, the philosophers remake it. The artists remake it. The scientists remake it. Now, why not we - we the power? The people follow blindly, the generals lead them to destruction. Will they not follow us? We'll lead them beyond themselves - where there is grace and beauty and gaiety and freedom!
OxenstiernaEurope is an armed camp, your majesty. Not a Utopia peopled with shepherds.
ChristinaEvidently, you Spaniards make too much fuss about a simple elemental thing like love. We Swedes are more direct.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Antonio[lying on her back at Antonio's feet, by the fireplace, Christina holds a bunch of grapes above her head and slowly lowers them down and takes a bite]They warmed and ripened in the Spanish sun. My haciendas overrun with them. In the season of the grape harvest, the air - smells purple. Purple grapes.
MagnusThere would be fewer questions if there were more answers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MagnusThe climate here, my lord, is fit only for those that are used to it. It's not suited to foreigners. I advise you to protect yourself against it. You must be very careful.
AntonioIs this - is this a threat, my lord?
MagnusIt's a warning! A friendly warning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChristinaI have grown up in a great man's shadow. All my life I've been a symbol. A symbol as eternal, changeless. An abstraction. A human being is mortal and changeable - with desires and impulses, hopes and despairs. I'm tired of being a symbol, Chancellor. I long to be a human being. This longing I cannot suppress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChristinaOne must live for one's self. After all, Chancellor, one's own life is all one has.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChristinaAnd, so, let me remember you - with love and loyalty - till memory is no more. God bless you. Farewell.
ChristinaYou are petulant, Magnus, and I have no time to soothe you... the Parliament is waiting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Swedish Soldier Betting on 6Six!
Drinker Betting on 9Nine!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christina[in disguise] I'll tell you the truth. Well, gentlemen, I have the truth as the Queen has had 12 lovers this past year. A proud dozen!
CrowdLong live the Queen!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
University RepresentativeYour majesty, our University Uppsala is the oldest in Sweden. One of the oldest in Europe. To admit professors from Spain and Italy might corrupt the purity of of our teaching.
ChristinaThe danger is not so much of corruption, my lord, as of staleness. We need new wine in the old bottles.
AntonioIt's all a question of climate. You can't serenade a woman in a snowstorm. All the graces in the arts of love - the elaborate approches that will make the game of love amusing - can only be practiced in those countries that quiver in the heat in the sun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AntonioYou are very pretty, Elsa. Are you also good?
ChristinaI'm not an idle woman, Magnus. I have a war on my hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ArchbishopThis is not a normal war for treasure or conquest. It is for our faith and for our God!
ChristinaGod is being invoked in many lands, these days, your grace. What about the enemy's God?
ArchbishopWhen the enemy invokes God - that is blasphemy, your majesty!
ChristinaI wish I had your confidence, Archbishop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ChristinaThere are other things to live for than wars! I've had enough of them. We have been fighting since I was in the cradle and many years before. It is enough. I shall ask the powers to meet for a speedy and honorable *peace*. There must be an end!