Kinoafisha Films Queen Christina Queen Christina Movie Quotes

Queen Christina Movie Quotes

Christina I have been memorizing this room. In the future, in my memory, I shall live a great deal in this room.
Christina Spoils. Glory. Flags and trumpets. What is behind these high sounding words ? Death and destruction. Triumphals of crippled men. Sweden victorious in a ravaged Europe. An island in a dead sea. I tell you, I want no more of it! I want for my people, security and happiness. I want to cultivate the arts of peace. The arts of life! I want peace and peace I will have!
Chancellor There are rumors that your Majesty is planning a foreign marriage.
Christina They are baseless.
Chancellor But your Majesty, you cannot die an old maid.
Christina I have no intention to, Chancellor. I shall die a bachelor!
Christina Snow is like a wide sea. One could go out and be lost in it, and forget the world... and oneself.
Christina Great love...
Antonio Don't you believe in it's possibility?
Christina In it's possibility - yes. But not in its existence. A great love, perfect love, is an illusion. It is the golden fable of which we all dream. But in ordinary life it doesn't happen. In ordinary life one must be content with less.
Christina Any lie will find believers as long as you tell it with force enough.
Christina One can feel nostalgia for places one has never seen.
Christina This war is expensive.
Magnus The parliament clamors for more war.
Oxenstierna They clamor for a Swedish marriage for your majesty. They clamor for an heir of Swedish blood!
Christina In short, Chancellor, they clamor.
Antonio Why did you go out of your way to make me look ridiculous? All that idiotic talk of love and beauty. You made my heart beat. You made me dream like a fool and talk like one.
Christina I thought you'd understand, when you saw me again, what had happened. That it had been so enchanting to be a woman - not a Queen. Just a woman in a man's arms!
Christina Forgive me for being a Queen.
Antonio What do you want of me?
Christina What do I want? What? I want back that room in the inn. The snow that fell. The warm fire and the sweet hours. Beloved one.
Antonio My country could have no greater tribute than your Majesty's curiosity.
Christina In honoring your great men, we elevate ourselves.
Christina Must we live for the dead?
Oxenstierna For the great dead, yes, your Majesty.
Antonio There's a mystery in you.
Christina Is there not in every human being?
Christina [on the street protests about her private life] Evidently my people, who are said to love me, do not wish me to be happy.
Charles The world wins with the fame of our armies! And we shall win still greater glories for Sweden!
Christina [reading a book] What a clever fellow is this, Aage.
Aage Who?
Christina Molière.
Aage What is he?
Christina Oh, he writes plays. He makes fun of pretentious ladies.
[reading]
Christina "As for me, Uncle, all I can say is that I think marriage is an all together shocking thing. How is it possible to endure the idea of sleeping with a man in the room!"
Aage Is that good, your Majesty?
Christina Not bad, Aage, Not bad.
Christina Ebba, come in!
Aage Now, don't dally, your majesty. You have a busy day.
Christina [Ebba kneels and kisses Christina's hand] Good morning, Ebba.
[Ebba rises and Christina kisses Ebba on the lips]
Christina What are you doing up so early?
Ebba I couldn't sleep.
Christina That means you're either happy or unhappy. Which is it?
Ebba Happy!
Ebba Lets go for a sleigh ride!
Christina I can't now.
Ebba Oh, why not?
Christina Ambassadors. Treaties. Councils.
Ebba How boring!
Christina But, we go afterwards, Ebba.
Ebba Oh, you always say that. But, at the end of the day, you're never free to go anywhere. You're surrounded by musty old papers and musty old men and I can't get near you.
Christina Today, I'll dispose of them by sundown. I promise you! And we'll go away, for two or three days in the country. Wouldn't you like that?
Ebba Oh, I'd love it!
French Ambassador Madame, you are my despair.
Christina Why?
French Ambassador Because, you rebuff me, always, with such charm. That at the end of all our interviews, I find myself always in the veritable glow - of disappointment.
Christina And I - of anticipation.
Oxenstierna The sword has made Sweden great, your majesty!
Christina Yes, but do we not exult it too much, Chancellor?
Oxenstierna You cannot remake the world, your majesty.
Christina Why not? Look, Chancellor, the philosophers remake it. The artists remake it. The scientists remake it. Now, why not we - we the power? The people follow blindly, the generals lead them to destruction. Will they not follow us? We'll lead them beyond themselves - where there is grace and beauty and gaiety and freedom!
Oxenstierna Europe is an armed camp, your majesty. Not a Utopia peopled with shepherds.
Christina Snow again. Eternal snow.
Christina It is you I cannot forgive, Ebba! You needn't fear my domination any longer.
Ebba Oh, your Majesty, please!
Christina You pretended to be interested in me and my problems. Your sympathy. Your concern. All pretends! Underneath, which, you resented me.
Ebba Oh, you do not understand. Your majesty!
Christina Your difficulty is, Ebba, that I do.
Christina Aage, my riding coat. We go out in the snow.
Aage To hunt, your Majesty!
Christina At least, not to be hunted.
Christina Evidently, you Spaniards make too much fuss about a simple elemental thing like love. We Swedes are more direct.
Antonio [lying on her back at Antonio's feet, by the fireplace, Christina holds a bunch of grapes above her head and slowly lowers them down and takes a bite] They warmed and ripened in the Spanish sun. My haciendas overrun with them. In the season of the grape harvest, the air - smells purple. Purple grapes.
[Christina kisses the bunch of grapes]
Christina Why? Why? So many questions!
Magnus There would be fewer questions if there were more answers.
Magnus The climate here, my lord, is fit only for those that are used to it. It's not suited to foreigners. I advise you to protect yourself against it. You must be very careful.
Antonio Is this - is this a threat, my lord?
Magnus It's a warning! A friendly warning.
Christina I have grown up in a great man's shadow. All my life I've been a symbol. A symbol as eternal, changeless. An abstraction. A human being is mortal and changeable - with desires and impulses, hopes and despairs. I'm tired of being a symbol, Chancellor. I long to be a human being. This longing I cannot suppress.
Christina One must live for one's self. After all, Chancellor, one's own life is all one has.
Christina And, so, let me remember you - with love and loyalty - till memory is no more. God bless you. Farewell.
Christina The wind is with us.
Christina You are petulant, Magnus, and I have no time to soothe you... the Parliament is waiting.
Swedish Soldier Betting on 6 Six!
Drinker Betting on 9 Nine!
Christina [in disguise] I'll tell you the truth. Well, gentlemen, I have the truth as the Queen has had 12 lovers this past year. A proud dozen!
Crowd Long live the Queen!
University Representative Your majesty, our University Uppsala is the oldest in Sweden. One of the oldest in Europe. To admit professors from Spain and Italy might corrupt the purity of of our teaching.
Christina The danger is not so much of corruption, my lord, as of staleness. We need new wine in the old bottles.
Magnus I am your destiny, Christina.
Christina Are you? I long to escape my destiny.
Magnus You will long to return to it.
Antonio It's all a question of climate. You can't serenade a woman in a snowstorm. All the graces in the arts of love - the elaborate approches that will make the game of love amusing - can only be practiced in those countries that quiver in the heat in the sun.
Antonio You are very pretty, Elsa. Are you also good?
Elsa When I do not like a man, yes.
Christina That's a true virtue.
Antonio The basis of all morality in a sentence.
Christina I have *imagined* happiness. But happiness you *cannot* imagine. Happiness you must feel! Joy, you must feel!
Christina I have quite a collection of royal portraits. My suitors usually come in oil. And I've kept them - because I love a good painting.
Antonio Of course. It has to be. I felt it. I felt it! The presence. Oh, life is so gloriously improbable.
Antonio's Companion in Coach It is still snowing my lord.
Antonio Good!
Christina This is how the Lord must have felt when he beheld the finished world with all His creatures breathing... living.
Magnus [embrace and kiss] It's been so long since I've seen you.
Christina I saw you yesterday.
Magnus To me that's long since.
Christina I'm not an idle woman, Magnus. I have a war on my hands.
Archbishop This is not a normal war for treasure or conquest. It is for our faith and for our God!
Christina God is being invoked in many lands, these days, your grace. What about the enemy's God?
Archbishop When the enemy invokes God - that is blasphemy, your majesty!
Christina I wish I had your confidence, Archbishop.
Christina There are other things to live for than wars! I've had enough of them. We have been fighting since I was in the cradle and many years before. It is enough. I shall ask the powers to meet for a speedy and honorable *peace*. There must be an end!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo
Dzhon Gilbert
Ian Keith
Lewis Stone
Reginald Owen
C. Aubrey Smith
Elizabeth Young
Edward Gargan
Hooper Atchley
