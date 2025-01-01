[JB barks while scratching a door in Eggsy's house]
Brandon
Come on, JB. Give it a rest, mate. Stop scratching the door. I'm gonna get the blame now.
[Brandon opens the door]
Brandon
There you are. Happy?
[as JB goes to his bed, Brandon notices the study room decorated with only three front cover pages of The Sun. He sits down on the desk]
Brandon
With the decks and all that.
[Brandon presses a button on the DJ mixer, which opens a secret weapons compartment on the wall]
Brandon
Shit, boy! What the...
[Brandon gets up and looks at the weapons and accessories. He gets a pair of glasses and a cigarette lighter before returning to the desk and putting on the glasses]
Brandon
Do you reckon, JB, model material?
[the glasses activate, showing Brandon the live feed on Eggsy's dinner with the Swedish Royal Family]
The King of Sweden
I must say, you're really not as I expected.
Eggsy
Well, thank you very much, Your Majesty.
Brandon
Eggsy, is that you, mate? What the fuck is going on here? You a gangster now or something? Fucking hell. Is that Tilde's mom and dad's house? Tell you what, whatever you're doing, I want in.
[Brandon gets a cigarette and opens the lighter, unknowingly activating the grenade charge. Eggsy warns Brandon, unaware that he's also pointing at the King]
[confused look in the King's face]
The King of Sweden
Why?
[meanwhile, Brandon wonders why the lighter is beeping and blinking red]
Brandon
What's this?
Eggsy
I said, put it down now!
The King of Sweden
What's wrong with it?
Eggsy
Shut it! Fucking shut it!
Eggsy
Shut it! Shut it now!
[Brandon closes the lighter]
Brandon
All right, mate. Chill your boots.
[Eggsy realizes the confusion caused by his online argument]
Eggsy
Oh, no. Oh my God, no. I'm so sorry.
[JB starts to bark all of a sudden]
Brandon
You shut up and all. You got me in enough trouble.
[JB continues to bark until a missile suddenly hits the house, to the shock in Eggsy's face]