Eggsy Now we've finished the debrief, Harry, here's a couple of welcome back gifts. First up, a brand new Kingsman watch. Advanced software, it can hack into anything with a microchip. It is the bollocks. And, Merlin.

Merlin I made you these.

[Merlin hands Harry an eyeglass case. Harry opens it]

[Harry removes his eyepatch and puts on the new glasses]

Harry Hart Thank you, Merlin, Eggsy. How do I look?

Merlin You look...

Very Drunk Redneck Like some faggot lookin' for an eye fuckin'. Now, why don't you get out of our bar before I take out your other one?

Whiskey Now, is that any way to welcome a visitor from out of town, moonshine?

Very Drunk Redneck Okay. Suck my southern dick, bitch.

Harry Hart Oh, I don't think that'll be necessary.

[gets up]

Harry Hart Good day, sir.

[Harry walks towards the exit]

Very Drunk Redneck Well, what are you ladies waiting for?

Harry Hart [locking the front door] Manners... maketh... man. Do you know what that means? Then let me teach you a lesson.

[Harry slings a beer mug with his umbrella towards the redneck, but misses and Whiskey catches it. He approaches the redneck and his gang, but butterfly hallucinations surround his vision]

Harry Hart Are we going to stand around here all day, or are we going to...

[another redneck punches him from the left. Harry struggles to fight with the gang until Whiskey lassos him out of the way]

Whiskey Well, pick him up. Now that is not what I call a Kentucky welcome. Manners... maketh... man. Let me translate that for you.

[Whiskey begins to rough up the rednecks with his lasso]

Harry Hart What's wrong with me, Merlin? I thought you fixed me.

Merlin Well, we rebuilt your neural pathways, but it'll take time to get your coordination back.

[Whiskey attacks the rednecks with his bull whip]

Harry Hart And the phantom butterflies?

Merlin You will experience episodes, lapses of clarity. You'll be back to normal soon.

[Whiskey throws the last redneck out the window]