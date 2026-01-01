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Elton John
Elton John Elton John
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Elton John

Elton John

Date of Birth
25 March 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Place of Birth
Pinner, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts 8.4
Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts (2015)
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act 7.9
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act (2021)
We Want the Funk! 7.9
We Want the Funk! (2025)

Filmography

We Want the Funk! 7.9
We Want the Funk! We Want the Funk!
Documentary 2025, USA
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Elton John: Never Too Late 6.8
Elton John: Never Too Late Elton John: Never Too Late
Biography, Documentary, Music 2024, USA
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story 7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Biography, Documentary, History 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Little Richard: I Am Everything 7.4
Little Richard: I Am Everything Little Richard: I Am Everything
Documentary, Music 2023, USA
The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive 7
The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive
Documentary 2022, Italy
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The Lost Weekend: A Love Story 7.6
The Lost Weekend: A Love Story The Lost Weekend: A Love Story
Documentary 2022, USA
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act 7.9
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
Biography, Documentary, History 2021, Great Britain
Elton John: A Life in Song 7.2
Elton John: A Life in Song Elton John: A Life in Song
Biography, Documentary, Music 2020, Great Britain
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News about Elton John’s private life
Global Look Press — Audrey Hepburn and Chadwick Boseman
EGOT, PEGOT, and More: What Do These Abbreviations Mean, and What Do Audrey Hepburn and Chadwick Boseman Have to Do With Them?
Global Look Press — symphony orchestra
Forever in Our Hearts: The 10 Movie Soundtracks that Never Fade
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