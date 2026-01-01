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Elton John
Elton John
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elton John
Elton John
Elton John
Date of Birth
25 March 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Place of Birth
Pinner, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.4
Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts
(2015)
7.9
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
(2021)
7.9
We Want the Funk!
(2025)
Filmography
7.9
We Want the Funk!
We Want the Funk!
Documentary
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Elton John: Never Too Late
Elton John: Never Too Late
Biography, Documentary, Music
2024, USA
7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Biography, Documentary, History
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Documentary, Music
2023, USA
7
The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive
The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive
Documentary
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
7.6
The Lost Weekend: A Love Story
The Lost Weekend: A Love Story
Documentary
2022, USA
7.9
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
Biography, Documentary, History
2021, Great Britain
7.2
Elton John: A Life in Song
Elton John: A Life in Song
Biography, Documentary, Music
2020, Great Britain
Show more
News about Elton John’s private life
EGOT, PEGOT, and More: What Do These Abbreviations Mean, and What Do Audrey Hepburn and Chadwick Boseman Have to Do With Them?
Forever in Our Hearts: The 10 Movie Soundtracks that Never Fade
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