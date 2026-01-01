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Edward Holcroft
Edward Holcroft Edward Holcroft
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Holcroft

Edward Holcroft

Edward Holcroft

Date of Birth
23 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Wolf Hall 8.1
Wolf Hall (2015)
Liaisons Dangereuses 8.1
Liaisons Dangereuses (2015)
Alias Grace 7.5
Alias Grace (2017)

Filmography

The Undeclared War 7
The Undeclared War
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
The English Game 7.5
The English Game
Drama, Sport, 2020, Great Britain
Kindred 4.6
Kindred Kindred
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Gunpowder 6.4
Gunpowder
Drama, History, 2017, Great Britain
Alias Grace 7.5
Alias Grace
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2017, Canada
Kingsman: The Golden Circle 7.1
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Sense of an Ending 6.4
The Sense of an Ending The Sense of an Ending
Drama, Detective 2016, Great Britain
Wolf Hall 8.1
Wolf Hall
Drama, History 2015, Great Britain
Show more
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