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Filmography
Edward Holcroft
Edward Holcroft
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Holcroft
Edward Holcroft
Edward Holcroft
Date of Birth
23 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Wolf Hall
(2015)
8.1
Liaisons Dangereuses
(2015)
7.5
Alias Grace
(2017)
Filmography
7
The Undeclared War
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
7.5
The English Game
Drama, Sport,
2020, Great Britain
4.6
Kindred
Kindred
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.4
Gunpowder
Drama, History,
2017, Great Britain
7.5
Alias Grace
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2017, Canada
7.1
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Sense of an Ending
The Sense of an Ending
Drama, Detective
2016, Great Britain
8.1
Wolf Hall
Drama, History
2015, Great Britain
Show more
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