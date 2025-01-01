Menu
Awards and nominations of The Big Short 2016

Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
True Story
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
