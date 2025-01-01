Menu
The Big Short
The Big Short Awards
Awards and nominations of The Big Short 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
True Story
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
