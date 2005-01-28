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Poster of Aliens of the Deep 3D
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Aliens of the Deep 3D
7.0

Aliens of the Deep 3D

, 2005
Aliens of the Deep 3D
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Aliens of the Deep 3D
7.0

Cast

James Cameron
James Cameron
Self
Pamela Conrad
Self - Astrobiologist: JPL
Dijanna Figueroa
Self - Marine Animal Physiologist: UC Santa Barbara
Kevin Hand
Self - Planetary Scientist: Stanford University and SETI Institute
Loretta Hidalgo
Maya Tolstoy
Anatoly M. Sagalevitch
Self - MIR Chief Pilot and Keldysh Expedition Leader
Genya Chernaiev
Self - MIR Pilot
Victor Nischeta
Self - MIR Pilot
Arthur 'Lonne' Lane
Self - Astronomer and Planetary Scientist
Jim Childress
Self - Marine Animal Physiologist: UC Santa Barbara
Michael Henry
Self - Marine Animal Physiologist: UC Santa Barbara
Director James Cameron, Steven Quale
Composer Jeehun Hwang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 1 September 2005
World premiere 28 January 2005
Release date
28 January 2005 Russia Киносфера 0+
28 January 2005 Kazakhstan
28 January 2005 Romania AP
28 January 2005 USA
28 January 2005 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $12,775,590
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Earthship Productions, Walden Media
Also known as
Aliens of the Deep, A mélység szülöttei, Alieni degli abissi, Aliens der Meere, Criaturas das Profundezas, Criaturas del abismo, Énigmes des Profondeurs, James Cameron: A mélység szülöttei, Misterios del océano, Obcy z głębin, Sualtı Yaratıkları, Ta alien tou vythou, Τα άλιεν του βυθού, Живот в дълбините, Чужие из бездны, Чужі з глибин, エイリアンズ・オブ・ザ・ディープ, 詹姆士柯麥隆之深海異形, 심해의 외계인, L'Alien Du Fond Des Mers

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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