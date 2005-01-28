ProductionWalt Disney Pictures, Earthship Productions, Walden Media
Also known as
Aliens of the Deep, A mélység szülöttei, Alieni degli abissi, Aliens der Meere, Criaturas das Profundezas, Criaturas del abismo, Énigmes des Profondeurs, James Cameron: A mélység szülöttei, Misterios del océano, Obcy z głębin, Sualtı Yaratıkları, Ta alien tou vythou, Τα άλιεν του βυθού, Живот в дълбините, Чужие из бездны, Чужі з глибин, エイリアンズ・オブ・ザ・ディープ, 詹姆士柯麥隆之深海異形, 심해의 외계인, L'Alien Du Fond Des Mers
Film rating
7.0
Rate13 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Loretta HidalgoYou can learn a lot from a rock, if you know how to ask.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.