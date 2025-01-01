ElectraI'm Afraid of pain. I don't wanna die in pain.
MurphyI want to make movies out of blood, sperm and tears. This is like the essence of life. I think movies should contain that, perhaps should be made of that.
VictoireIf you fall in love, you're the loser.
MurphyYou against the abortion but you cool with people killing animals and then eating them?
MurphyLiving with a woman is like share a bed with the CIA. Nothing is secret. This used to be my apartment. It used to be happy here. doesn't feel like my place anymore. always looking over my shoulder Now.