Kinoafisha Films Love Love Movie Quotes

Love Movie Quotes

Murphy I'm a loser. Yeah, just a dick. And dick has no brain. A dick has only one purpose: to fuck. And I fucked it all up. Yeah. I'm good at one thing: fucking things up.
Murphy Secrets make you stronger.
Electra No. Secrets make you darker.
Murphy Do you know what my biggest dream in life is? My biggest dream is to make a movie that truly depicts sentimental sexuality.
Murphy Maybe we are not the great artists that we dreamed we were. Maybe this is all just shit.
Murphy Are you Afraid of death?
Electra I'm Afraid of pain. I don't wanna die in pain.
Murphy I want to make movies out of blood, sperm and tears. This is like the essence of life. I think movies should contain that, perhaps should be made of that.
Victoire If you fall in love, you're the loser.
Murphy You against the abortion but you cool with people killing animals and then eating them?
Murphy Living with a woman is like share a bed with the CIA. Nothing is secret. This used to be my apartment. It used to be happy here. doesn't feel like my place anymore. always looking over my shoulder Now.
Murphy I'm not a slave to pussy. Pussy's pussy.
Electra Let's try to prtotect each other.
Electra [Last lines] Please, don't you ever leave me.
Murphy I promise. I will love you till the end.
Electra You are an amazing guy who doesn't know what love means.
