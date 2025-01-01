Roger Waters On the tour, I invite about 20 wounded veterans to the show each night. There was one guy. And he just nodded, and then he put his hand out, and I grabbed his hand like that to shake his hand, and he wouldn't let go of my hand. So I thought: "Okay, he obviously wants to say something." And he stood there and looked at me straight in the eyes. Very kind of weird, piercing look. And then he said..."Your father would be proud of you." And it was a very weird moment. I just... I just sort of turned to jelly, really. And I felt myself welling up. I'll never forget him.