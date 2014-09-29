Menu
Poster of Roger Waters: The Wall
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.5
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Roger Waters: The Wall

Roger Waters: The Wall

Roger Waters: The Wall 18+
Roger Waters: The Wall - trailer
Roger Waters: The Wall  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 29 September 2015
World premiere 29 September 2014
Release date
1 October 2015 Russia НеваФильм Emotion 12+
1 October 2015 Belarus
16 November 2015 Great Britain
29 September 2015 Greece
1 October 2015 Kazakhstan
29 September 2014 USA
1 October 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,214,417
Production Rue 21 Productions
Also known as
Roger Waters: The Wall, Roger Waters The Wall, Roger Waters - The Wall, Roger Waters: A Fal, Роджер Уотерс: The Wall, ロジャー・ウォーターズ　ザ・ウォール
Director
Roger Waters
Shaun Evans
Cast
Roger Waters
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Roger Waters: The Wall
Roger Waters: Us + Them 8.2
Roger Waters: Us + Them (2019)
David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii 8.8
David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii (2016)
Pink Floyd – The Wall 7.4
Pink Floyd – The Wall (1982)
Pink Floyd at Pompeii 8.7
Pink Floyd at Pompeii (1972)

Film rating

8.6
Rate 11 votes
8.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Roger Waters On the tour, I invite about 20 wounded veterans to the show each night. There was one guy. And he just nodded, and then he put his hand out, and I grabbed his hand like that to shake his hand, and he wouldn't let go of my hand. So I thought: "Okay, he obviously wants to say something." And he stood there and looked at me straight in the eyes. Very kind of weird, piercing look. And then he said..."Your father would be proud of you." And it was a very weird moment. I just... I just sort of turned to jelly, really. And I felt myself welling up. I'll never forget him.
Film Trailers All trailers
Roger Waters: The Wall - trailer
Roger Waters: The Wall Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
