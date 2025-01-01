Emma Pope [kneeling with stranger] Did... you know I lost my Daddy?

Jericho Stewart [looks up from digging little hole] Yeah.

Emma Pope [strokes stuffed toy elephant] He gave me Ellie. For my birthday.

Jericho Stewart [takes toy and places it in the hole] If we don't go deeper, he's trunk's gonna stick out.

Emma Pope [nods] Go deeper.

[spade clanks, she touches scar on back of his neck, he looks up at her]

Emma Pope Did you hurt yourself?

Jill Pope [inside house, takes lunch from oven, looks through window, sees them, panics, rushes out, her hand behind her back] Stop! Emma, come here, please!

Emma Pope No, Mommy, we're burying my Ellie.

Jill Pope [to her little daughter] Come here.

Emma Pope [walks to Mom] He... he said he was a friend of Daddy's.

Jill Pope [to Jericho, her hand on the pistol behind her] Leave. Please.

Emma Pope [imploring] Can he stay for dinner? He's nice.

Jill Pope Emma, go inside.

[the kid obeys, walks off, carrying her toy elephant]

Jericho Stewart [mumbles something] I'll do the waffles, then I'll go.