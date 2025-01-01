Menu
Criminal Movie Quotes

Criminal Movie Quotes

[repeated line]
Jericho Stewart You hurt me... I hurt you worse.
Jericho Stewart [after pharmacist says medication is "on the house"] Cheers.
[pause. Jericho realizes he's talking like Pope]
Jericho Stewart Who the fuck says "cheers"?
Emma Pope You don't remember me but I know you.
Quaker Wells [about Bill's family] They don't matter.
Jericho Stewart They do to me.
[last lines]
Dr. Franks [referring to Jericho] You want to cut him loose?
Quaker Wells No, I want to offer him a job.
Bill Pope Fucking psycho.
[gets electrocuted]
Jericho Stewart [still standing after being shot with a tranquilizer] You're gonna need another one.
Jericho Stewart [goes back to the room where Jill is still tied to the bed] Where's the money, Jill?
[she turns her head to bedside drawer]
Jericho Stewart No, the big bag full of money.
Jill Pope [tape-gagged] Hmm?
[grunts as Jericho rips off tape]
Jericho Stewart Billy's bag!
Jill Pope [gasps for air] I don't know!
[sobs]
Jill Pope Please!
Jericho Stewart [groans as pain hits him] Don't make me hurt you!
Jill Pope Please. You can take whatever you want.
Jericho Stewart [helping himself to loose change] Yeah, no shit.
Xavier Heimdahl [upon seeing a missile homing back on his plane] Fuck me.
Emma Pope [at piano] Come and play.
Jericho Stewart What?
Emma Pope Come and play.
Jericho Stewart I don't know how.
Emma Pope I'll teach you.
[pats spot beside her on bench]
Jericho Stewart I don't know if this is such a good idea.
Emma Pope It's fine. Come on.
Jericho Stewart Mm-hmm.
Emma Pope Come on.
Jericho Stewart You're the one who killed me.
Xavier Heimdahl Good memory.
Jericho Stewart You hurt me... I hurt you worse.
Xavier Heimdahl I respect your creed.
Dr. Franks Looks like Bill is here to stay.
[first lines]
Jericho Stewart [narrating] They messed with my brain. Thought they knew what they'd get, but they were wrong. They don't know me. I do not know what happens next, but this I do know: you hurt me... I hurt you worse.
Dr. Franks You had an injury to your head. You got hurt, right? When you were young? Do you remember how it happened?
Jericho Stewart Yeah. My mother told my daddy that he wasn't my daddy. So he called her a whore and throw... me out the car window.
Quaker Wells [frustrated with result of brain experimentation] How long have you been worked on this?
Dr. Franks 15 years.
Quaker Wells We want a refund!
Quaker Wells You wanted to use a death row inmate instead of a Seal Team Leader!
Jill Pope [rushed up stairs to little daughter's room] I'm here!
Emma Pope [as mother quickly closes door] Where were you? Who's there?
Jill Pope It's okay.
[grabs wooden light fixture]
Jill Pope Mommy's here! Mommy's here!
Emma Pope There's someone in the house!
Jericho Stewart Billy could never hurt you, Jill, so neither can I.
Emma Pope [kneeling with stranger] Did... you know I lost my Daddy?
Jericho Stewart [looks up from digging little hole] Yeah.
Emma Pope [strokes stuffed toy elephant] He gave me Ellie. For my birthday.
Jericho Stewart [takes toy and places it in the hole] If we don't go deeper, he's trunk's gonna stick out.
Emma Pope [nods] Go deeper.
[spade clanks, she touches scar on back of his neck, he looks up at her]
Emma Pope Did you hurt yourself?
Jill Pope [inside house, takes lunch from oven, looks through window, sees them, panics, rushes out, her hand behind her back] Stop! Emma, come here, please!
Emma Pope No, Mommy, we're burying my Ellie.
Jill Pope [to her little daughter] Come here.
Emma Pope [walks to Mom] He... he said he was a friend of Daddy's.
Jill Pope [to Jericho, her hand on the pistol behind her] Leave. Please.
Emma Pope [imploring] Can he stay for dinner? He's nice.
Jill Pope Emma, go inside.
[the kid obeys, walks off, carrying her toy elephant]
Jericho Stewart [mumbles something] I'll do the waffles, then I'll go.
[Jill tucks the pistol into the back of her jeans]
Xavier Heimdahl I just want to leave a little goodbye gift.
British Reporter [introducing interview with tech mogul] Most recently he was charged of treason by the Spanish government. Mr. Heimdhal, how would you respond to these very serious allegations?
Xavier Heimdahl Well, if it's treasonous to call out massive corruption at the highest levels, and expose political murders, yes, I am guilty.
