Emma Pope
[kneeling with stranger]
Did... you know I lost my Daddy?
Emma Pope
[strokes stuffed toy elephant]
He gave me Ellie. For my birthday.
Jericho Stewart
[takes toy and places it in the hole]
If we don't go deeper, he's trunk's gonna stick out.
Emma Pope
[nods]
Go deeper.
[spade clanks, she touches scar on back of his neck, he looks up at her]
Emma Pope
Did you hurt yourself?
Jill Pope
[inside house, takes lunch from oven, looks through window, sees them, panics, rushes out, her hand behind her back]
Stop! Emma, come here, please!
Emma Pope
No, Mommy, we're burying my Ellie.
Jill Pope
[to her little daughter]
Come here.
Emma Pope
[walks to Mom]
He... he said he was a friend of Daddy's.
Jill Pope
[to Jericho, her hand on the pistol behind her]
Leave. Please.
Emma Pope
[imploring]
Can he stay for dinner? He's nice.
[the kid obeys, walks off, carrying her toy elephant]
[Jill tucks the pistol into the back of her jeans]