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Nedelya francuzskogo kino / Festival Festivaley – 2015
Nedelya francuzskogo kino / Festival Festivaley – 2015
, 2015
France / Festival / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Director
Martin Provost
,
Benoît Jacquot
,
Christian Duguay
,
Benedikt Pano
,
Arnaud des Pallières
,
Sheyenn Karron
,
Brahim Frita
,
Izabel Chayka
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2015
Film rating
0.0
Rate
3
votes
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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