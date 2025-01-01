Menu
Sam Chisolm What we lost in the fire, we found in the ashes.
Josh Faraday [after watching Jack Horne walk away] I believe that bear was wearing people's clothes.
Emma Cullen That man murdered my husband. Killed him dead in the middle of the street.
Sam Chisolm So you seek revenge?
Emma Cullen I seek righteousness, as should we all. But I'll take revenge.
Josh Faraday [considering their plight] Reminds me of this fella I used to know. Fell off a five-story building. Passed each floor on the way down, people inside heard him say : "So far, so good!" He's dead now.
Josh Faraday I make good on my horse yet, Sam?
Sam Chisolm So far, so good.
Goodnight Robicheaux This reminds me of what my daddy used to say.
Billy Rocks What's that, Goody?
[waits for an answer]
Billy Rocks What?
Goodnight Robicheaux Well, my daddy used to say a lot of things, you know.
[both laugh hysterically]
Goodnight Robicheaux What a merry band, we are. Me a Grey, Chisolm a Blue, Billy a mysterious man of the Orient, a drunk Irishman, a Texican, a female and her gentlemen caller. This is not going to end well.
Vasquez I'm Mexican, cabrón. No such thing as a "Texican."
Goodnight Robicheaux Try telling that to my granddaddy. He died at the Alamo. New Orleans Greys, long barracks, bayonets. Blood, teeth. Mauled by a horde of teeming brown devils.
Vasquez My grandfather was one of those devils, you know. Toluca Battalion. Hey, maybe my grandfather killed your grandfather, huh?
Goodnight Robicheaux What a charming thought. I sense we are bonding.
Josh Faraday [last words] I've always been lucky with one-eyed jacks.
Jack Horne I knew that tomorrow was gonna be a dark day. And now that there's one less of us, gonna be darker. But to be in the service of others with men that I respect, like you all - well, I shouldn't have to ask for more than that.
Josh Faraday [townsfolk all staring as they eat their dinner] Like being in one of them damn zoos.
Goodnight Robicheaux Fame is a sarcophagus.
Josh Faraday You read those in a book, or you just make 'em up as you go?
Goodnight Robicheaux I'll try to use one-syllable words from now on.
Josh Faraday What... what's a syllable?
[Robicheaux laughs]
Emma Cullen Don't be afraid. I have assembled these men and offered fair pay.
Rose Creek Barber Who picked you to deal on our behalf?
Emma Cullen Seems I was the only one with balls enough to do so. So I did.
Emma Cullen [narrating]
[last lines]
Emma Cullen What ever they were in life, here, at the end, each man stood with courage and honor. They fought for the ones who couldn't fight for themselves, and the died for them, too. All to win something that didn't belong to them. It was - magnificent.
Bartholomew Bogue If God didn't want them to be sheared, he wouldn't have made them sheep.
Bartholomew Bogue Chisolm. Do I know that name?
Sam Chisolm You should know it from your obituary.
Billy Rocks I knew you'd come back.
Goodnight Robicheaux How?
[Billy shows him his hip flask]
Preacher The spirit is willing, but we are not killers.
Sam Chisolm Most aren't, until they're looking down the barrel of a gun.
Josh Faraday [pulls out a gun] This is Ethel, don't you ever disrespect her!
Josh Faraday [pulls out another gun] It's Maria you can disrespect!
Vasquez [drunk] My Maria? I have five Maria!
[laughs sloppily]
Sheriff Harp Quite a batch of strays.
Jack Horne I'll say a prayer for you. You know, a *little* prayer.
McCann Yeah, you'll make a hell of a rug.
Josh Faraday [standing behind him on the saloon porch] And you'll be murdered - by the world's greatest lover.
Vasquez Never trust a people who bury their dead above the ground.
Goodnight Robicheaux Don't call the alligator "big mouth" till you cross the river.
Josh Faraday [to pitiful townsfolk on the practice range] Go on home, polish your rifles. Maybe the glint 'll scare 'em off.
Jack Horne Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will have no fear!
Red Harvest [to Denali] You are a disgrace!
Billy Rocks Knives, there's nothing to it.
[shases open some dummies, everyone walks away]
Billy Rocks Hey, come back!
Josh Faraday Our paths cross again. To what do I owe the pleasure?
Sam Chisolm Took a job. Looking for some men to join me.
Josh Faraday Is there money in it?
Emma Cullen [tosses him a jingling bag]
Josh Faraday And who's she?
Sam Chisolm "Joan of Arc."
Emma Cullen My name's Emma Cullen. And this is my associate, Teddy Q.
Josh Faraday Well, I do have an affinity for shiny things.
[tosses the bag back to her]
Josh Faraday Is it difficult?
Sam Chisolm Impossible.
Sam Chisolm Powder Dan ran with an outlaw name of July Bully, may he rest in peace.
Bartender He's dead?
Sam Chisolm Yes, sir.
Bartender How'd he die.
Sam Chisolm [whispers] I whispered in his ear.
Bartender Yeah, what's that?
Sam Chisolm Come here.
[both lean in]
Sam Chisolm Bring them in.
[guns cocking all around the bar]
Josh Faraday [walks up behind her during target practice] Pretty. I mean good. Your shooting is good. Do it again.
Emma Cullen [interrupts him with a shot] I had a father, thank you.
Josh Faraday I didn't.
[empties his pistol in a distant tree branch]
Josh Faraday Whoo! God dang it, I'm good.
Bartholomew Bogue [crawls into church to get away from Sam] You are a God-fearing man!
[Sam removes his hat for a minute, and steps into the church after Bogue]
Josh Faraday [to the brother he has spared] I didn't wanna kill him. He shouldn't 'a touched my guns.
Vasquez Where's your gun?
Sam Chisolm Man carries a gun, he tends to use it.
Emma Cullen Why won't you at least listen? We're simple farmers. Decent, hard-working people being driven from our homes. Men slaughtered in cold blood. Women and children without food or essentials. All because some man named Bogue wants to mine our valley and take it from us.
Vasquez Well, the lady just did some poking and sticking for you. Maybe you should consider returning the favor, you know?
Sam Chisolm We go to fight wicked men, probably we all die.
Josh Faraday [from the trailer]
[one of Bogue's gunslingers is blasted back into an open coffin]
Josh Faraday I'm sure the undertaker will get some good business out of this.
Josh Faraday [from the trailer] Allow me to show you something.
Josh Faraday We will never cross paths again.
Bartholomew Bogue I come here for gold. Gold. This country has long equated democracy with capitalism, capitalism with *God*. So you're standing not only in the way of - progress and capital. You're standing in the way of God!
Bartender Come on, hey. Settle down, mister. Come on. Come on, easy. I got a family, mister.
Sam Chisolm They're better off without you.
[Bartender reaches for a gun, Sam shoots him]
Sam Chisolm Somebody fetch the sheriff.
Goodnight Robicheaux They got the devil's breath! They got a goddamn Gatling gun!
Sam Chisolm My name is Sam Chisolm. I'm a duly sworn warrant officer of the circuit court in Wichita, Kansas. I'm also a licensed peace officer in the Indian Territories, Arkansas, Nebraska, and seven other states. Now, this man is wanted on charges in Nebraska, expedited by federal writ, under Common State Law Enforcement Act.
Matthew Cullen hat kind of man are you? What'd these people ever do to you? Huh? For what, Bogue? For land? For land?
Gavin David Bogue is a businessman. If you just reason with him, he'll give you a fair share.
Fenton A fair share, Gavin? You're the only one making money here! You and your whores.
Gavin David Now, Fenton, that ain't fair. You know that. You were there the other night!
Earl rginia City? Three days past? Best you remember who'd you cheat out of $50 in a card game!
Josh Faraday I assure you I did not have to cheat to beat the likes of you two.
Sam Chisolm What's this?
Emma Cullen Everything we have. That's what it's worth to us.
Sam Chisolm Been offered a lot for my work but never everything.
Earl Get his guns, Dicky.
Emma Cullen Mister. Mister! Do you intend to make me chase? I have a proposition.
Sam Chisolm And I'm wary of propositions
Sam Chisolm You don't need a bounty hunter, you need an army.
Josh Faraday If you want to kill me, kill me. If you're gonna rob me, rob me. But I will not go in that mine. There's rats in there.
Emma Cullen Farmers. Not fighters.
Sam Chisolm You understand what it means when you start something like this?
Emma Cullen We did not start this, Mr. Chisolm.
Goodnight Robicheaux We have heard the chimes at midnight. Have we not? So what's the play here, Sam, huh?
Sam Chisolm Where's your tribe?
Red Harvest The elders told me my path is different.
Sam Chisolm My path is different, too. My path. Our path. We go to fight wicked men. Probably, we all die.
Red Harvest I'm called Red Harvest.
Red Harvest You speak Comanche?
Sam Chisolm Some. You speak - white man's English?
Red Harvest Some.
Josh Faraday The government don't pay a bounty on redskins anymore. You must be out of work.
Goodnight Robicheaux She's about the same age your sister'd be by now, huh?
Sam Chisolm Yeah, she is.
Goodnight Robicheaux Just making sure we're fighting the battle in front of us, not behind.
Sam Chisolm You want to keep your town, you're gonna have to fight for it. Now, we're here to help you, but you got to help us. We're gonna need every somebody out here to help us fight.
Sam Chisolm Nice and easy. Take off that badge, too.
Sheriff Harp I'm still sheriff. Duly elected.
Sam Chisolm Consider this a recall.
Sam Chisolm Sam Chisolm. Say it.
Sheriff Harp Sam Chisolm. Yes, sir.
Goodnight Robicheaux Behold. Our army approaches.
Josh Faraday Oh, good, they brought their pitchforks. We may stand a chance after all.
Sam Chisolm Let me tell you, these men that are coming here, they're gonna underestimate you. That'll be their first mistake.
Goodnight Robicheaux You cut the ears off a mule, don't make him a horse.
Goodnight Robicheaux That's hard to do. This many men and miss that many targets? Twice? I'm looking at a line of dead men. You gotta hate what you're firing at! Hate it! Come on! Get some gravel in your craw! Goddamn sons of bitches!
Bartholomew Bogue All men have a price. Isn't that right, Mr. Harp?
Sheriff Harp Not this man.
Goodnight Robicheaux Who here fought in the War of Northern Aggression?
Bartholomew Bogue How many men you say?
Sheriff Harp Seven.
Bartholomew Bogue Seven? Seven? Seven men ride into my town, dispatch with 22 of the best guns money can buy? Is that what you're telling me?
Bartholomew Bogue You think Rockefeller had to do things himself? Vanderbilt? Everything I have, I worked for it. Not like them, with their fancy friends and their pocketed politicians. I want land, you know what I do. I take it. You know what history will say about Rose Creek? Nothing. It won't have existed for long enough. But history will remember me - and what I built.
Red Harvest I'm hungry.
Jack Horne Wait. Hell, you speak English?
Red Harvest Some.
Jack Horne You little shit. We got a lot to talk about. Don't walk away from me!
Goodnight Robicheaux I've become everything I despise. I - I'm faint-hearted. And I'm a coward.
Goodnight Robicheaux All y'all gonna be dead by this time tomorrow, Sam.
Sam Chisolm I believe every man's got the right to choose where he dies, if he can.
