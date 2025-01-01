Emma CullenI seek righteousness, as should we all. But I'll take revenge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Josh Faraday[considering their plight]Reminds me of this fella I used to know. Fell off a five-story building. Passed each floor on the way down, people inside heard him say : "So far, so good!" He's dead now.
Goodnight RobicheauxWhat a merry band, we are. Me a Grey, Chisolm a Blue, Billy a mysterious man of the Orient, a drunk Irishman, a Texican, a female and her gentlemen caller. This is not going to end well.
VasquezI'm Mexican, cabrón. No such thing as a "Texican."
Goodnight RobicheauxTry telling that to my granddaddy. He died at the Alamo. New Orleans Greys, long barracks, bayonets. Blood, teeth. Mauled by a horde of teeming brown devils.
VasquezMy grandfather was one of those devils, you know. Toluca Battalion. Hey, maybe my grandfather killed your grandfather, huh?
Josh Faraday[last words]I've always been lucky with one-eyed jacks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack HorneI knew that tomorrow was gonna be a dark day. And now that there's one less of us, gonna be darker. But to be in the service of others with men that I respect, like you all - well, I shouldn't have to ask for more than that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Josh Faraday[townsfolk all staring as they eat their dinner]Like being in one of them damn zoos.
Emma CullenWhat ever they were in life, here, at the end, each man stood with courage and honor. They fought for the ones who couldn't fight for themselves, and the died for them, too. All to win something that didn't belong to them. It was - magnificent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bartholomew BogueIf God didn't want them to be sheared, he wouldn't have made them sheep.
Emma CullenWhy won't you at least listen? We're simple farmers. Decent, hard-working people being driven from our homes. Men slaughtered in cold blood. Women and children without food or essentials. All because some man named Bogue wants to mine our valley and take it from us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
VasquezWell, the lady just did some poking and sticking for you. Maybe you should consider returning the favor, you know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam ChisolmWe go to fight wicked men, probably we all die.
Bartholomew BogueI come here for gold. Gold. This country has long equated democracy with capitalism, capitalism with *God*. So you're standing not only in the way of - progress and capital. You're standing in the way of God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BartenderCome on, hey. Settle down, mister. Come on. Come on, easy. I got a family, mister.
Sam ChisolmMy name is Sam Chisolm. I'm a duly sworn warrant officer of the circuit court in Wichita, Kansas. I'm also a licensed peace officer in the Indian Territories, Arkansas, Nebraska, and seven other states. Now, this man is wanted on charges in Nebraska, expedited by federal writ, under Common State Law Enforcement Act.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matthew Cullenhat kind of man are you? What'd these people ever do to you? Huh? For what, Bogue? For land? For land?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gavin DavidBogue is a businessman. If you just reason with him, he'll give you a fair share.
FentonA fair share, Gavin? You're the only one making money here! You and your whores.
Gavin DavidNow, Fenton, that ain't fair. You know that. You were there the other night!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earlrginia City? Three days past? Best you remember who'd you cheat out of $50 in a card game!
Josh FaradayI assure you I did not have to cheat to beat the likes of you two.
Goodnight RobicheauxThat's hard to do. This many men and miss that many targets? Twice? I'm looking at a line of dead men. You gotta hate what you're firing at! Hate it! Come on! Get some gravel in your craw! Goddamn sons of bitches!
Bartholomew BogueSeven? Seven? Seven men ride into my town, dispatch with 22 of the best guns money can buy? Is that what you're telling me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bartholomew BogueYou think Rockefeller had to do things himself? Vanderbilt? Everything I have, I worked for it. Not like them, with their fancy friends and their pocketed politicians. I want land, you know what I do. I take it. You know what history will say about Rose Creek? Nothing. It won't have existed for long enough. But history will remember me - and what I built.