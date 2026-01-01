Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
7 photos
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer
Date of Birth
11 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Webster Groves, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
American Crime Story
(2016)
8.1
White Collar
(2009)
8.1
Fellow Travelers
(2023)
Filmography
4.6
Outcome
Outcome
Comedy, Thriller, History, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Mid-Century Modern
Comedy
2025, USA
6.4
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
6.1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Fellow Travelers
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2023, USA
6.6
Bernstein
Maestro
Biography, Drama, Music
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Legion of Super-Heroes
Legion of Super-Heroes
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Justice League: Warworld
Justice League: Warworld
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Matt Bomer’s private life
He Almost Had Ken-ergy — Then Chose Something Else Entirely: Matt Bomer on the Role He Let Go
Photos
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree