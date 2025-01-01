Agent Williams
[to uniformed pilots]
Okay, drivers, here's the deal. You've been selected for a mission, which you are not to discuss with anyone outside of this room. No one. I don't care who you trust. Wife, mother, sweetheart - the good Lord when you pray at night. You don't tell any of them anything of what I'm about to tell you.
Agent Williams
Each of you drivers has met certain qualifications. High level security clearance. Exceptional pilot ratings in excess of the required hours, flight time in a single-seat aircraft. We are engaged in a war. This war does not, for the moment, involve men-at-arms. It involves information. You will be collecting information. You will be gathering intelligence about the enemy.
Agent Williams
The intelligence you gather could give us the upper hand in a full thermonuclear exchange with the Soviet Union. Or it could prevent one. For public purposes, as far as your wife or mother or sweetheart or the good Lord above, your mission does not exist. If it does not exist, *you* do not exist. You cannot be shot down. You cannot be captured.
Agent Williams
[stands up to leave]
You work for the CIA now.