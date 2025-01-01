Menu
Bridge of Spies Movie Quotes

Bridge of Spies Movie Quotes

James Donovan I have a mandate to serve you. Nobody else does. Quite frankly, everybody else has an interest in sending you to the electric chair.
Rudolf Abel All right...
James Donovan You don't seem alarmed.
Rudolf Abel Would it help?
Rudolf Abel Standing there like that you reminded me of the man that used to come to our house when I was young. My father used to say: "watch this man'. So I did. Every time he came. And never once did he do anything remarkable.
James Donovan And I remind you of him?
Rudolf Abel This one time, I was at the age of your son, our house was overrun by partisan border guards. Dozens of them. My father was beaten, my mother was beaten, and this man, my father's friend, he was beaten. And I watched this man. Every time they hit him, he stood back up again. So they hit him harder. Still he got back to his feet. I think because of this they stopped the beating. They let him live. " Stoikey Muzhik," I remember them saying... " Stoikey Muzhik." Which sort of means like uh, 'standing man'. Standing man...
[repeated line]
Rudolf Abel [about not appearing concerned] Would it help?
Rudolf Abel Well, the boss isn't always right. But, he's always the boss.
Hoffman Has your guy talked?
James Donovan Excuse me?
Hoffman You met him. Has he talked? Has he said anything yet?
James Donovan We're not having this conversation.
Hoffman Of course not.
James Donovan No, I mean we are really not having it. You're asking me to violate attorney-client privilege.
Hoffman Aw, come on, counselor.
James Donovan You know, I wish people like you would quit saying, 'Aw, come on, counselor'. I didn't like it the first time it happened today. A judge said it to me twice. The more I hear it, the more I don't like it.
Hoffman OK, well, listen, I understand attorney-client privilege. I understand all the legal gamesmanship, and I understand that's how you make your living, but I'm talking to you about something else, the security of your country. I'm sorry if the way I put it offends you, but we need to know what Abel is telling you. You understand me, Donovan? Don't go Boy Scout on me. We don't have a rule book here.
James Donovan You're Agent Hoffman, yeah?
Hoffman Yeah.
James Donovan German extraction.
Hoffman Yeah, so?
James Donovan My name's Donovan. Irish, both sides. Mother and father. I'm Irish and you're German. But what makes us both Americans? Just one thing. One. Only one. The rule book. We call it the Constitution, and we agree to the rules, and that's what makes us Americans. That's all that makes us Americans. So don't tell me there's no rule book, and don't nod at me like that you son of a bitch.
[Gets up to leave]
Hoffman Do we need to worry about you?
James Donovan Not if I'm left alone to do my job.
James Donovan The death sentence is not a foregone conclusion. Don't worry.
Rudolf Abel I'm not afraid to die, Mr. Donovan. Although, it wouldn't be my first choice.
James Donovan You have been charged with three counts and nineteen overt acts. Conspiracy to transmit United States defence and atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, conspiracy to gather secrets, and failing to register as a foreign agent.
Rudolf Abel Do many foreign agents register?
Ivan Schischkin We don't have Pryor.
James Donovan No? You don't?
Ivan Schischkin I've heard of Pryor, but he's held by the German Democratic Republic, not by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
James Donovan I'll tell you the first problem. The names of your countries are too long.
James Donovan [forced to leave dining room before eating his meal] Enjoy your big American breakfast.
Wolfgang Vogel You treat us as stooges for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
James Donovan Can we just call them the Russians and save time?
Rudolf Abel What's the next move when you don't know what the game is?
James Donovan I think they have...
Hoffman What?
James Donovan ...snipers.
Hoffman I'm sure they do.
James Donovan How are you sure they do?
Hoffman Because *we* have snipers.
Rudolf Abel Shostakovich is a great artist.
James Donovan Everyone will hate me, but at least I'll lose.
[repeated line]
James Donovan Every person matters.
James Donovan We need to get off this merry-go-round sir. The next mistake our countries make could be the last one. We need to have the conversation our governments can't.
Francis Gary Powers [returning home] I gave them nothing. I gave them nothing.
James Donovan It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what people think. You know what you did.
Bates According to your description, "He hit my five guys."
James Donovan The guy insured by my client had one accident. One, one, one. Losing control of the car and hitting five motorcyclists.
Bates From *their* point of view, five things happened.
James Donovan Well, look, Bob. May I? Bob?
Bates "Jim."
James Donovan If I go bowling and I throw a strike, one thing happened. 10 things didn't happen.
Bates Jim, my guys aren't bowling pins, as much as your guy may have treated them as such.
James Donovan Let me finish. If your house is insured for $100,000 and a tornado carries it away, it carried away one house. It didn't pick up every stick of furniture and destroy it in a separate incident. If that is what you're saying, well then there is never any limit to our liability, and that is the end of the insurance business. And then, Bob, nobody is safe.
Rudolf Abel There may be a glitch. I was a young man when I left. Who will they find to identify me?
James Donovan I hope it's not your East German family. I don't think they could identify each other.
James Donovan Were you beaten?
Rudolf Abel No. I was talked to. Offers were made.
Hoffman Look at the map now. You shouldn't take it with you. You're looking at a map, you're an American, you're a spy. You could well be detained. Just avoid interacting with people generally. You don't belong, so don't stick out. Food is scarce over there and things have started to fall apart. There are gangs, and rule of law is less firmly established over there. And definitely stay away from the Wall. On their side, there's a line cleared of buildings along the Wall. They call it the "Death Line." Cross it and you'll be shot.
James Donovan Is there any outcome here where I'm not either detained or shot?
Hoffman Don't worry too much about what Michener said.
James Donovan No, I'm worried about what you're saying.
James Donovan [At different times in the movie] One, one, one.
James Donovan My coat was stolen from me.
Ivan Schischkin What did you expect? It was from Saks Fifth Avenue, wasn't it?
Rudolf Abel [to FBI agents finding him in his underwear] Visitors... Do you mind if I fetch my teeth?
[last lines]
Government spokesman Francis Gary Powers has been released from prison in the Soviet Union, and turned over to American authorities early this morning in Berlin. The President has commuted the sentence of Rudolf Abel. Mr. Abel has been deported, and has been released in Berlin. Efforts to obtain Mr. Powers' release, had been underway for some time. In recent efforts, the United States government has had the cooperation and assistance of Mr. James B. Donovan, a New York attorney. Frederic L. Pryor, an American student held by East German authorities since August of 1961.
Peggy Donovan [turning to her mom] I thought Daddy was fishing. For salmon.
Walter Kronkite Abel now has disappeared into the communist world. Powers is here, answering questions. And Donovan has gone back to his law practice. And now, here is George Fenneman, speaking for the Douglas Fir Plywood Association...
Agent Williams We are engaged in a war. This war does not for the moment involve men at arms; it involves information. You will be collecting information. You will be gathering intelligence about the enemy. The intelligence you gather could give us the upper hand in a full thermonuclear exchange with the Soviet Union, or it could prevent one. For public purposes, as far as your wife or mother or sweetheart or the good lord above, your mission does not exist. if it does not exist, you do not exist. You cannot be shot down. You cannot be captured.
Title Card Following his return to Russia, Rudolf Abel was reunited with his wife and daughter. He was never publicly acknowledged by the Soviet Union as a spy.
Title Card Gary Powers died in a helicopter crash in 1977, while working for KNBC news. He was posthumously awarded the CIA Director's Medal, and the USAF POW Medal in 2000, and the Silver Star in 2012.
Title Card In 1962, Frederick L. Pryor received his Ph.D. in Economics from Yale University. He is currently Professor Emeritus of Economics and Senior Research Scholar at Swarthmore College.
Title Card Following the successful conclusion of the Powers-Abel exchange, James Donovan was asked by President Kennedy to undertake further negotiations on behalf of the U.S. In the summer of 1962, he was sent to Cuba to discuss with Fidel Castro the terms of the release of 1,113 prisoners held after the Bay of Pigs invasion. When Donovan finished negotiations, he had secured the release of 9,703 men, women, and children.
Allen Dulles Best that this all remains confidential. Let's not discuss any of this with Mary or with anyone else. Share the correspondence only with us. Let us know what they want to do and when.
James Donovan I've got no client, no wife, no country. Don't know what I'm doing or when - or who for.
Allen Dulles You're doing it for your country, but your country doesn't know that yet.
James Donovan What about my client, the other person in this equation? My guy.
Allen Dulles Your guy? You mean the Russian? He's not your guy anymore, Counselor. Your guy is Francis Gary Powers now.
James Donovan What do I tell Rudolf Abel?
Allen Dulles Tell him not to drop dead.
Rudolf Abel You've never asked me if the charges were true. If I am indeed a spy.
James Donovan This is how we do it. The case against you matters. Making them prove it matters. The fiction is: Whether you did it or not doesn't matter. The state has to prove it, that you're a spy.
James Donovan You don't even like Powers. Everybody hates Powers. He didn't kill himself and he let the Commies parade him on television. He's the most hated man in America... after Rudolf Abel... and me.
Agent Williams [to uniformed pilots] Okay, drivers, here's the deal. You've been selected for a mission, which you are not to discuss with anyone outside of this room. No one. I don't care who you trust. Wife, mother, sweetheart - the good Lord when you pray at night. You don't tell any of them anything of what I'm about to tell you.
Agent Williams Each of you drivers has met certain qualifications. High level security clearance. Exceptional pilot ratings in excess of the required hours, flight time in a single-seat aircraft. We are engaged in a war. This war does not, for the moment, involve men-at-arms. It involves information. You will be collecting information. You will be gathering intelligence about the enemy.
Agent Williams The intelligence you gather could give us the upper hand in a full thermonuclear exchange with the Soviet Union. Or it could prevent one. For public purposes, as far as your wife or mother or sweetheart or the good Lord above, your mission does not exist. If it does not exist, *you* do not exist. You cannot be shot down. You cannot be captured.
Agent Williams [stands up to leave] You work for the CIA now.
James Donovan What do you think will happen when you get home?
Rudolf Abel I think... I'll have a vodka.
James Donovan [chuckling] Yeah. Yeah. But, Rudolf, is there not the possibility...
Rudolf Abel That my people are going to shoot me?
James Donovan Yes. You're not worried?
Rudolf Abel Would it help? To answer your question, my friend, I acted honorably. I think they know that. But sometimes people think wrong. People are people. Let's see how they greet me.
James Donovan What can I look for?
Rudolf Abel If I'm embraced or just shown the back seat.
James Donovan Sometimes in Germany you just want a big American breakfast.
Rudolf Abel [waiting at the prisoner exchange] I sent you a gift, Jim. It's a... it's a painting. I hope it has some meaning to you.
James Donovan I'm sorry, I didn't think to get you a gift.
Rudolf Abel This is your gift.
James Donovan But it's also an honor. And the Bar Association asked me because they want to show that even a spy gets a capable advocate.
Mary Donovan Well, maybe it's an honor we could do without.
James Donovan [his daughter comes in] Hey, honey, what are you doing home?
Carol Donovan I got stood up.
James Donovan W... well, that's despicable. Who is this knot-head?
Carol Donovan I'd rather not say.
Agent Williams [speaking to spy plane pilots] What you know about the plane is as secret as the plane itself. If capture is a foregone conclusion, you go down with your plane. Now, if you think you can ditch and get away, if you're close enough to a border, fine. You know the ejection protocol. But if you ditch, you bring the dollar with you.
[shows a silver disc]
Agent Williams All right, there's a pin inside.
[removes a pin]
Agent Williams You scratch your skin anywhere, it's instantaneous. If you think you are about to be captured, you use it. Drivers, you understand me?
Agent Williams Spend the dollar.
James Donovan Two, two, two.
Wolfgang Vogel There will be no exchange on Glienicke Bridge.
James Donovan Excuse me, sir.
Wolfgang Vogel There will be no exchange. Not for Frederic Pryor.
James Donovan Mr. Vogel, I thought yesterday we had agreed.
Wolfgang Vogel We agreed on an exchange, Abel for Pryor. Now I learn you are a rug merchant selling the same rug to two customers. Abel for Pryor you sell to us.
James Donovan Yeah.
Wolfgang Vogel And Abel for Powers you sell to the Soviets.
James Donovan I-I'm not quite sure what the problem is if, uh, the arrangement satisfies two parties or three or four. What difference does it make?
Wolfgang Vogel The arrangement does not satisfy this party.
James Donovan [arguing before the Supreme Court] The "Cold War" is not just a phrase, Your Honor. It's not just a figure of speech. Truly, a battle is being fought between two competing views of the world. I contend that Rudolf Ivanovich Abel, "Colonel Abel" as he was called even by the men who arrested him, is our foe in that battle. He was treated as a combatant in that war until it no longer suited our government to so treat him. Accordingly, he was not given the protections we give our own citizens. He was subjected to treatment that, however appropriate for a suspected enemy, was not appropriate to a suspected criminal. I know this man. If the charge is true, he serves a foreign power but he serves it faithfully. If he is a soldier in the opposing army, he is a good soldier. He has not fled the field of battle to save himself. He has refused to serve his captor. He has refused to betray his cause. He has refused to take the coward's way out. The coward must abandon his dignity before he abandons the field of battle. That, Rudolf Abel will never do. Shouldn't we, by giving him the full benefit of the rights that define our system of government, show this man who we are? Who we are. Is that not the greatest weapon we have in this Cold War? Will we stand by our cause less resolutely than he stands by his?
Hoffman This is exactly what you weren't supposed to do.
James Donovan My instructions were to feel out the situation.
Hoffman Your instructions were to get Powers, not Pryor. That was not the original deal. You fouled it all up!
James Donovan How do you know? I feel pretty good about it.
Hoffman You fucked it all up!
James Donovan Oh, don't worry. I think it's gonna be fine.
Hoffman How do you know? You don't know that.
James Donovan Look, this whole thing has been to feel me out. Would I swap one for one and which one? But I said, "No, two for one." So they know where we stand.
Hoffman Yeah, what if they think about it and say, uh... "Forget it! You keep our guy, we keep your guys"?
James Donovan Well, then I have fucked it all up.
Thomas Watters Jr. Jim, you did a great job. You fulfilled your mandate and then some. But the man is a spy. The verdict is correct and there's no reason to appeal it.
James Donovan There's ample procedural reason. We know the search is tainted. And Fourth Amendment issues will always weigh more heavily in an appellate form. We've got a good shot.
Thomas Watters Jr. What the goddamn hell are you talking about? We were supposed to show he had a capable defense, which we did. Why are you citing the goddamn Constitution at me?
James Donovan Tom, if you look me in the eye and tell me we don't have grounds for an appeal, I'll drop it right now.
Thomas Watters Jr. I'm not saying that. You know what I'm saying.
Mary Donovan Tom is saying there's a cost to these things.
Thomas Watters Jr. That's right.
Mary Donovan A cost to both your family and your firm.
James Donovan What's going on in here?
Roger Donovan Okay, Dad, this is really important. When the war begins, the first thing they do is cut off all the water and all the electricity. So the first thing we should do is keep this filled, use the shower in your room, use the sink downstairs, the garden hose outside...
James Donovan Those are good ideas. But, Roger, I don't see this as being something you ever have to worry about.
Roger Donovan Yeah, but when you hear the sirens, there may not be enough time to fill the tub and the sinks.
James Donovan Not gonna be any sirens... what is this?
Roger Donovan When the bomb comes, the Reds will aim for the Empire State Building. But the bomb goes off at 10,000 feet up. In Life magazine, it's called an airburst, and if the bomb is 50 megatons, the blast wave goes out and out and out and melts everything from here to here. Including where we live. Here.
James Donovan Yeah, right there. But, you know, Roger, no one is dropping atomic bombs on us.
Roger Donovan But the Russians want to. You know that Russian guy you're defending? He's here to get things ready for the guys who drop the bombs.
James Donovan No, no, he's not... he's not here for that. He's not even Russian. He was born, we think, in northern England.
Roger Donovan Yeah, but he's a spy for Russia. I don't even understand what you're doing. You're not a Communist, so why are you defending one?
James Donovan Well, because it's my job.
Roger Donovan It never used to be.
Lynn Goodnough The Soviet spy they caught, we want you to defend him. Here's the indictment.
James Donovan Wow. I'm not sure I wanna pick that up.
Thomas Watters Jr. The accused doesn't know any lawyers. The federal court tossed it into our lap. The Bar Committee took a vote. You're the unanimous choice.
Lynn Goodnough It was important to us... well, it's important to our country, Jim, that this man is seen as getting a fair shake. American justice will be on trial.
James Donovan Well, of course, when you put it that way, it's an honor to be asked. But, Lynn, I'm an insurance lawyer. I haven't done criminal work in years.
Lynn Goodnough It's like riding a bike, isn't it? You distinguished yourself at Nuremberg.
James Donovan I was on the prosecution team.
Lynn Goodnough Not the point. You're no stranger to criminal law. Jim, look at the situation. The man is publicly reviled.
James Donovan And I will be, too.
Lynn Goodnough Yes, in more ignorant quarters. But that's exactly why this has to be done, and capably done. It can't look like our justice system tosses people on the ash heap.
James Donovan [flipping through the indictment paperwork] Suppose I did, what's the evidence look like?
Lynn Goodnough Pretty overwhelming.
James Donovan It's my business, what-ifs. I'm in insurance.
Wolfgang Vogel You should be careful. This is not Brooklyn, Mr. Donovan.
Rudolf Abel [Switches off radio playing Shostakovich and takes off glasses] Jim, you should be careful. Careful.
Rudolf Abel Dear Jim. How are you?
James Donovan Happy to see you.
Rudolf Abel Have you arranged all this for me?
James Donovan Well, let's see what this is before I... I take credit for it.
Lie Detector Test Administrator What's your name?
Francis Gary Powers Francis Gary Powers.
Lie Detector Test Administrator Rank, service?
Francis Gary Powers First Lieutenant, United States Air Force.
Lie Detector Test Administrator Do you have any association with the Soviet Union, Lieutenant Powers?
Francis Gary Powers Kidding?
Lie Detector Test Administrator Just answer the questions, Lieutenant. Yes, no, or as simply as you can. Do you have any association with the Soviet Union?
Francis Gary Powers Hell no.
Lie Detector Test Administrator Do you know why you're here?
Francis Gary Powers Mm-mm.
Lie Detector Test Administrator Is that a no?
Francis Gary Powers Yes. I mean... No, it's just "no". Yes, I have absolutely no idea why I'm here.
Title Card 1957
Title Card The height of the Cold War. The United States and the Soviet Union fear each other's nuclear capabilities - and intentions. Both sides deploy spies - and hunt for them.
Title Card Inspired by true events.
James Donovan Tell me if I am describing this wrong. You have a kid, a university student, someone you know is not a spy, who's no threat to you. And in exchange for this person who is worthless to you, you play an equal part in an exchange between the Russians and the Americans. And this is one transaction between us and the two of you. We're not trying to do two things here, sir. We're just doing one thing. One, one, one. It's hard for me to see how the Republic of East German Democrats is being slighted.
Wolfgang Vogel You agreed with the Soviets without consulting me. Is this a negotiation or a conspiracy?
James Donovan For it to be a conspiracy, there would have to be harm to you, sir. There's just benefits here. We're of agreeing interests.
Wolfgang Vogel No, you decide they agree.
