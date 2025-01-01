Hoffman Has your guy talked?

James Donovan Excuse me?

Hoffman You met him. Has he talked? Has he said anything yet?

James Donovan We're not having this conversation.

Hoffman Of course not.

James Donovan No, I mean we are really not having it. You're asking me to violate attorney-client privilege.

Hoffman Aw, come on, counselor.

James Donovan You know, I wish people like you would quit saying, 'Aw, come on, counselor'. I didn't like it the first time it happened today. A judge said it to me twice. The more I hear it, the more I don't like it.

Hoffman OK, well, listen, I understand attorney-client privilege. I understand all the legal gamesmanship, and I understand that's how you make your living, but I'm talking to you about something else, the security of your country. I'm sorry if the way I put it offends you, but we need to know what Abel is telling you. You understand me, Donovan? Don't go Boy Scout on me. We don't have a rule book here.

James Donovan You're Agent Hoffman, yeah?

Hoffman Yeah.

James Donovan German extraction.

Hoffman Yeah, so?

James Donovan My name's Donovan. Irish, both sides. Mother and father. I'm Irish and you're German. But what makes us both Americans? Just one thing. One. Only one. The rule book. We call it the Constitution, and we agree to the rules, and that's what makes us Americans. That's all that makes us Americans. So don't tell me there's no rule book, and don't nod at me like that you son of a bitch.

[Gets up to leave]

Hoffman Do we need to worry about you?