Agathe [narrates] Then one night, an unexpected intruder arrived at the castle, seeking shelter from the bitter storm. As a gift, she offered the prince a single rose.

[Beggar woman offers the rose to the prince. He laughs and so does the rest of the party]

Agathe Repulsed by her haggard appearance, the prince turned the woman away.

[the Prince grabs the rose and shortly afterwards, he throws it to the ground]

Agathe But she warned him not to be deceived by appearances, for beauty is found within.

[Beggar woman looks deeply towards the Prince]

Agathe When he dismissed her again, the old woman's outward appearance melted away...

[Beggar woman turns into Agathe as she picks up the rose]

Agathe to reveal a most beautiful enchantress.

[Everyone backed up in terror. The Prince bent down on his knees for forgiveness. The people at the party were screaming and running away. Chip runs into the ballroom]

Agathe The prince begged her for forgiveness. But it was too late, for she had seen that there was no love in his heart.

Agathe As punishment, she transformed him into a hideous beast, and placed a powerful spell on the castle and all who lived there.

[the servants were standing there in the ballroom watching the prince turn into a beast. The Beast slashed the portrait of the prince with his claws]