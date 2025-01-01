Menu
Beauty and the Beast Movie Quotes

Beauty and the Beast Movie Quotes

[Belle enters the castle]
Lumière Cogsworth, look! A beautiful girl!
Cogsworth Yes, I can see it's a girl; I've lost my hands, not my eyes.
Lumière What if she is *the one*? The one who will break the spell?
Belle Hello? Who said that?
Belle [finds the Beast reading in the garden] What are you reading?
Beast [quickly closes the book] Nothing.
Belle "Guinevere and Lancelot."
Beast [correcting her] Well, actually..."King Arthur and the Round Table." Knights, and men, and swords and things...
Belle Still... It's a romance.
Beast Alright...
Clothilde Henri? Henri!
Cogsworth [sees his wife] Oh, dear.
[They hug]
Clothilde I've been so lonely!
Cogsworth [to himself] Turn back into a clock... Turn back into a clock.
Beast [to Belle, opening the enchanted book] A little gift from the Enchantress. A book that truly allows you to escape.
[blows the dust off it and places it on the stand]
Belle [fascinated] How amazing!
Beast [sadly] It was her cruelest trick of all. It was just another curse. Perhaps our world has no place for a creature like me. But it can for you.
[He offers Belle his hand. Belle takes it and he places her hand on the book]
Beast Think of the one place that you've always wanted to see. Now find it in your mind's eye and feel it in your heart.
[last lines]
Prince [dancing with her] What? What is it?
Belle [smiles] How would you feel about growing a beard?
[He smirks and growls. They laugh]
Belle [to the Beast, about the library] Have you really read every one of these books?
Beast [scoffs] No, not all of them. Some of them are in Greek.
Belle [laughs] Was that a joke? Are you making jokes now?
Beast [smirks] Maybe.
[He leaves, shaking his head and smiling. Belle giggles]
Cogsworth When the Master finds out you have disobeyed his orders, he will blame *me*!
Lumière Yes, I will make sure of it, But don't you see, this is the girl we have been waiting for! This is the one who will break the spell!
Cogsworth You know she will never love him.
Lumière A broken clock is right two times a day, mon ami. But this is not one of those times.
LeFou [singing] And his name's G-A-S-T... I believe there's another T... It just occurred to me that I'm illiterate and I've never actually had to spell it out loud before...
Belle [to a hairbrush] What's your name?
Cogsworth That is a hairbrush.
Belle [singing] I want adventure in the great wide somewhere, I want it more than I can tell... And for once it might be grand to have someone understand, I want so much more than they've got planned!
LeFou [singing] No one's slick as Gaston, no one's quick as Gaston / No one's neck is incredibly thick as Gaston / For there's no man in town half as manly / Perfect, a pure paragon / You can ask any Tom, Dick or Stanley / And they'll tell you whose team they prefer to be on! / Who plays darts like Gaston? Who breaks hearts like Gaston? / Who's much more than the sum of his parts like Gaston?
Gaston [singing] As a specimen, yes, I'm intimidating!
LeFou [singing] My, what a guy, that Gaston!
Belle [to the Beast] I never thanked you for saving my life.
Beast Well, I never thanked *you* for not leaving me to be eaten by wolves.
[Belle laughs]
[Gaston, LeFou and the mob are in the castle. LeFou notices Mrs. Potts and Chip sleeping]
LeFou [to Chip] Well, hello there... You must be the talking teacup.
[to Mrs. Potts]
LeFou And you must be his grandmother.
Mrs. Potts [awakes, gasps] Grandmother?
[to the servants]
Mrs. Potts Attack!
[They attack the mob at the castle]
Lumière [to Belle, releasing her from her cell] Forgive my intrusion, mademoiselle. But I have come to escort you to your room.
Belle [picks up a stool to use as a weapon, suspiciously] My room? But I thought...
Lumière Oh, what?
[imitates the Beast]
Lumière 'That once this door closes, it will not open again!'
[groans]
Lumière I know! He gets so dramatic.
[Belle finally exits her cell and sees Lumiere for the first time]
Lumière Hello!
[a frightened Belle gasps and Lumiere falls. Belle hits him with her stool and shrieks]
Lumière [recovers and relights his flames] Oh, you are very strong! This is a great quality!
Belle [still frightened] What are you?
Lumière I am Lumiere!
Belle [confused] And... you can talk?
Cogsworth [appears] Well, of course he can *talk*! It's all he ever does!
[huffs]
Cogsworth Now Lumiere, as head of the household, I demand that you put her back in her cell at once!
Lumière [whispers] What do you want to be for the rest of your life, Cogsworth? A man or a mantle clock?
Lumière [to Belle] Ready, miss?
Lumière [to Cogsworth] Trust me.
Belle [to the Beast, after he's wounded during the wolf fight] You have to help me. You have to stand.
Chip [to Belle, giggles] Pleased to meet you! Wanna see me do a trick?
[blows a bubble]
Mrs. Potts [to Belle] The master's *not* as terrible as he appears!
Belle [to Lumiere] What happens when the last petal falls?
Lumière The master remains a beast forever and we become...
Mrs. Potts [sadly] Antiques!
Lumière Knick-knacks.
Plumette Lightly-used housewares.
Cogsworth Rubbish. We become rubbish.
Belle I want to help you. There must be some way to break the curse.
Cogsworth Well, there is one.
[Lumiere hits him]
Mrs. Potts It's not for you to worry about, lamb. We've made our bed, and we must lie in it.
Beast [to the magic mirror] Show me the girl...
Gaston If I didn't know better, I'd say she even cares for him!
Belle He's not a monster, Gaston! You are!
[Beast frees Belle]
Beast [sings] I was the one who had it all, I was the master of my fate / I never needed anybody in my life, I learned the truth too late / I'll never shake away the pain, I close my eyes but she's still there / I let her steal into my melancholy heart, it's more than I can bear / Now I know she'll never leave me, even as she runs away / She will still torment me, calm me, hurt me, move me, come what may / Wasting in my lonely tower, waiting by an open door / I'll fool myself, she'll walk right in and be with me for evermore... / I rage against the trials of love, I curse the fading of the light / Though she's already flown so far beyond my reach, she's never out of sight / Now I know she'll never leave me, even as she fades from view / She will still inspire me, be a part of everything I do / Wasting in my lonely tower, waiting by an open door / I'll fool myself, she'll walk right in, and as the long long nights begin, I'll think of all that might have been / Waiting here for evermore...
Gaston [to his reflection] You are the wildest, most gorgeous thing I've ever seen! Nobody deserves you...
Gaston [horseback riding with LeFou; uses the telescope to see Belle] Look at her, LeFou. My future wife. Belle is the most beautiful girl in the village. That makes her the best.
LeFou But she's so... well-read! And you're so... athletically inclined.
Gaston I know. Belle can be as argumentative as she is beautiful.
LeFou Exactly! Who needs her when you've got us?
Gaston Yes. But ever since the war I've felt like I've been missing something. And she's the only girl that gives me that sense of...
LeFou Hmm... je ne sais quoi?
Gaston I don't know what that means.
[first lines]
Agathe Once upon a time, in the hidden heart of France, a handsome young prince lived in a beautiful castle. Although he had everything his heart desired, the prince was selfish and unkind.
Cogsworth Master, it's time.
Agathe He taxed the village to fill his castle with the most beautiful objects, and his parties with the most beautiful people.
Maurice I love you, Belle. Don't be afraid.
Belle I love you, too, Papa. I'm not afraid.
[hugs Maurice]
Belle And I will escape. I promise.
Belle [sees the Beast's silhouette in an upper part of the tower] Who's there? Who are you?
Beast [angrily] Who are *you*?
Belle I've come for my father!
Beast Your father... is a thief!
Belle Liar!
Beast He stole a rose.
Belle I asked for the rose. Punish ME, not him.
Maurice No, he means forever. Apparently, that's what happens around here when you pick a flower!
Belle [to the Beast] A life sentence for a rose?
Beast [leaps down to her section of the tower, but remains hidden in the shadows] I received eternal damnation for one. I'm merely locking him away. Now, do you still wish to take your father's place?
Belle Come into the light.
[the Beast doesn't move. Belle grabs Lumiere and holds him up to his face. Seeing the Beast's intimidating appearance, she gasps in fear]
Beast [irked] Choose.
Lumière Sacre bleu! Invaders!
Belle [watching Gaston chase the Beast on the castle rooftop] *No*!
Beast Belle?
[He climbs up the tower and sees her]
Beast *Belle*! You came back!
Belle I tried to stop them!
Beast Stay there! I'm coming!
Lumiere Maestro, your wife is upstairs, finding it harder and harder to stay awake! She's counting on you to help us break this curse!
Maestro Cadenza Then I shall play through the dental pain!
Cogsworth Maestro, play quietly, please.
Maestro Cadenza Oh, quiet, sotta voce.
[laughs]
Maestro Cadenza Of course. Are there any other tasteless demands you would like to make on my artistry?
Cogsworth No, that's it.
Maurice [singing in his workshop] How does a moment last forever? How can a story never die? / It is love we must hold on to, never easy, but we try / Sometimes our happiness is captured, somehow a time and place stand still, / Love lives on inside our hearts, and always will
Mrs. Potts [hanging from a chandelier] How do you like your tea? Hot enough or *boiling*?
[sees her husband]
Mrs. Potts [shocked] Mr. Potts!
[loses her grip, and falls, screaming]
Chip Mama!
[LeFou catches her]
Mrs. Potts Thank you!
[LeFou nods "You're welcome". He spots the villagers about to attack them and dodges them. Mrs. Potts boils one villager up with tea]
LeFou Take that!
[LeFou punches the other villager and turns to Mrs. Potts]
Mrs. Potts Nicely handled!
LeFou Well, I used to be on Gaston's side. but we are so in a bad place right now...
Mrs. Potts You're too good for him anyway.
LeFou Yeah.
Mrs. Potts Should we get back to it, then?
[LeFou nods enthusiastically and runs off with her to join the servants in driving off the villagers]
Belle Papa, is that you?
Maurice Belle. How did you find me?
Belle You're hands are ice. We need to get you home.
Maurice Belle. Belle, you must leave here at once. This castle is alive. Now go before he finds you!
Belle Who?
[They both turn to the same direction where they heard the Beast]
Gaston [to D'Arque] Stand guard, don't let them escape.
[to the villagers]
Gaston This creature will curse us all, if we don't stop him!
[the villagers uproar]
Gaston Well, I say we *kill the Beast*!
[the villagers cheer]
Gaston [notices her] Belle?
Belle [breaks his arrows] Where is he?
Gaston [drops his bow and reaches for his gun] When we return to the village, you will marry me. And the Beast's head will hang on our wall!
Belle *Never*!
[She tries to grab his gun, struggling]
Belle [singing] New and a bit alarming / Who'd have ever thought this could be? / True that he's no Prince Charming / but there's something in him that I simply didn't see.
Belle [hears the servants laughing in the castle] They know how to have a good time.
Beast [rolls his eyes] Yes, but when I enter the room, the laughter dies.
Belle Me too.
[the Beast looks at her in surprise]
Belle The villagers say that I'm a funny girl. But I'm not sure they mean it as a compliment.
Beast I'm sorry. Your village sounds terrible.
Belle [sighs] Almost as lonely as your castle.
Beast [inspired] What do you say we run away?
[the castle staff turn into regular objects]
Lumière [holds her in his arms] Plumette? Plumette! Oh, my darling, Plumette. Oh, no.
Madame Garderobe Maestro, you were so brave. Goodbye, mi amor.
Maestro Cadenza Amore. No! Don't leave me.
[Froufrou falls down]
Mrs. Potts Chip! Chip! Have you seen Chip? He ran off. Where is my little boy?
Cogsworth Lumiere, I... I can't... speak...!
Lumière [sadly] It's alright, Cogsworth.
Cogsworth I can't... Lumiere... my friend... it was an honor to serve... with you.
Lumière The honor... was mine.
Madame Garderobe [faces off with Tom, Dick and Stanley] Come here, little boys!
[dresses them up in ladies' clothes]
Madame Garderobe Three pretty boys!
[Tom and Dick scream and run, but Stanley looks pleased]
Madame Garderobe Be free, be free!
Beast [to Belle, who is in the West Wing admiring the enchanted rose; furiously] What are you doing here? What did you do to it?
Belle [frightened] Nothing!
Beast Do you realize what you could have done? You could have damned us all! Get out of here! *Go*!
Belle [singing] There goes the baker with his tray like always, the same old bread and rolls to sell! Every morning just the same, since the morning that we came... to this poor provincial town.
Jean the Potter Good morning, Belle!
Belle Morning, Monsieur Jean. Have you lost something again?
Jean the Potter Well, I believe I have. Problem is, I can't remember what.
[Belle laughs]
Jean the Potter Oh, well. I'm sure it'll come to me. Where are you off to?
Belle To return this book to Pere Robert... It's about two lovers in fair Verona.
Jean the Potter Sounds boring.
[from trailer]
Chip [to Belle] Wanna see me do a trick?
[blows a bubble]
Madame Garderobe MAESTRO!
Maestro Cadenza At last!
Madame Garderobe I'm coming, my love! The fat lady is singing!
[piledrives Clothilde]
Maestro Cadenza Bravissima!
Gaston I am done playing this game of yours. Where is Belle?
Maurice The Beast took her and she...
Gaston There are no such things as beasts, or talking teacups, or magic! But there are *wolves*, frostbite, and starvation!
LeFou [stands up] Deep breaths, Gaston. Deep breaths.
[Gaston breathes deeply, then turns to Maurice]
Gaston So, why don't we just turn around, go back to Villeneuve? I'm sure Belle is at home, cooking up a lovely dinner.
Maurice If you think I've made all this up, then why did you offer to help?
Gaston BECAUSE I WANT TO MARRY YOUR DAUGHTER! Now, let's go home.
Maurice Belle is not at home! She is with the...
Gaston [grabs Maurice] You say "beast" one more time, I WILL FEED YOU TO THE WOLVES!
LeFou [pulling him away from Maurice] Gaston! Stop it! Breathe, think happy thoughts, go back to the war, bloods, explosions, countless widows.
Gaston Widows...
LeFou Yes, yes. That's it...
[Gaston calms down. LeFou taps his nose]
LeFou That's it.
[Gaston turns to Maurice, smiling. Maurice recoils]
Gaston Maurice! Please forgive me, old bean. That's no way to talk to my future father-in-law, now is it?
Maurice Future father-in-law?
Gaston Yeah.
Maurice *You* will *never* marry my *daughter*.
LeFou [Beat. Then Gaston furiously punches Maurice in the face, knocking him out] I saw that coming.
Gaston It's the ones who play hard to get that are always the sweetest prey. That's what makes Belle so appealing; she hasn't made a fool of herself just to gain my favor. What would you call that?
LeFou Dignity?
Gaston It's outrageously attractive, isn't it?
Belle [looking for Maurice in the Beast's castle] Papa?
Belle [reciting lines from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" as the Beast rests] "Love can transpose to form and dignity. Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind..."
Beast [recites the rest of the line with her] "... and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind."
Belle [surprised] You know Shakespeare.
Beast [rolls over] I had an expensive education.
Belle Actually, "Romeo and Juliet"'s my favorite play.
Beast [groans exasperatedly] Ugh, why is that not a surprise?
Belle [taken aback] I'm sorry?
Beast Well, all that heartache, and pining, and...
[shudders and sticks out his tongue]
Beast So many better things to read.
Belle [shocked] Like what?
[Cut to the Beast leading Belle into the castle library]
Beast Well, there are a couple of things in here you could start with...
Belle How in the midst of all this sorrow can so much hope and love endure? / I was innocent and certain, Now I'm wiser but unsure...
Gaston Picture it, LeFou. Rustic cabin, my latest kill roasting on the fire. Adorable children running around just as my love rubs my tired feet. And what does Belle say? 'I will never marry you, Gaston.'
LeFou [gesturing to the Bimbettes] You know, there are other girls.
[the Bimbettes sighs]
Gaston A great hunter doesn't waste his time with rabbits.
Beast [to Belle, gruffly] You'll join me for dinner. That's not a request.
Mrs. Potts Gently, Master. The girl lost her father *and* her freedom in one day.
Lumière Yes, the poor thing is probably in there scared to death.
Belle [Unbeknownst to them, Belle has turned her pink gown into a rope so she can escape. The Beast knocks on her bedroom door again, softly this time; nervously] Just a minute.
Lumière You see? There she is. Now remember: Be gentle.
Mrs. Potts Kind.
Plumette Mmm, charming.
Cogsworth Sweet!
Lumière And when she opens the door, give her a dashing, debonaire smile! Come, come, show me the smile!
Cogsworth [the Beast gives a wide smile, showing his monstrous teeth. The servants react in fright] Oh, dear!
Plumette Oh, no!
Beast [his smile vanishes; he gathers himself and pretends to be gracious] Will you join me for dinner?
[He turns away and shakes his head at the servants as if to say, "This'll never work"]
Belle You've taken me as your prisoner, and now you want to have dinner with me? Are you insane?
Plumette [the Beast becomes visibly enraged; the servants back away in fear] Uh-oh! He's losing it!
Cogsworth Oh, dear!
Beast [pounds on Belle's door, yelling] I told you to join me for dinner!
Belle And I told you no!
Madame Garderobe [awakens startled] Oh, what time is it? What's happening?
Belle I'd *starve* before I ever ate with you!
Beast [roaring] Well, be my guest! Go ahead and starve!
[to Lumiere]
Beast If she doesn't eat with me, then she doesn't eat *at all*!
[storms off]
Beast Idiots!
Gaston Good morning, Belle! Well, wonderful book you have there?
Belle Have you read it?
Gaston Well, not that one. But, you know books.
[laughs and shows her flowers]
Gaston For your dinner table. Shall I join you this evening?
Belle Sorry, not this evening.
Gaston Busy?
Belle No.
[Belle walks away for him]
Lumière [tries food] I have no taste buds, but I can tell this is exquisite!
Madame Garderobe [meeting Belle] Pretty eyes, proud face, perfect canvas! Yes! I will find you something worthy of a princess!
Belle [awkwardly] Oh, I'm not a princess...
Madame Garderobe Nonsense! Now let's see what I've got in my drawers!
[She opens one of her drawers and moths fly out]
Madame Garderobe Oh, how embarrassing!
Mrs. Potts [to Belle] How lovely to make your acquaintance!
Père Robert Ahh, if isn't the only bookworm in town! So, where did you run off to this week?
Belle Two cities in northern Italy. I didn't want to come back. Have you got any other places to go?
Père Robert I'm afraid not. But you may re-read any of the old ones that you'd like.
Belle Your library makes our small corner of the world feel big.
Père Robert Bon Voyage.
Madame Garderobe [at the Prince's ball] Oh, how divine! Glamour, music, and magic combine! See the maidens so anxious to shine / Look for a sign that enhances chances / She'll be his special one / What a display! What a breathtaking, thrilling array! Every prince, every dog has his day / Let us sing with passion, gusto, fit to bust / Oh, not a care in the world!
Young Prince Days in the sun, where my life has barely begun, not until my whole life is done / Will I ever leave you?
Belle [to the servants, about the Beast] Why do you care about him so much?
Mrs. Potts We've looked after him all his life.
Belle But he's cursed you somehow. Why? You did nothing.
Mrs. Potts [ashamed] You're quite right there, dear. You see, when the master lost his mother and his cruel father took that sweet, innocent lad and twisted him up to be just like him, we did nothing.
Belle Papa, do you think I'm odd?
Maurice Odd? My daughter, odd? Where did you get an idea like that?
Belle I don't know. People talk.
Agathe [narrates] Then one night, an unexpected intruder arrived at the castle, seeking shelter from the bitter storm. As a gift, she offered the prince a single rose.
[Beggar woman offers the rose to the prince. He laughs and so does the rest of the party]
Agathe Repulsed by her haggard appearance, the prince turned the woman away.
[the Prince grabs the rose and shortly afterwards, he throws it to the ground]
Agathe But she warned him not to be deceived by appearances, for beauty is found within.
[Beggar woman looks deeply towards the Prince]
Agathe When he dismissed her again, the old woman's outward appearance melted away...
[Beggar woman turns into Agathe as she picks up the rose]
Agathe to reveal a most beautiful enchantress.
[Everyone backed up in terror. The Prince bent down on his knees for forgiveness. The people at the party were screaming and running away. Chip runs into the ballroom]
Agathe The prince begged her for forgiveness. But it was too late, for she had seen that there was no love in his heart.
Mrs. Potts Chip! Chip!
Agathe As punishment, she transformed him into a hideous beast, and placed a powerful spell on the castle and all who lived there.
[the servants were standing there in the ballroom watching the prince turn into a beast. The Beast slashed the portrait of the prince with his claws]
Agathe As days bled into years, the prince and his servants were forgotten by the world, for the enchantress had erased all memory of them from the minds of the people they loved. But the rose she had offered was truly an enchanted rose. If he could learn to love another and earn their love in return by the time the last petal fall, the spell would be broken. If not, he would be doomed to remain a beast for all time. As the years passed, he fell into despair and lost all hope. For who could ever learn to love a beast?
Gaston There are no such things as beasts, or talking teacups... or magic! But there are wolves and frostbite and starvation.
Beast [roaring in pain as Belle cleans his wounds] *Ow*! That hurts.
Belle If you held still, it wouldn't hurt as much.
Beast If you hadn't run away, none of this would have happened.
Belle Well, if you hadn't frightened me, I wouldn't have run away!
Beast Well, you shouldn't have been in the West Wing!
Belle Well, you should learn to control your temper!
[the Beast turns away, too tired to argue. Belle finishes cleaning his wounds; he doesn't protest this time]
Belle Try to get some rest.
Gaston It's hero time!
[after he transforms from a clock back into a human]
Cogsworth [sees Lumiere transforming back into a human] Lumiere!
Lumière Cogsworth, we beat the clock!
[the Beast fights Gaston back, grabs him and holds him over]
Gaston Don't let me go... Please, I'll do anything. Don't hurt me, beast.
Beast I am *not* a beast!
[He lets him go]
Beast Go.
[Gaston walks away from him]
Beast Get out!
Maurice So, what can I bring you from the market?
Belle A rose; like the one in the painting.
Maurice You ask for that every year.
Belle And every year, you bring it.
Maurice Then I shall bring you another. You have my word.
Belle Goodbye, Papa.
[Gaston notices the Beast, throws the torch away and takes out his pistol]
Gaston Hello, Beast.
[the Beast notices him]
Gaston I'm Gaston. Belle sent me... Are you in love with her?
[the Beast turns away]
Gaston Did you honestly think she'd want you?
[Gaston shoots the Beast]
Chip Mom said I wasn't supposed to move because it might be scary. Sorry.
Maurice It's alright.
[he flees the dining hall in fear]
Belle [singing] "This is the Paris of my childhood/These were the borders of my life/In this crumbling, dusty attic/Where an artist loved his wife/Easy to remember/Harder to move on/Knowing the Paris of my childhood/Is gone"
[she sits on the bed as the Beast walks around to the other side of the room]
Beast What happened to your mother?
Belle It was the one story Papa could never bring himself to tell me. I knew better than to ask.
Beast [he looks to the chair and gasps softly] A doctor's mask...
[he pauses]
Beast Plague.
[flashback to a plague doctor closing his medicine case. Belle's mother lays sick on the bed behind him]
Plague Doctor We have to leave. Now.
Belle's Mother [to Young Maurice] Go, before it takes her too.
[he picks up a crying infant Belle as her mother kisses the rose he left behind. Back to present, Belle clutching her crib]
Beast I'm sorry I ever called your father a thief.
Belle [whispers] Let's go home.
Beast You could stay here. You could be happy.
Belle Can anyone be happy if they aren't free?
Gaston [to Maurice, as he's thrown in a carriage] Have you seen the inside of a mad house, Maurice? You wouldn't last a week. Just give me your daughter and I'll set you free.
Maurice Never.
[Gaston looks mad, closes the carriage door]
Gaston Take him away!
[the Beast enters the dining room and sees a dinner plate on his side. He sits down and sees another plate set up across from him. He pushes away the plate in a fit of rage]
Beast [roars] *Lumiere*!
[Lumière and Cogsworth get startled]
Lumière [turns to Cogsworth] Be calm. Let me do the talking.
[the Beast bursts through the door]
Beast You're making her dinner?
Lumière We thought you might appreciate the company.
Cogsworth Master, I just want to assure you that I had no part of this hopeless plan. Preparing her dinner, designing a gown for her, giving her a suite in the East Wing...
Beast You gave her a bedroom?
Cogsworth No, no, no! *He* gave her the bedroom.
Lumière Well, this is true. But, if this girl is the one who can break the spell, then maybe you can start by using dinner to charm her.
[turns to Cogsworth, bonks]
Lumière Good thinking, Cogsworth.
Cogsworth What?
Beast That's the most ridiculous idea I've ever heard. Charm the prisoner.
Lumière But you must try, master. With every passing day, we become less human.
Beast She's the *daughter* of a common thief. What kind of person do you think that makes her?
Mrs. Potts Now you can't judge people by who their father is, now can you?
[the Beast sighs]
Maurice Belle, listen to me. It's alright. Now go. Live your life. And forget me.
Belle Forget you? Everything I am is because of you.
Plumette Enchantée, mademoiselle.
[She begins to dust the East Wing room]
Plumette Don't worry. I'll have this place spotless in no time.
[She flies over to Lumiere]
Plumette [to Lumiere] This plan of yours is dangerous.
Lumière I would risk anything to kiss you again, Plumette.
Plumette No, my love. I've been burned by you before. We must be strong.
Lumière How can I be strong when you make me so weak?
Gaston I'm coming for you, Beast!
LeFou So, you were...
Monsieur Toilette [restored to human] Yeah.
LeFou What will you do now?
Monsieur Toilette Brush my teeth!
[goes off]
Belle Let him out! He's hurt!
Monsieur D'arque We can't do that, miss. But, we'll take very good care of him.
Belle My father's not crazy!
[LeFou encounters a living toilet]
LeFou Oh, shi...
Cogsworth Well, Master, I have had my doubts, but everything is moving like clockwork. True love really does win the day!
Beast I let her go.
Cogsworth [shocked] You what?
Lumière Master, how could you do that?
Beast I had to.
Cogsworth But why?
Mrs. Potts Because he loves her.
Lumière Then why are we not human?
Cogsworth Because she doesn't love him. And now, it's too late.
Plumette [hopefully] But she might come back.
Beast No. I set her free. I'm sorry I couldn't do the same for all of you. Now, go. Our time is almost past.
Maurice [Belle hands Rose rattle to Maurice] Where did you...?
Belle He took me there.
[pause]
Belle I know what happened to Mama.
Maurice Then you know why I had to leave her there. I had to protect you. I-I've always tried to protect my little girl. Probably too much.
Belle I understand.
[kisses his hand]
Belle Will you help me now?
Maurice It's dangerous.
Belle Yes. Yes it is.
Lumière Lumière, Plumette: [singing to each other] Will you now forever remain out of reach of my arms?
Castle Staff Days in the sun / will return / We must believe as lovers do / that days in the sun / will come shining through...
Jean the Potter [sees his wife] Darling?
Mrs. Potts [gasps] Mr. Potts!
Jean the Potter Beatrice!
[kisses her]
Jean the Potter I remember! I do!
[hugs and kisses his wife and his son Chip]
Lumière Oh, my prince!
Prince Hello, old friend.
[hugging Lumiere]
Lumière It's so good to see you!
Plumette You saved our lives, mademoiselle.
Chip Belle, It's me! It's Chip!
[he hugs Belle]
Maestro Cadenza Will I tremble again / to my dear one's gorgeous refrain?
Mrs. Potts Oh, those days in the sun, what I'd give to relive just one, undo what's done / And bring back the light...
Maurice No. I'm sure this is the way. Do you hear those wolves? That means we're getting very close to the castle.
Gaston Look, enough is enough. We have to turn back.
Maurice Stop.
[Gaston stops the cart]
Maurice That's it. There it is.
[he snaps his finger]
Maurice That's the tree. I'm sure of it.
[he gets off the cart]
Maurice It-it was downed by lightning at the time. But now it's... resumed an upright position through some sort of... magic or other.
LeFou [to Gaston] You really want to marry into this family?
Maurice So that means that the... the castle is that - No. No, it's -
[motions falling tree with his arm]
Maurice That way. Definitely that way.
Belle [sees Gaston fighting the Beast] Gaston! *No*!
Maurice I could try to pick the lock. After all, it's - it's only gears and springs.
[he searches the lock with his hands]
Maurice I would need something long and sharp.
[Belle takes pin out of her hair and hands it to Maurice]
Maurice Like that. Perfect.
Maurice [to Belle] This is a small village, you know. Small minded as well. But small also means safe. Even back in Paris, I knew a girl like you who was so... ahead of her time. So different. People mocked her. Until the day they all found themselves imitating her.
Madame Garderobe Oh, I could sing / Of the pain these dark days bring / The spell we're under / Still it's the wonder of us / I sing of tonight...
Beast [breathing heavily] You came back.
Belle Of course I came back. I'll never leave you again.
Beast I believe it's my time to leave.
Belle We're together now. It's gonna be fine.
Beast At least I got to see you one last time.
[the last petal falls; the Beast dies]
Belle No! Please, no.
[sobbing]
Belle Come back. Come back. Please, don't leave me. I love you.
[Clothilde tries to kill Lumiere, Cogsworth shoots her]
Cogsworth [sees who it is] Oh, it can't be...
[they fight]
Gaston Maurice. Thank heavens. I've spent the last five days trying to find you.
Maurice You tried to kill me! You left me to the wolves!
Belle [to the magic mirror] Show me the beast.
Maurice Belle, I thought I lost you.
Belle Please, just tell me one more thing about her.
Maurice Your mother was... fearless.
[pause]
Maurice Fearless.
Gaston Belle. I heard you had trouble with the Headmaster. He never liked me either.
Agathe Drink.
[offers drink to Maurice]
Maurice Thank you, Agathe.
Jean the Potter Maurice, do you have any proof of what you're saying?
Maurice [to Gaston] Ask Agathe. She rescued me.
Gaston You'd hang your accusations on the testimonial of a filthy hag. No offense, Agathe.
Maurice You know where we are, Philippe? Because I don't.
Lumière You must forgive first impressions. I hope you are not too startled.
Belle Why would I be startled? I'm talking to a candle.
Lumière Candelabra, please. Enormous difference.
LeFou [trying to guilt trip Gaston] Some storm we're having. At least we're not tied to a tree in the middle of nowhere... surrounded by bloodthirsty wolves.
Mob [singing] Light your torch, mount your horse...
Gaston [singing] Screw your courage to the sticking place...
Mob [singing] We're counting on Gaston to lead the way!
Gaston [singing] Call it war, call it threat, you can bet they all will follow, for in times like this, they'll do just as I say!
LeFou [singing] There's a *beast* running wild, there's no question, but I fear the wrong monster's released.
Mob [singing] Sally forth, tally-ho, grab your sword, grab your bow, praise the Lord and here we go!
Maurice Belle, I won't let you do this. I lost your mother. I won't lose you, too. Now go. Go!
[coughs]
Belle All right, Papa. I'll leave.
Madame Garderobe [transforms back into human by hurling various colored strips of cloth at Cadenza] Oh, Mae-STROOOOOOO!
Clothilde [sings] I need six eggs, that's too expensive!
LeFou Gaston, with all due respect...
Gaston Do you want to be next?
[LeFou doesn't answer]
Gaston Fetch my horse.
