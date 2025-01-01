Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast Awards
Awards and nominations of Beauty and the Beast 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Best Movie
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
