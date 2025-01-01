Menu
Deborah Logan I do all my little puzzles. I do crosswords. I'm lifting weights. I am doing everything that I have read will help to stave off the progression of this disease. Stave it off! There's no cure. And so when I am in the middle of something and suddenly my mind just leaves the premises, there are no words to describe how distressing it is.
Mia Medina The story of Alzheimers is never about one person. My PhD thesis film posits that this insidious disease not only destroys the patient but has a physiological on the primary caregiver.
Mia Medina So, you start projects and you bounce in the middle of it? If this is about the window...
Harris It's not about the window, okay? That's just fucking icing on top of this shitty fucking cake!
Sarah Logan Sarah Logan, Harris: Deb...
Sarah Logan Yeah... What? Hurry!
Harris Heard Desjardins on the switchboard... You were... going to be his fifth victim. Monacan Hill. Cave...
Sarah Logan You killed him didn't you?
Jill Larson
Michelle Ang
Michelle Ang
Ryan Cutrona
