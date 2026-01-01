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Michelle Ang
Michelle Ang Michelle Ang
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Ang

Michelle Ang

Michelle Ang

Date of Birth
17 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Star Wars: The Bad Batch 7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)
Rizzoli & Isles 7.6
Rizzoli & Isles (2010)
My Life Is Murder 7.5
My Life Is Murder (2019)

Filmography

Klara and the Sun
Klara and the Sun Klara and the Sun
Drama 2025, USA
The Paragon 6.9
The Paragon The Paragon
Comedy 2023, New Zealand
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
My Life Is Murder 7.5
My Life Is Murder
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, Australia
The Twilight Zone 6.1
The Twilight Zone
Drama, Horror 2019, USA
Fear the Walking Dead 6.6
Fear the Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror 2015, USA
The Taking of Deborah Logan 6
The Taking of Deborah Logan The Taking
Horror, Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son 6
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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