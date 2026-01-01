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Michelle Ang
Michelle Ang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Ang
Michelle Ang
Michelle Ang
Date of Birth
17 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
(2021)
7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
(2010)
7.5
My Life Is Murder
(2019)
Filmography
Klara and the Sun
Klara and the Sun
Drama
2025, USA
6.9
The Paragon
The Paragon
Comedy
2023, New Zealand
7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
7.5
My Life Is Murder
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, Australia
6.1
The Twilight Zone
Drama, Horror
2019, USA
6.6
Fear the Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror
2015, USA
6
The Taking of Deborah Logan
The Taking
Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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