Trailers
Spare Parts. Trailer
Spare Parts. Trailer
Publication date: 10 November 2014
Spare Parts
– Four Hispanic high school students form a robotics club. With no experience, 800 bucks, used car parts and a dream, this rag tag team goes up against the country's reigning robotics champion, MIT.
7.2
Spare Parts
Sport, 2015, USA
