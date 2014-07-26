Menu
Björk: Biophilia Live
Björk: Biophilia Live
Bjork: Biophilia Live
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Musical
Documentary
Synopsis
Icelandic artist, Björk, performs songs from her eighth album with evocative visuals provided by designers from around the world.
Expand
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
26 July 2014
World premiere
26 July 2014
Release date
25 October 2014
Russia
НеваФильм Emotion
25 October 2014
Belarus
16 October 2014
Germany
23 October 2014
Italy
25 October 2014
Kazakhstan
10 October 2014
Turkey
25 October 2014
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$433,686
Also known as
Björk: Biophilia Live, Bjork: Biophilia Live, Björk: Biophilia en vivo, Бьорк: Биофилия, ビョーク 「バイオフィリア・ライブ」, 碧玉現場：自然定律
Director
Peter Strickland
Cast
Björk
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Björk: Biophilia Live
6.0
Flux Gourmet
(2022)
6.9
Why Are We Creative? – The Centipede's Dilemma
(2018)
Film rating
7.9
Rate
14
votes
7.9
IMDb
Stills
