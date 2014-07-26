Menu
Björk: Biophilia Live
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Kinoafisha Films Björk: Biophilia Live

Björk: Biophilia Live

Bjork: Biophilia Live
Synopsis

Icelandic artist, Björk, performs songs from her eighth album with evocative visuals provided by designers from around the world.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 26 July 2014
World premiere 26 July 2014
Release date
25 October 2014 Russia НеваФильм Emotion
25 October 2014 Belarus
16 October 2014 Germany
23 October 2014 Italy
25 October 2014 Kazakhstan
10 October 2014 Turkey
25 October 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $433,686
Also known as
Björk: Biophilia Live, Bjork: Biophilia Live, Björk: Biophilia en vivo, Бьорк: Биофилия, ビョーク　「バイオフィリア・ライブ」, 碧玉現場：自然定律
Director
Peter Strickland
Peter Strickland
Cast
Björk
Björk
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.9
14 votes
7.9 IMDb
