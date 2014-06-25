After a lukewarm marriage of over twenty years, a woman appeals to her husband's compassion to obtain the desirable divorce document in front of a court, which proves to be more challenging than she would expect.
ProductionArte France Cinéma, Canal+, DBG / deux beaux garçons
Also known as
Gett, Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem, El juicio de Viviane Amsalem, Gett: El divorcio de Viviane Amsalem, El divorcio de Viviane Amsalem, Get - Ha'Mishpat Shel Vivian Amsalem, Gett - Le Procès de Viviane Amsalem, Gett, le procès de Viviane Amsalem, Gett: Der Prozess der Viviane Amsalem, Gett: O Processo de Viviane Amsalem, Le Procès de Viviane Amsalem, O Julgamento de Viviane Amsalem, Rättegången - Amsalem vs. Amsalem, Válólevél, Viviane, Viviane chce się rozwieść, Viviane sa chce rozviest, Vivianes kamp, Το διαζύγιο: Η δίκη της Βίβιαν Αμσαλέμ, Гет, Гет. Процесс вивиан Амсалем, 诉讼, 離婚風暴, Gett： The Trial of Viviane Amsalem, Gett, the Divorce Trial of Viviane Amsalem, גט - המשפט של ויויאן אמסלם, The Trial, Viviane chce sie rozwiesc
Film rating
7.7
Rate15 votes
7.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Viviane AmsalemWhy are you making me run around in circles? Why, Your Honor? Why? Why have I come in and out for years now and nothing's changed? Why? You can't force him to divorce nor to appear, and you can't this or that, and what about me? When will you see me? When I'm too exhausted to stand before you? When? If it were up to you, it could go on for 10 years. I could drop dead in front of you and all you'd see was him! But nobody is above the law. There's a God and there's justice and He'll judge you as you judge me. Mercilessly. You don't care about me!
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