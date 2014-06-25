Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem
7.7

Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem

, 2014
Gett
Israel, France, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem
7.7

Synopsis

After a lukewarm marriage of over twenty years, a woman appeals to her husband's compassion to obtain the desirable divorce document in front of a court, which proves to be more challenging than she would expect.

Cast

Simon Abkarian
Simon Abkarian
Elisha Amsalem
Gabi Amrani
Haim
Dalia Beger
Donna Aboukassis
Shmil Ben Ari
Ya'akov Ben Harouch
Rami Danon
Rabbi Danino
Ronit Elkabetz
Viviane Amsalem
Sasson Gabai
Rabbi Shimon
Abraham Celektar
Shmuel Azoulay
Eli Gorenstein
Head Rabbi Salmion
Evelin Hagoel
Evelyn Ben Chouchan
Director Ronit Elkabetz, Shlomi Elkabetz
Writer Ronit Elkabetz, Shlomi Elkabetz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 25 June 2014
Release date
5 March 2015 Denmark
25 June 2014 France
19 February 2015 Greece
11 September 2014 Israel
27 November 2014 Italy
12 March 2015 Portugal
1 February 2015 Spain
Worldwide Gross $1,259,160
Production Arte France Cinéma, Canal+, DBG / deux beaux garçons
Also known as
Gett, Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem, El juicio de Viviane Amsalem, Gett: El divorcio de Viviane Amsalem, El divorcio de Viviane Amsalem, Get - Ha'Mishpat Shel Vivian Amsalem, Gett - Le Procès de Viviane Amsalem, Gett, le procès de Viviane Amsalem, Gett: Der Prozess der Viviane Amsalem, Gett: O Processo de Viviane Amsalem, Le Procès de Viviane Amsalem, O Julgamento de Viviane Amsalem, Rättegången - Amsalem vs. Amsalem, Válólevél, Viviane, Viviane chce się rozwieść, Viviane sa chce rozviest, Vivianes kamp, Το διαζύγιο: Η δίκη της Βίβιαν Αμσαλέμ, Гет, Гет. Процесс вивиан Амсалем, 诉讼, 離婚風暴, Gett： The Trial of Viviane Amsalem, Gett, the Divorce Trial of Viviane Amsalem, גט - המשפט של ויויאן אמסלם, The Trial, Viviane chce sie rozwiesc

Film rating

7.7
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb

Quotes

Viviane Amsalem Why are you making me run around in circles? Why, Your Honor? Why? Why have I come in and out for years now and nothing's changed? Why? You can't force him to divorce nor to appear, and you can't this or that, and what about me? When will you see me? When I'm too exhausted to stand before you? When? If it were up to you, it could go on for 10 years. I could drop dead in front of you and all you'd see was him! But nobody is above the law. There's a God and there's justice and He'll judge you as you judge me. Mercilessly. You don't care about me!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem

The Other Story
The Other Story Drama
2018, Israel
6.0
Longing
Longing Drama
2017, Israel
7.0
The Attack
The Attack Drama
2012, Lebanon / France / Qatar / Belgium
7.0
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea Drama
2011, France / Israel / Canada
7.0
Footnote
Footnote Drama
2011, Israel
6.0
Invisible
Invisible Drama
2011, Germany / Israel
6.0
The Band's Visit
The Band's Visit Comedy, Drama
2007, Israel / France / USA
6.0
Or (My Treasure)
Or (My Treasure) Romantic, Drama
2004, France / Israel
7.0
To Take a Wife
To Take a Wife Drama
2004, Israel / France
6.0
Life According to Agfa
Life According to Agfa Drama
1992, USA
7.0
Avanti Popolo
Avanti Popolo Drama, War
1986, Israel
7.0
Matzor
Matzor Drama
1969, Israel
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more