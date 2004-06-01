Menu
Poster of To Take a Wife
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films To Take a Wife

To Take a Wife

Ve'Lakhta Lehe Isha / To Take a Wife 18+
Country Israel / France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 June 2004
Release date
26 January 2005 France
1 June 2004 Israel
5 September 2004 USA
Production Zanagar Films, Transfax Film Productions
Also known as
Ve'Lakhta Lehe Isha, To Take a Wife, Getrennte Wege, Prendre femme, Tomar una esposa, Wziąć sobie żonę, Να πάρεις μια γυναίκα, Да си вземеш жена, И взять себе жену, 芳心迷踪
Director
Ronit Elkabetz
Shlomi Elkabetz
Cast
Ronit Elkabetz
Simon Abkarian
Simon Abkarian
Gilbert Melki
Sulika Kadosh
Similar films for To Take a Wife
The Band's Visit 6.2
The Band's Visit (2007)
Or (My Treasure) 7.0
Or (My Treasure) (2004)
Forever Young 6.7
Forever Young (2022)
The Story of My Wife 5.6
The Story of My Wife (2021)
Zero Motivation 7.2
Zero Motivation (2014)
Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem 7.7
Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (2014)
Invisible 6.5
Invisible (2011)
Waltz with Bashir 7.6
Waltz with Bashir (2008)
Rage 6.1
Rage (2009)
The Audition 6.5
The Audition (2019)
1915 5.3
1915 (2015)
The Cut 7.2
The Cut (2014)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
