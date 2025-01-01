Sharon CarterMargaret Carter was known to most as the founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. But I just know her as Aunt Peggy. She had a photograph in her office: Aunt Peggy standing next to JFK. As a kid that was pretty cool. But it was a lot to live up to, which is why I never told anyone we were related. I asked her once how she managed to master diplomacy and espionage at a time when no one wanted to see a woman succeed at either. And she said, "Compromise where you can. Where you can't, don't. Even if everyone is telling you that something wrong is something right. Even if the whole world is telling you to move, it is your duty to plant yourself like a tree, look them in the eye, and say, 'No, *you* move'."
T'ChallaThe Black Panther has been the protector of Wakanda for generations. A mantle passed from warrior to warrior. And now because your friend murdered my father, I also wear the mantle of king. So I ask you, as both warrior and king, how long do you think you can keep your friend safe from me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Wilson[to Steve]I just wanna make sure we consider all our options. The people that shoot at you usually wind up shooting at me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tony StarkHey, you wanna see something cool? I pulled something from Dad's archives. Timely. FDR signed the Lend-Lease bill with these in 1941. Provided support to the Allies when they needed most.
Steve RogersSome would say it brought our country closer to war.
Tony StarkSteve, if not for these, you wouldn't be here. I'm trying to, what do you call it, a... an olive branch. Is that what you call it?
Tony StarkA few years ago I almost lost her so I trashed all my suits. Then we had to mop up Hydra. Then Ultron, my fault. And then, and then, and then. I never stopped. 'Cause the truth is I don't wanna stop. I don't wanna lose her. I thought maybe the Accords can split the difference. In her defense, I'm a handful. Yeah dad was a pain in the ass, but he and mom always made it work.
Steve RogersYou know, I'm glad Howard got married. I only knew him when he was young and single.
Tony StarkOh really? You two knew each other? He never mentioned that. Maybe only a thousand times. God, I hated you.
Tony StarkSometimes I wanna punch you in your perfect teeth. But I don't wanna see you gone. We need you, Cap. So far nothing's happen that can't be undone. Please, sign. We can make the last 24 hours legit. Barnes gets transferred to an American psych center instead of a Wakandan prison.
Steve RogersI'm not saying it's impossible. But there would have to be safeguards.
Tony StarkSure! Once we put out the PR - they're documents. They can be amended. I file a motion, have you and Wanda reinstated...
T'ChallaIs this all you wanted? To see them rip each other apart?
Zemo[quietly]My father lived outside the city. I thought we would be safe there. My son was excited. He could see the Iron Man from the car window. I told my wife "Don't worry. They're fighting in the city. We're miles from harm". And the dust cleared... and the screaming stopped... it took me two days until I found their bodies. My father... still holding my wife and son in his arms... and the Avengers?
Steve Rogers[letter to Stark]Tony, I'm glad you're back at the compound. I don't like the idea of you rattling around a mansion by yourself. We all need family. The Avengers are yours, maybe more so than mine. I've been on my own since I was 18. I never really fit in anywhere, even in the army. My faith's in people, I guess. Individuals. And I'm happy to say that, for the most part, they haven't let me down. Which is why I can't let them down either. Locks can be replaced, but maybe they shouldn't. I know I hurt you, Tony. I guess I thought by not telling you about your parents I was sparing you, but I can see now that I was really sparing myself, and I'm sorry. Hopefully one day you can understand. I wish we agreed on the Accords, I really do. I know you're doing what you believe in, and that's all any of us can do. That's all any of us should... So no matter what, I promise you, if you need us - if you need me - I'll be there.
[Tony looks at a flip phone Steve sent him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Iron Man[restraining Bucky, whispering in his ear]Do you even remember them?
Tony StarkWhy are you doing this, huh? What's your MO? I've got to know, what gets you out of that twin bed every morning?
Peter ParkerBecause... because, I've been me my whole life, and I've had these powers for six months. I read books, I build computers, and I would love to play football, but I couldn't then so I shouldn't be able to now...
VisionIn the 8 years since Mr. Stark announced himself as Iron Man, the number of known enhanced persons has grown exponentially. And during the same period, a number of potentially world-ending events has risen at a commensurable rate.
VisionI'm saying there may be a causality. Our very strength invites challenge. Challenge incites conflict. And conflict... breeds catastrophe. Oversight... Oversight is not an idea that can be dismissed out of hand.
Tony StarkBoy, you know me so well. Actually, I'm nursing an electromagnetic headache. That's what's going on, Cap. It's just pain. It's discomfort. Who's putting coffee grounds in the disposal? Am I running a Bed and Breakfast for a biker gang?
[puts phone on table, screen pops up]
Tony StarkOh, that's Charles Spencer, by the way. He's a great kid. Computer engineering degree, 3.6 GPA. Had a floor-level gig, an intel plan for the fall. But first he wanted to put a few miles on his soul before he parked it behind a desk. See the world, maybe be of service. Charlie didn't wanna go to Vegas or Fort Lauderdale, which is what I would do. He didn't go to Paris or Amsterdam, which sounds fun. He decided to spend his summer building sustainable housing for the poor. Guess where: Sokovia. He wanted to make a difference, I suppose. I mean, we won't know because we dropped a building on him while we were kickin' ass... There's no decision-making process here. We need to be put in check! And whatever form that takes, I'm game. If we can't accept limitations, we're boundaryless, we're no better than the bad guys.
Steve RogersTony, if someone dies on your watch, you don't give up.
Steve RogersWe are if we're not taking responsibility for our actions. This document just shifts the blame.
Lt. Col. James RhodesSorry, Steve, that... that is dangerously arrogant. This is the United Nations we're talking about. It's not the World Security Council, it's not S.H.I.E.L.D., it's not Hydra.
Steve RogersNo, but it's run by people with agendas and agendas change.
Tony StarkThat's good! That's why I'm here. When I realized what my weapons were capable of in the wrong hands, I shut it down. Stopped manufacturing.
Steve RogersTony, you *chose* to do that. If we sign this, we surrender our right to choose. What if this panel sends us somewhere we don't think we should go? What if there's somewhere we need to go and they don't let us? We may not be perfect but the safest hands are still our own.
Tony StarkIf we don't do this now, it's gonna be done to us later. That's the fact. That won't be pretty.
Natasha RomanoffTBD... I'm off to Vienna for the signing of the Accords. There's plenty of room on the jet. Just because it's the path of least resistance doesn't mean it's the wrong path. Staying together is more important that how we stay together.
Steve RogersWhat are we giving up to do it?... Sorry, Nat. I can't sign it.
Howard StarkYou know, they say sarcasm is a metric for potential. If that's true, you'll be a great man some day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ZemoWhen S.H.I.E.L.D. fell, Black Widow released Hydra files to the public. Millions of pages. Much of it encrypted, not easy to decipher, but... I have experience... and patience. A man can do anything if he has those.
Tony StarkWe need to be put in check. Whatever form that takes, I'm game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zemo[to Captain America]I've thought about nothing else for over a year. I studied you, I followed you, but now that you're standing here I just realized... there's a bit of green in the blue of your eyes.
Secretary of State Thaddeus RossHuh. Five years ago, I had a heart attack. I dropped right in the middle of my backswing. Turned out it was the best round of my life because after thirteen hours of surgery and a triple bypass, I have found something forty years in the army had never taught me... perspective. The world owes the Avengers an unpayable debt. You have fought for us, protected us, risked your lives. But while a great many people see you as heroes, there are some who would prefer the word "vigilantes".
Secretary of State Thaddeus RossHow about "dangerous"? What would you call a group of US based, enhanced individuals who routinely ignore sovereign borders and inflict their will wherever they choose and who, frankly, seem unconcerned with what they leave behind? New York, Washington D.C., Sokovia, Lagos...
King T'ChakaOur people's blood is spilled on foreign soil. Not only because of the actions of criminals, but by the indifference of those pledged to stop them. Victory at the expense of the innocent is no victory at all.
Brock RumlowHe remembered you. I was there. He got all weepy about it 'til they put his brain back in a blender. He wanted you to know something. He said to me, ''Please tell Rogers... When you gotta go, you gotta go.'' And you're comin' with me.
King T'ChakaWhen stolen Wakandan vibranium was used to make a terrible weapon, we in Wakanda were forced to question our legacy. Those men and women killed in Nigeria were part of a goodwill mission from a country too long in the shadows. We will not however, let misfortune drive us back. We will fight to improve the world we wish to join.
ZemoHYDRA deserves its place on the ash heap. So your death would not bother me. But I'd have to use this book... and other bloodier methods to find what I need. I don't look forward to that. You'd only be dying for... your pride.
MiriamI work for the State Department. Human Resources. I know it's boring, but it enabled me to raise a son. I'm very proud of what he grew up to be.
[thrusting a photograph into Tony's chest]
MiriamHIs name was Charlie Spencer. You murdered him. In Sokovia. Not that that matters in the least to you. You think you fight for us? You just fight for yourself. Who's going to avenge my son, Stark? He's dead... and I blame you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FridayThe Task Force called for a psychiatrist as soon as Barnes was captured. The UN dispatched Dr. Theo Broussard from Geneva within the hour. He was met by this man.