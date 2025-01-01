Menu
Kinoafisha Films Captain America: Civil War Captain America: Civil War Movie Quotes

Captain America [about Bucky] He's my friend.
Iron Man So was I.
Ant-Man [internally damaging the Iron Man suit] Oh, you're going to have to take this to the shop.
Iron Man Who's speaking?
Ant-Man It's your conscience. We don't talk a lot these days.
Iron Man [after witnessing Scott transform into Giant-Man] Okay, anybody on our side hiding any shocking and fantastic abilities they'd like to disclose? I'm open to suggestions.
Tony Stark Got a passport?
Peter Parker [chuckling] Um, no. I don't... I don't even have a driver's license.
Tony Stark You ever been to Germany?
Peter Parker No.
Tony Stark Oh, you'll love it.
Peter Parker I can't go to Germany!
Tony Stark Why?
Peter Parker I got... homework.
Tony Stark Alright, I'm gonna pretend you didn't say that.
Spider-Man Hey guys, you ever see that really old movie, Empire Strikes Back?
War Machine Jesus, Tony, how old is this guy?
Iron Man I don't know, I didn't carbon date him. He's on the young side.
Bucky Barnes [in the back seat of a VW Beetle] Can you move your seat up?
Sam Wilson No.
Black Widow Are we still friends?
Hawkeye That depends on how hard you hit me.
Scott Lang Hank Pym did say to never trust a Stark!
Tony Stark Who are you?
Scott Lang Come on, man.
FedEx Driver [knocks on door] Are you 'Tony Stank'?
Tony Stark [Tony is wounded, Steve and Bucky are leaving] That shield doesn't belong to you. You don't deserve it! My father made that shield!
[Steve drops shield]
Spider-Man [to Bucky] You have a metal arm? That is AWESOME, dude!
Falcon [after being trapped by Spider-Man] I don't know if you've been in a fight before, but there's usually not this much talking.
Spider-Man All right, sorry. My bad.
Tony Stark So, you're the Spiderling. Crime-fighting Spider. You're Spider-Boy?
Peter Parker S-Spider-Man.
Tony Stark Not in that onesie, you're not.
Peter Parker It's not a onesie.
Winter Soldier [webbed down after the Falcon got rid of Spider-Man] You couldn't have done that earlier?
Falcon [also webbed down] I hate you.
Hawkeye I don't think we've been introduced. I'm Clint.
Black Panther I don't care.
Tony Stark All right, I've run out of patience. "Underoos!"
[webbing comes down, grabs Cap's shield and cuffs his hands. Spider-Man lands on a nearby truck holding Cap's shield]
Tony Stark Nice job, kid!
Spider-Man Thanks! Well, I could have stuck the landing a little better. It's just, new suit... wait, it's nothing, Mr. Stark. It's... it's perfect, thank you.
Tony Stark Yeah, we don't really need to start a conversation.
Spider-Man Okay.
[salutes]
Spider-Man Cap... Captain? Big fan. Spider-Man.
Tony Stark Yeah, we'll talk about it later. Just...
Spider-Man [waves] Hey, everyone.
Tony Stark Good job.
Sharon Carter Margaret Carter was known to most as the founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. But I just know her as Aunt Peggy. She had a photograph in her office: Aunt Peggy standing next to JFK. As a kid that was pretty cool. But it was a lot to live up to, which is why I never told anyone we were related. I asked her once how she managed to master diplomacy and espionage at a time when no one wanted to see a woman succeed at either. And she said, "Compromise where you can. Where you can't, don't. Even if everyone is telling you that something wrong is something right. Even if the whole world is telling you to move, it is your duty to plant yourself like a tree, look them in the eye, and say, 'No, *you* move'."
Scott Lang Ca... Captain America...
[shakes Steve's hand vigorously]
Steve Rogers Mr. Lang.
Scott Lang It's an honor. I'm shaking your hand too long. Wow, this is awesome!
[turns to Wanda]
Scott Lang Captain America! I know you, too. You're great!
[sighs, then grips Steve's muscles]
Scott Lang Jeez... Uh, look, I wanna say, I know you know a lot of super-people so... thinks for thanking of me.
[Steve grins]
Scott Lang [to Sam] Hey, man!
Sam Wilson What's up, Tic-Tac?
Scott Lang Uh, good to see you. Look, what happened last time was...
Sam Wilson It was a great audition, but it'll...
[chuckles]
Sam Wilson It'll never happen again.
Steve Rogers Did he tell you what we're up against?
Scott Lang Something about some... psycho assassins?
Steve Rogers We're outside the law on this one, so if you come with us, you're a wanted man.
Scott Lang Yeah, well, what else is new?
Captain America You got heart, kid. Where are you from?
Spider-Man [straining] Queens!
Captain America [chuckles in mild disbelief] Brooklyn!
Iron Man [points one of his blasters at Captain America] Stay down... final warning.
Captain America I can do this all day.
Spider-Man [when the two teams start running towards each other] They're not stopping!
Iron Man Clearly retirement doesn't suit you. You got tired of shooting golf?
Hawkeye Well, I played 18, I shot 18. Just can't seem to miss.
[fires arrow at Iron Man and misses]
Iron Man Well, first time for everything.
Hawkeye Made you look.
[Scarlet Witch uses the distraction to trap Iron Man under a pile of cars]
Spider-Man [referring to Captain America's shield] That thing doesn't obey the laws of physics at all!
Sharon Carter [hands Sam a voucher] The receipt for your gear.
Sam Wilson Bird costume? Come on.
Sharon Carter I didn't write it.
Ant-Man [after witnessing a miniaturized fuel truck return to normal size and explode] Oh, man, thought it was a water truck. Uh, sorry.
Ant-Man I got something kinda big, but I can't hold it very long. On my signal, run like hell, and if I tear myself in half, don't come back for me.
Winter Soldier [concerned] He's gonna tear himself in half?
Spider-Man [reacting to Ant-Man growing] HOLY SHIT!
Hawkeye I retire for what, like, five minutes, and it all goes to shit.
Tony Stark How did this happen?
Vision I became distracted.
Tony Stark I didn't think that was possible.
Vision Neither did I.
Tony Stark You seem a little defensive.
Captain America It's been a long day.
Tony Stark [to Bucky] At ease, Soldier. I'm not currently after you.
Captain America Then why are you here?
Tony Stark Could be your story's not so crazy. Maybe.
Sam Wilson So you like cats?
Steve Rogers Sam...
Sam Wilson What? Dude shows up dressed like a cat and you don't wanna know more?
Steve Rogers Your suit. It's vibranium?
T'Challa The Black Panther has been the protector of Wakanda for generations. A mantle passed from warrior to warrior. And now because your friend murdered my father, I also wear the mantle of king. So I ask you, as both warrior and king, how long do you think you can keep your friend safe from me?
Sam Wilson [to Steve] I just wanna make sure we consider all our options. The people that shoot at you usually wind up shooting at me.
Tony Stark Hey, you wanna see something cool? I pulled something from Dad's archives. Timely. FDR signed the Lend-Lease bill with these in 1941. Provided support to the Allies when they needed most.
Steve Rogers Some would say it brought our country closer to war.
Tony Stark Steve, if not for these, you wouldn't be here. I'm trying to, what do you call it, a... an olive branch. Is that what you call it?
Steve Rogers Is Pepper here? I didn't see her.
Tony Stark We are kinda... well not kinda...
Steve Rogers Pregnant?
Tony Stark No, ha, definitely not. We're taking a break. It's nobody's fault.
Steve Rogers I'm so sorry, Tony. I didn't know.
Tony Stark A few years ago I almost lost her so I trashed all my suits. Then we had to mop up Hydra. Then Ultron, my fault. And then, and then, and then. I never stopped. 'Cause the truth is I don't wanna stop. I don't wanna lose her. I thought maybe the Accords can split the difference. In her defense, I'm a handful. Yeah dad was a pain in the ass, but he and mom always made it work.
Steve Rogers You know, I'm glad Howard got married. I only knew him when he was young and single.
Tony Stark Oh really? You two knew each other? He never mentioned that. Maybe only a thousand times. God, I hated you.
Steve Rogers I don't mean to make things difficult.
Tony Stark I know. Because you're a very polite person.
Steve Rogers If I see a situation pointed south, I can't ignore it. Sometimes I wish I could.
Tony Stark No, you don't.
Steve Rogers No, I don't. Sometimes...
Tony Stark Sometimes I wanna punch you in your perfect teeth. But I don't wanna see you gone. We need you, Cap. So far nothing's happen that can't be undone. Please, sign. We can make the last 24 hours legit. Barnes gets transferred to an American psych center instead of a Wakandan prison.
Steve Rogers I'm not saying it's impossible. But there would have to be safeguards.
Tony Stark Sure! Once we put out the PR - they're documents. They can be amended. I file a motion, have you and Wanda reinstated...
Steve Rogers Wanda? What about Wanda?
Tony Stark She's fine. She's confined in the compound currently. Vision's keeping her company.
Steve Rogers Oh God, Tony! Every time. Every time I think you're seeing things the right way...
Tony Stark It's a 100 acres with a lap pool. It's got a screening room. There's worse way to protect people. She's not a US Citizen and they don't grant visas to Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Steve Rogers Protection? Is that how you see this? This isn't protection, it's internment, Tony. Come on, she's a kid!
Tony Stark Gimme a break! I'm doing what has to be done, to save us from something worse.
Steve Rogers This job... we try to save as many people as we can. Sometimes that doesn't mean everybody. But if we can't find a way to live with that, next time... maybe nobody gets saved.
Crossbones This is for dropping a building on my face!
[Zemo sits on a rock, listening to his wife's last recorded message on his cellphone]
Voice of Zemo's Wife You should have seen his little face. Just try, okay? I'm going to bed. I love you.
[T'Challa sneaks up behind Zemo. He places his helmet on the ground]
T'Challa I almost killed the wrong man.
Zemo Hardly an innocent one.
[Zemo deletes the message]
T'Challa Is this all you wanted? To see them rip each other apart?
Zemo [quietly] My father lived outside the city. I thought we would be safe there. My son was excited. He could see the Iron Man from the car window. I told my wife "Don't worry. They're fighting in the city. We're miles from harm". And the dust cleared... and the screaming stopped... it took me two days until I found their bodies. My father... still holding my wife and son in his arms... and the Avengers?
[Zemo shakes his head]
Zemo They went home.
[Zemo smiles bitterly]
Zemo I knew I couldn't kill them. More powerful men than me have tried. But if I could get them to kill each other...
[a flashback: Captain America fights Iron Man]
Zemo I'm sorry about your father. He seemed a good man, with a dutiful son.
T'Challa Vengeance has consumed you. It's consuming them. I'm done letting it consume me.
[T'Challa retracts his claws]
T'Challa Justice will come soon enough.
Zemo [spitefully] Tell that to the dead.
[Zemo places the gun under his chin and pulls the trigger. T'Challa grabs him and moves the gun away. The bullet misses]
T'Challa The living are not done with you yet.
Spider-Man [after taking down the Falcon and webbing him up] Are those carbon fiber wings?
Falcon Is this stuff coming out of you?
Spider-Man [while fighting Falcon] You have the right to remain silent!
Zemo Longing. Rusted. Seventeen. Daybreak. Furnace. Nine. Benign. Homecoming. One. Freight Car... Soldier?
Bucky Barnes ...Ready to comply.
Steve Rogers [letter to Stark] Tony, I'm glad you're back at the compound. I don't like the idea of you rattling around a mansion by yourself. We all need family. The Avengers are yours, maybe more so than mine. I've been on my own since I was 18. I never really fit in anywhere, even in the army. My faith's in people, I guess. Individuals. And I'm happy to say that, for the most part, they haven't let me down. Which is why I can't let them down either. Locks can be replaced, but maybe they shouldn't. I know I hurt you, Tony. I guess I thought by not telling you about your parents I was sparing you, but I can see now that I was really sparing myself, and I'm sorry. Hopefully one day you can understand. I wish we agreed on the Accords, I really do. I know you're doing what you believe in, and that's all any of us can do. That's all any of us should... So no matter what, I promise you, if you need us - if you need me - I'll be there.
[Tony looks at a flip phone Steve sent him]
Iron Man [restraining Bucky, whispering in his ear] Do you even remember them?
Winter Soldier I remember all of them.
Natasha Romanoff I know how much Barnes means to you... Stay at home. You'll only make this worse.
Tony Stark [to Peter Parker, about Aunt May] You know, I'm having a hard time believing she's someone's aunt.
Steve Rogers I'm sorry, Nat. I can't sign it.
Natasha Romanoff I know.
Steve Rogers Then why did you come here?
Natasha Romanoff Because I didn't want you to be alone.
Natasha Romanoff Looking over your shoulder should be second nature.
Sam Wilson Anyone ever tell you you're a little paranoid?
Natasha Romanoff Not to my face. Why, did you hear something?
Steve Rogers He said 'Bucky' and suddenly I was that 16-year-old boy from Brooklyn again.
Bucky Barnes Your mom's name was Sarah. You used to wear newspapers in your shoes.
Steve Rogers You can't read that in a museum.
Sam Wilson Just like that, we're supposed to be cool?
Friday [after Iron Man is attacked by Scarlet Witch] Multiple contusions detected.
Iron Man Yeah, I detected that too...
Tony Stark [about his parents' deaths at Bucky's hands] Did you know?
Steve Rogers I didn't know it was him...
Tony Stark [struggling to keep his temper] Don't bullshit me, Rogers! Did you know?
Steve Rogers [hesitantly] Yes.
Vision Our very strength incites challenge. Challenge incites conflict. And conflict... breeds catastrophe.
Steve Rogers You remember that time we had to ride back from Rockaway Beach in the back of that freezer truck?
Bucky Barnes [grins] Was that the time you used our train money to buy hotdogs?
Steve Rogers You blew three bucks trying to win that stuffed bear for a redhead.
Bucky Barnes What was her name again?
Steve Rogers Dolores. You called her Dot.
Bucky Barnes She's gotta be a hundred years old right now...
Steve Rogers So are we, pal.
Natasha Romanoff Tony, you are being uncharacteristically non-hyperverbal.
Clint Barton The futurist is here, gentlemen! He sees all. He knows what's best for you, whether you like it or not.
Steve Rogers I know we're not perfect, but the safest hands are still our own.
Vision [straining] If you do this, they will never stop being afraid of you.
Wanda Maximoff I can't control their fear. Only my own.
Winter Soldier I didn't kill your father.
Black Panther Then why did you run?
T'Challa In my culture, death is not the end. It's more of a stepping off point. You reach out with both hands and Bast and Sekhmet, they lead you into the green veld where... you can run forever.
Natasha Romanoff That sounds very peaceful.
T'Challa My father thought so. I am not my father.
Natasha Romanoff T'Challa, Task Force will decide who brings in Barnes.
T'Challa Don't bother, Ms. Romanoff. I'll kill him myself.
[while talking to Steve Rogers, Tony Stark notices Bucky Barnes still pointing his rifle at him]
Tony Stark Manchurian Candidate, you're killing me. We're on a truce. Put the gun down.
Falcon What do we do?
Captain America We fight.
Tony Stark [shouts] I'm trying to keep...
[calms himself]
Tony Stark I'm trying to keep you from tearing the Avengers apart.
Captain America You did that when you signed.
Vision A pinch of paprika... A pinch...
Wanda Maximoff Is that Paprikash?
Vision I thought it might lift your spirits.
Wanda Maximoff [Tastes Vision's cooking] Spirits lifted.
Vision In my defence, I haven't actually eaten anything before, so... please... Wanda?
Wanda Maximoff Hmm?
Vision No one dislikes you.
Wanda Maximoff [Chuckles] Thanks.
Vision Oh you're welcome. No. It's ah... involuntary response in their amygdala that can't help but being afraid of you.
Wanda Maximoff Are you?
Vision My amygdala is synthetic, so...
Wanda Maximoff [laugh] ... I used to think of myself one way. But after this
[swirling fingers with magic]
Wanda Maximoff . I am something else. And still me, I think. But that's not what everyone else sees.
Vision Do you know, I don't know what this is
[point at mind gem on his forehead]
Vision . Not really. I know it's not of this world. But it powered Loki staff, gave you your abilities. But its true nature is a mystery. And yet, it is part of me.
Wanda Maximoff Are you afraid of it?
Vision I wish to understand it. The more I do the less it controls me. One day, who knows, I may even control it.
Wanda Maximoff [Back at Vision's cooking] I don't know what's in this but it's not paprika. I'm gonna go to the store i'll be back in 20 minutes.
Vision Alternatively, we could order a pizza?
Wanda Maximoff Vision, are you not letting me leave?
Vision ...It is a question of safety.
Wanda Maximoff I can protect myself.
Vision Not yours. Mr. Stark would like to avoid the possibility of another public incident. Until the Accords are a more secured foundation.
Wanda Maximoff ...And what do you want?
Vision For people to see you... as I do.
Zemo An empire toppled by its enemies can rise again. But one which crumbles from within? That's dead... forever.
Everett K. Ross Meals at 8 and 5. Toilet privileges twice a day. Raise your voice, zap. Touch the glass, zap. You step outta line, you deal with me. Please, step outta line.
Tony Stark [after Rhodes is attacked, to Steve] I was wrong about you. The whole world was wrong about you.
Iron Man Ross doesn't know I'm here. I'd rather like to keep it that way, otherwise I gotta arrest myself.
Captain America [smirks] That sounds like a lot of paperwork.
Steve Rogers [about Bucky] It wasn't him, Tony! Hydra had control of his mind!
Tony Stark MOVE!
Steve Rogers IT WASN'T HIM!
Tony Stark They're comin' for ya.
Natasha Romanoff I'm not the one that needs to watch their back.
Tony Stark I saw how dangerous my weapons were in the wrong hands, so I took control.
Steve Rogers You chose to do that. If we sign these accords, it takes away our right to choose.
Zemo Mission Report: December 16, 1991.
[from Super Bowl trailer]
Tony Stark You chose the wrong side.
Captain America Do you know me?
Bucky Barnes You're Steve. I read about you at the museum.
Captain America I know you're nervous and you have plenty of reason to be, but you're lying.
Bucky Barnes I wasn't in Vienna. I don't do that anymore.
Captain America Well, the people who think you did are coming here now and they're not planning on taking you alive.
Bucky Barnes That's smart. Good strategy.
Captain America This doesn't have end in a fight, Buck.
Bucky Barnes It always ends in a fight.
Tony Stark Why are you doing this, huh? What's your MO? I've got to know, what gets you out of that twin bed every morning?
Peter Parker Because... because, I've been me my whole life, and I've had these powers for six months. I read books, I build computers, and I would love to play football, but I couldn't then so I shouldn't be able to now...
Tony Stark Right, because you're different
Peter Parker Yeah, but I can't tell anybody that, so I'm not.
[thinking]
Peter Parker When you can do the things that I can, but you don't, and then the bad things happen? They happen because of you.
Lt. Col. James Rhodes Secretary Ross has a Congressional Medal of Honor, which is one more than you have.
Sam Wilson So let's say we agreed to this thing. How long is it gonna be before they lojack us like a bunch of common criminals?
Lt. Col. James Rhodes 117 countries wanna sign this. 117, Sam, and you're just like, "Nah, it's cool."
Sam Wilson How long are you gonna play both sides?
Vision I have an equation.
Sam Wilson [sarcastically] Oh, this'll clear it up.
Vision In the 8 years since Mr. Stark announced himself as Iron Man, the number of known enhanced persons has grown exponentially. And during the same period, a number of potentially world-ending events has risen at a commensurable rate.
Steve Rogers Are you saying it's our fault?
Vision I'm saying there may be a causality. Our very strength invites challenge. Challenge incites conflict. And conflict... breeds catastrophe. Oversight... Oversight is not an idea that can be dismissed out of hand.
Lt. Col. James Rhodes Boom!
Natasha Romanoff Tony? You are being uncharacteristically non-hyperverbal.
Steve Rogers That's 'cause he's already made up his mind.
Tony Stark Boy, you know me so well. Actually, I'm nursing an electromagnetic headache. That's what's going on, Cap. It's just pain. It's discomfort. Who's putting coffee grounds in the disposal? Am I running a Bed and Breakfast for a biker gang?
[puts phone on table, screen pops up]
Tony Stark Oh, that's Charles Spencer, by the way. He's a great kid. Computer engineering degree, 3.6 GPA. Had a floor-level gig, an intel plan for the fall. But first he wanted to put a few miles on his soul before he parked it behind a desk. See the world, maybe be of service. Charlie didn't wanna go to Vegas or Fort Lauderdale, which is what I would do. He didn't go to Paris or Amsterdam, which sounds fun. He decided to spend his summer building sustainable housing for the poor. Guess where: Sokovia. He wanted to make a difference, I suppose. I mean, we won't know because we dropped a building on him while we were kickin' ass... There's no decision-making process here. We need to be put in check! And whatever form that takes, I'm game. If we can't accept limitations, we're boundaryless, we're no better than the bad guys.
Steve Rogers Tony, if someone dies on your watch, you don't give up.
Tony Stark Who said we're giving up?
Steve Rogers We are if we're not taking responsibility for our actions. This document just shifts the blame.
Lt. Col. James Rhodes Sorry, Steve, that... that is dangerously arrogant. This is the United Nations we're talking about. It's not the World Security Council, it's not S.H.I.E.L.D., it's not Hydra.
Steve Rogers No, but it's run by people with agendas and agendas change.
Tony Stark That's good! That's why I'm here. When I realized what my weapons were capable of in the wrong hands, I shut it down. Stopped manufacturing.
Steve Rogers Tony, you *chose* to do that. If we sign this, we surrender our right to choose. What if this panel sends us somewhere we don't think we should go? What if there's somewhere we need to go and they don't let us? We may not be perfect but the safest hands are still our own.
Tony Stark If we don't do this now, it's gonna be done to us later. That's the fact. That won't be pretty.
Wanda Maximoff You're saying they'll come for me.
Vision We would protect you.
Natasha Romanoff Maybe Tony's right. If we have one hand on the wheel, we can still steer. If we take it off...
Sam Wilson Aren't you the same woman who told the government to kiss her ass a few years ago?
Steve Rogers Are you sure about this?
Bucky Barnes [going into cryogenic stasis] I can't trust my own mind.
T'Challa Your friend and my father, they were both victims. If I can help one of them find peace...
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross Tell me, Captain, do you know where Thor and Banner are right now? 'Cause you can bet if I misplaced a couple of 30 megaton warheads, there'd be consequences.
Natasha Romanoff [fighting Bucky] You could at least recognize me!
Steve Rogers Tony, we used to be a family.
Tony Stark I don't care.
Captain America This isn't gonna change what happened.
Iron Man I don't care. He killed my mom.
Steve Rogers Who else signed it?
Natasha Romanoff Tony, Rhody, Vision.
Steve Rogers Clint?
Natasha Romanoff Said he's retired.
Steve Rogers Wanda?
Natasha Romanoff TBD... I'm off to Vienna for the signing of the Accords. There's plenty of room on the jet. Just because it's the path of least resistance doesn't mean it's the wrong path. Staying together is more important that how we stay together.
Steve Rogers What are we giving up to do it?... Sorry, Nat. I can't sign it.
Natasha Romanoff I know...
Steve Rogers Well, then... what are you doing here?
Natasha Romanoff I didn't want you to be alone.
Steve Rogers [with Bucky in Wakanda] You know if they find out he's here, they'll come for him.
T'Challa Let them try.
Clint Barton [about Stark] You gotta watch your back with this guy!
[pounds the window in a rage]
Clint Barton There's a chance he's gonna break it!
Howard Stark You know, they say sarcasm is a metric for potential. If that's true, you'll be a great man some day.
Zemo When S.H.I.E.L.D. fell, Black Widow released Hydra files to the public. Millions of pages. Much of it encrypted, not easy to decipher, but... I have experience... and patience. A man can do anything if he has those.
[last lines]
May Parker [off-screen] Who was it? Who hit you?
Peter Parker [fidgeting with new webshooter from Tony Stark] Some guy... so itchy man, God.
May Parker [off-screen] What's "some guy's" name?
Peter Parker Uhh, Steve!
[webshooter emits a light; Peter is amazed]
May Parker [off-screen] Steve? From 12-C? With the overbite?
Peter Parker No, no, no, you don't know him, he's from Brooklyn.
[Peter hides webshooter light under his arm as May enters]
Peter Parker [feigning pain] Ouch.
May Parker Well, I hope you got a few good licks in.
[hands Peter an ice pack wrapped in a towel]
Peter Parker Yeah, I got quite a few in actually.
May Parker Okay.
Peter Parker His friend was huge, like HUGE!
[presses ice pack to black eye while hiding webshooter]
Peter Parker That's way better, thank you.
May Parker Okay, tough guy.
[leaves to exit]
Peter Parker Love you, May. Hey, can you shut the door?
[May shuts Peter's door]
Peter Parker [Peter unveils webshooter light and shines it onto his ceiling, projecting the Spider Symbol. Peter smiles]
Title Card reads Spider-Man will return
[from trailer]
Sam Wilson [about Black Panther] Where'd they find this guy?
Bucky Barnes [referring to Zemo] We gotta go. That guy's probably in Siberia by now.
Captain America We need to draw out the flyers... I'll take Vision. You get to the jet.
Falcon [being chased by War Machine] No, you get to the jet! Both of you! The rest of us aren't getting out of here!
Hawkeye As much as I hate to admit it, if we're gonna win this one, some of us might have to lose it.
Captain America Alright, Sam. What's the plan?
Falcon We need a diversion. Something big!
Ant-Man I got something kinda big, but I can't hold it very long. On my signal, run like hell, and if I tear myself in half, don't come back for me.
Bucky Barnes [uncertainly] He's gonna tear himself in half?
Captain America You sure about this, Scott?
Ant-Man I do it all the time. I mean, once... In a lab. And I passed out.
[breathes deeply]
Ant-Man I'm the boss, I'm the boss, I'm the boss...
FedEx Driver [At the door with a package] Are you 'Tony... Stank'?
Lieutenant James Rhodes [cracks up] Yes. This is... this is Tony Stank. You're in the right place. Thank you for that!
[to Tony]
Lieutenant James Rhodes Never dropping that, by the way.
[while walking off]
Lieutenant James Rhodes Table for one, Mr. Stank. Please by the bathroom.
Natasha Romanoff You know what's about to happen. Do you really wanna punch your way out of this?
Hawkeye As much as I hate to admit it, if we're going to win this fight, some of us might have to lose it.
Everett K. Ross So how does it feel? To spend all that time, all that effort, and to see it fail so spectacularly?
Zemo Did it?
Natasha Romanoff [Picked up cell phone] Yeah.
Steve Rogers You're alright?
Natasha Romanoff Uh. Yeah. Thanks. I got lucky.
[Nat notices sirens from Cap's cellphone, indicating he's around the area]
Natasha Romanoff ... I know how much Barnes means to you. I really do... Stay home. You'll only make this worse for all of us. Please.
Steve Rogers Are you saying you'll arrest me?
Natasha Romanoff No... Someone will. If you interfere. That's how it works now.
Steve Rogers If he's this far gone, Nat. I should be the one to bring him in.
Natasha Romanoff Why?
Steve Rogers Cause I'm the one least likely to die trying.
Spider-Man [after taking down Giant-Man] Whoa, no, I'm not done, I've gotta get him back!
Iron Man You're going home, or I'm calling Aunt May! You're DONE!
[exits]
Spider-Man Wait, Mr. Stark! I'm not done, I'm not...
[tries to get up; collapses]
Spider-Man [sighs] Okay, I'm done.
Tony Stark We need to be put in check. Whatever form that takes, I'm game.
Zemo [to Captain America] I've thought about nothing else for over a year. I studied you, I followed you, but now that you're standing here I just realized... there's a bit of green in the blue of your eyes.
[chuckles]
Zemo How nice to find a flaw.
Wanda Maximoff What about the gas?
Steve Rogers Get it out.
Bucky Barnes What's gonna happen to your friends?
Captain America Whatever it is... I'll deal with it.
Bucky Barnes I don't know if I'm worth all this to you.
Captain America What you did all those years, it wasn't you. You didn't have a choice.
Bucky Barnes I know... but I did it.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross Huh. Five years ago, I had a heart attack. I dropped right in the middle of my backswing. Turned out it was the best round of my life because after thirteen hours of surgery and a triple bypass, I have found something forty years in the army had never taught me... perspective. The world owes the Avengers an unpayable debt. You have fought for us, protected us, risked your lives. But while a great many people see you as heroes, there are some who would prefer the word "vigilantes".
Natasha Romanoff And what word would you use, Mr. Secretary?
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross How about "dangerous"? What would you call a group of US based, enhanced individuals who routinely ignore sovereign borders and inflict their will wherever they choose and who, frankly, seem unconcerned with what they leave behind? New York, Washington D.C., Sokovia, Lagos...
Steve Rogers Okay. That's enough.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross In the past four years, you've operated with unlimited power and no supervision. That's an arrangement the governments of the world can no longer tolerate.
T'Challa Two people in a room can get more done than a hundred.
King T'Chaka Unless you need to move a piano.
Scott Lang [after Giant-Man is defeated and reverted back to normal size] Does anybody have any orange slices?
Black Widow Thank you.
Sam Wilson [holds up Redwing] Don't thank me.
Black Widow I'm not thanking that.
Sam Wilson Aw, come on. Touch it, give it a kiss.
King T'Chaka Our people's blood is spilled on foreign soil. Not only because of the actions of criminals, but by the indifference of those pledged to stop them. Victory at the expense of the innocent is no victory at all.
Friday You can't beat him hand-to-hand!
Iron Man [as Cap batters him relentlessly] Analyze his fight pattern!
Friday Scanning... Countermeasures ready.
Iron Man [blocks Cap's shield attack] Let's kick his ass!
Tony Stark [referring to Spiderman's secret identity] Who else knows, anybody?
Spider-Man Nobody.
Tony Stark Not even your unusualy attractive aunt.
Brock Rumlow You know he knew you. Your pal, your buddy, your Bucky.
Captain America What did you say?
Brock Rumlow He remembered you. I was there. He got all weepy about it 'til they put his brain back in a blender. He wanted you to know something. He said to me, ''Please tell Rogers... When you gotta go, you gotta go.'' And you're comin' with me.
Ant-Man Look, I really don't want to hurt you.
Black Widow I wouldn't stress about it.
[beats up Ant-Man]
Steve Rogers I'm not getting that shield back, am I?
Natasha Romanoff Technically it's the government's property. The wings, too.
Sam Wilson That's cold.
Tony Stark Warmer than jail!
Sam Wilson How long are you gonna play both sides?
Steve Rogers [upon arrest] What about a lawyer?
Everett K. Ross Lawyer, that's funny. See their weapons are placed in lockup. We'll write you a receipt.
Sam Wilson I better not look out the window and see anybody flying around in that.
Maria Stark Be nice, dear. He's been studying abroad.
Howard Stark Really, which broad?
Iron Man [giant ant-man holding Rhodes] Let go of my rhodey!
Brock Rumlow [takes off mask in defeat allowing Steve to see his face for the first time] You know, I think I look pretty good, all things considered.
Miriam They say there is a correlation between generosity and guilt.
Tony Stark If we don't do this, it will be done to us.
Captain America You're Sokovian. Is that what this is about?
Zemo Sokovia was a failed state long before you blew it to hell. No. I'm here because I made a promise.
Captain America You lost someone.
Zemo I lost everyone. And so will you.
Security Chief Move, or you will be moved.
Howard Stark [last words, looking at the Winter Soldier] Sergeant Barnes?
Bucky Barnes I am not the only Winter Soldier.
Bucky Barnes What the hell is that?
Sam Wilson Everyone's got a gimmick now!
King T'Chaka When stolen Wakandan vibranium was used to make a terrible weapon, we in Wakanda were forced to question our legacy. Those men and women killed in Nigeria were part of a goodwill mission from a country too long in the shadows. We will not however, let misfortune drive us back. We will fight to improve the world we wish to join.
Captain America All right, Sam. What's the play?
Falcon We need a diversion. Something big.
Ant-Man I got something kinda big. But I can't hold it very long. On my signal, run like hell. And if I tear myself in half, don't come back for me.
Bucky Barnes He's gonna tear himself in half?
Captain America You sure about this, Scott?
Ant-Man I do it all the time. I mean, once. In a lab. Then I passed out. I'm the boss, I'm the boss, I'm the boss. I'm the boss!
Spider-Man [Ant-Man becomes giant] Holy shit!
War Machine [Ant-Man laughs and grabs War Machine] Okay, tiny dude is big now. He's big now.
Captain America I guess that's the signal.
Falcon Way to go, Tic Tac!
Iron Man Give me back my Rhodey.
Crossbones [to Captain America] There you are, you son of a bitch. I've been waiting for this!
[first lines]
Karpov [in Russian; reading from a book] Longing. Rusted. Seventeen. Daybreak. Furnace. Nine. Benign. Homecoming. One. Freight Car.
[shuts book]
Karpov [in Russian] Good morning, Soldier.
Vision Captain Rogers! I know you believe what you are doing is right, but for the collective good, you must surrender now.
Steve Rogers Who are you? What do you want?
Zemo To see an empire fall.
Clint Barton [about to fire an arrow with Ant-Man on it] Buckled in?
Ant-Man Yeah. No, I'm good. I'm good Arrow Guy. Let's go, let's go!
Black Widow Maybe Tony's right. If we have one hand on the wheel, we can still drive. If we take it off...
Sam Wilson Aren't you the same woman who told the government to kiss her ass a few years ago?
Black Widow I'm just... I'm reading the terrain. We have made some very public mistakes. We need to win their trust back.
Iron Man Focus up. I'm sorry... did I just mishear you or did you just agree with me?
Black Widow Oh I want to take it back now.
Iron Man No, no no. You can't retract it.
Black Panther Move, Captain. I won't ask a second time.
Captain America How about our other recruit?
Hawkeye He's rarin' to go. Had to put a little coffee in him, but... he should be good.
Scott Lang [Jolts awake] What time zone is this?
Clint Barton [after Wanda telekinetically throws a knife at him] Guess I shoulda knocked.
Wanda Maximoff Oh, my god! What are you doing here?
Clint Barton Disappointing my kids. I'm supposed to go waterskiing. Cap needs our help. Come on.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross Stark? Did he give you anything on Rogers?
Iron Man Nope. Told me to go to hell. I'm going back to the compound instead, but you can call me anytime. I'll put you on hold, I like to watch the line blink.
Iron Man Stand down. Last warning.
Captain America I could do this all day.
Scott Lang Does anyone have any orange slices?
Falcon You're the good cop, now?
Iron Man I'm just the guy who needs to know where Steve went.
Falcon Well, you'd better go get a bad cop, because you're gonna have to go Mark Fuhrman on my ass to get information out of me.
Natasha Romanoff Steve's not gonna stop. If you don't either, Rhodey's gonna be the best-case scenario.
Tony Stark You let them go, Nat.
Natasha Romanoff We played this wrong.
Tony Stark We? Boy, it must be hard to shake the whole double agent thing, huh? It sticks in the DNA.
Natasha Romanoff Are you incapable of letting go of your ego for one god damn second?
Iron Man My left arm is numb. Is that normal?
Hawkeye Okay, we gotta go. It's this way.
Wanda Maximoff I've caused enough problems.
Hawkeye You gotta help me, Wanda. Look, you wanna mope, can go to high school. You wanna make amends, you get off your ass.
Steve Rogers Why would the Task Force release this photo to begin with?
Sharon Carter Get the word out, involve as many eyes as we can?
Steve Rogers Right. It's a good way to flush a guy out of hiding. Set off a bomb, get your picture taken. Get seven billion people looking for the Winter Soldier.
Sharon Carter You're saying someone framed him to find him?
Sam Wilson Steve, we looked for the guy for two years and found nothing.
Steve Rogers We didn't bomb the UN. That turns a lot of heads.
Sharon Carter Yeah, but that doesn't guarantee that whoever framed him would get him. It guarantees that we would.
Steve Rogers [a thought strikes him] Yeah.
Friday Targeting systems knackered, boss.
Steve Rogers All right, what do you see?
Wanda Maximoff Standard beat cops. Small station. Quiet street. It's a good target.
Steve Rogers There's an ATM on the south corner, which means?
Wanda Maximoff Cameras.
Steve Rogers Both cross-streets are one-way.
Wanda Maximoff So, compromised escape routes.
Steve Rogers Means our guy doesn't care about being seen. He isn't afraid to make a mess on the way out. You see that Range Rover halfway up the block?
Wanda Maximoff Yeah, the red one? It's cute.
Natasha Romanoff It's also bulletproof, which means private security, which means more guns, which means more headaches for somebody. Probably us.
Wanda Maximoff You guys know I can move things with my mind, right?
Steve Rogers Eyes on target, folks. This is the best lead we've had on Rumlow in six months. I don't want to lose him.
Falcon If he sees us coming, that won't be a problem. He kind of hates us.
Sharon Carter My mom tried to talk me out of enlisting, but, um, not Aunt Peggy. She bought me my first thigh holster.
Steve Rogers Very practical.
Sharon Carter And stylish.
Steve Rogers CIA has you stationed over here now?
Sharon Carter Berlin. Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Steve Rogers Right. Right. Sounds fun.
Sharon Carter I know, right?
Steve Rogers I've been meaning to ask you. When you were spying on me from across the hall...
Sharon Carter You mean when I was doing my job.
Steve Rogers Did Peggy know?
Sharon Carter She kept so many secrets. I didn't want her to have one from you.
Sharon Carter Not sure you understand the concept of a getaway car.
Steve Rogers It's low-profile.
Sharon Carter [revealing his and Falcon's armor in her trunk] Good, because this stuff tends to draw a crowd.
Clint Barton Cap.
Steve Rogers You know I wouldn't have called if I had any other choice.
Clint Barton Hey, man, you're doing me a favor. Besides, I owe a debt.
Steve Rogers Thanks for having my back.
Wanda Maximoff It was time to get off my ass.
Bucky Barnes We should get moving.
Clint Barton We got a chopper lined up.
Bucky Barnes [hearing an announcement in German] They're evacuating the airport.
Sam Wilson Stark.
Scott Lang Stark?
Steve Rogers Suit up.
Ant-Man Hey, Cap, heads up!
[tossing him a miniaturized fuel truck]
Ant-Man [showing him a small disc] Throw it at this. Now!
[as the two meet in mid-air, the truck returns to normal size]
War Machine Oh, come on!
Zemo HYDRA deserves its place on the ash heap. So your death would not bother me. But I'd have to use this book... and other bloodier methods to find what I need. I don't look forward to that. You'd only be dying for... your pride.
Steve Rogers I owe you again.
Sharon Carter Keeping a list.
[glancing at Bucky]
Sharon Carter You know, he kinda tried to kill me.
Steve Rogers Sorry. I'll put it on the list, too. They're gonna come looking for you.
Sharon Carter I know.
Steve Rogers Thank you, Sharon.
Sharon Carter [they kiss] That was...
Steve Rogers Late.
Sharon Carter Damn right.
Tony Stark All right, we're done. You're gonna turn Barnes over, you're gonna come with us, now, because it's us, or a squad of J-SOC guys with no compunction about being impolite.
Spider-Man Hey, guys, something...
War Machine [Ant-Man returns to full size, knocking Spider-Man down] Whoa. What-what the hell was that?
Ant-Man [returning Cap's shield] I believe this is yours, Captain America.
Iron Man Wanda, I think you hurt Vision's feelings.
Wanda Maximoff You locked me in my room.
Iron Man Okay, first, that's an exaggeration. Second, I did it to protect you. Hey, Clint.
Hawkeye Hey, man.
Miriam I work for the State Department. Human Resources. I know it's boring, but it enabled me to raise a son. I'm very proud of what he grew up to be.
[thrusting a photograph into Tony's chest]
Miriam HIs name was Charlie Spencer. You murdered him. In Sokovia. Not that that matters in the least to you. You think you fight for us? You just fight for yourself. Who's going to avenge my son, Stark? He's dead... and I blame you.
Friday The Task Force called for a psychiatrist as soon as Barnes was captured. The UN dispatched Dr. Theo Broussard from Geneva within the hour. He was met by this man.
Tony Stark Did you run facial recognition yet?
Friday What do I look like?
Tony Stark Uh, I don't know. I've been picturing a redhead.
Friday You must be thinking of someone else.
Tony Stark Must be.
Friday The fake doctor is actually Colonel Helmut Zemo. Sokovian Intelligence. Zemo ran Echo Scorpion, a Sokovian covert kill squad.
Tony Stark So what happened to the real Broussard?
Friday He was found dead in a Berlin hotel room. Where police also found a wig and facial prosthesis approximating the appearance of one James Buchanan Barnes.
Tony Stark Son of a bitch. Get this to Ross.
Friday Yes, boss.
Tony Stark Well, I just knocked the "A" out of their AV. We got about thirty seconds before they realize it's not their equipment.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross [watching the surveillance feed] What'd you do? Get it back up!
Tony Stark Just look. Because that...
[showing Broussard's photo to Sam]
Tony Stark ...is the fellow who was supposed to interrogate Barnes. Clearly, I made a mistake. Sam, I was wrong.
Sam Wilson That's a first.
Tony Stark Cap is definitely off the reservation, but he's about to need all the help he can get. We don't know each other very well. You don't have to...
Sam Wilson Hey, it's all right.
[sighing]
Sam Wilson Look, I'll tell you. But you have to go alone and as a friend.
Tony Stark Easy.
FedEx Driver [Checks delivery address] Are you Tony... .Stank?
War Machine [Tony looks embarrassed, Rhodey nods] Yes, this is, this is Tony Stank, you're in the right place.
[to driver]
War Machine Thank you for that!
[to Tony]
War Machine Never dropping that, by the way. Table for one, Mr Stank, please, by the bathroom.
Tony Stark [Chuckles]
Tony Stark 36 hours. Jeez.
Natasha Romanoff We're seriously understaffed.
Tony Stark Oh, yeah. It'd be great if we had a Hulk right about now. Any shot?
Natasha Romanoff You really think he'd be on our side?
Tony Stark No.
Natasha Romanoff I have an idea.
Tony Stark Me, too. Where's yours?
Natasha Romanoff Downstairs. Where's yours?
Tony Stark Ross gave me 36 hours to bring you in. That was 24 hours ago. Can you help a brother out?
Captain America You're after the wrong guy.
Tony Stark Your judgment is askew. Your old war buddy killed innocent people yesterday.
Captain America And there are five more supersoldiers just like him. I can't let the doctor find them first, Tony. I can't.
Zemo If it's any comfort, they died in their sleep. Did you really think I wanted more of you?
Bucky Barnes What the hell?
Zemo I'm grateful to them, though. They brought you here.
[a light turns on, revealing Zemo; Cap throws his shield, but it rebounds back]
Zemo Please, Captain. The Soviets built this chamber to withstand the launch blast of UR-100 rockets.
Iron Man I'm betting I could beat that.
Zemo Oh, I'm sure you could, Mr. Stark. Given time. But then you'd never know why you came.
Captain America You killed innocent people in Vienna just to bring us here?
Natasha Romanoff Is this part of the plan?
Iron Man Well, my plan was go easy on them. You wanna switch it up?
War Machine Sorry, Cap, this won't kill you, but it ain't gonna tickle, either.
Iron Man All right, there's two on the parking deck. One of them's Maximoff. I'm gonna grab her. Rhodey, you wanna take Cap?
War Machine Got two in the terminal, Wilson and Barnes.
Black Panther Barnes is mine.
Spider-Man Hey, Mr. Stark, what should I do?
Iron Man What we discussed. Keep your distance, web 'em up.
Spider-Man Okay, copy that.
Steve Rogers Sam... see that garbage truck? Tag it.
Falcon [launching a drone] Give me x-ray.
[seeing the feed]
Falcon That truck's loaded for max weight. And the driver's armed.
Natasha Romanoff It's a battering ram.
Steve Rogers Go now.
Wanda Maximoff What?
Steve Rogers He's not hitting the police.
Wanda Maximoff It's my fault.
Steve Rogers That's not true.
Wanda Maximoff Turn the TV back on. They're being very specific.
Steve Rogers I should've clocked that bomb vest long before you had to deal with it.
T'Challa I suppose neither of us is used to the spotlight.
Natasha Romanoff Oh, well, it's not always so flattering.
T'Challa You seem to be doing all right so far. Considering your last trip to Capitol Hill, I wouldn't think you'd be particularly comfortable in this company.
Natasha Romanoff Well, I'm not.
T'Challa And that alone makes me glad you are here, Ms. Romanoff.
Natasha Romanoff Why? You don't approve of all this?
T'Challa The Accords, yes. The politics, not really.
War Machine Congratulations, Cap. You're a criminal.
[Black Panther surrenders and removes his mask]
War Machine [surprised to see T'Challa] Your Highness.
Zemo Tell me, Bucky. You've seen a great deal, haven't you?
Bucky Barnes I don't wanna talk about it.
Zemo You fear that if you open your mouth, the horrors might never stop. Don't worry. We only have to talk about one.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross I don't suppose you have any idea where they are?
Tony Stark We will. GSG 9's got the borders covered. Recon's flying 24/7. They'll get a hit. We'll handle it.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross You don't get it, Stark. It's not yours to handle. It's clear you can't be objective. I'm putting Special Ops on this.
Natasha Romanoff What happens when the shooting starts? What, do you kill Steve Rogers?
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross If we're provoked. Barnes would've been eliminated in Romania if it wasn't for Rogers. There are dead people who would be alive now. Feel free to check my math.
Tony Stark All due respect, you're not gonna solve this with boys and bullets, Ross. You gotta let us bring them in.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross How would that end any differently than last time?
Tony Stark Because this time, I won't be wearing loafters and a silk shirt. 72 hours, guaranteed.
Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross 36 hours. Barnes. Rogers. Wilson.
Spider-Man [Ant-Man becomes GIGANTIC and grabs War Machine. Everyone is shocked] HOLY SHIT!
