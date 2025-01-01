[Zemo sits on a rock, listening to his wife's last recorded message on his cellphone]

Voice of Zemo's Wife You should have seen his little face. Just try, okay? I'm going to bed. I love you.

[T'Challa sneaks up behind Zemo. He places his helmet on the ground]

T'Challa I almost killed the wrong man.

Zemo Hardly an innocent one.

[Zemo deletes the message]

T'Challa Is this all you wanted? To see them rip each other apart?

Zemo [quietly] My father lived outside the city. I thought we would be safe there. My son was excited. He could see the Iron Man from the car window. I told my wife "Don't worry. They're fighting in the city. We're miles from harm". And the dust cleared... and the screaming stopped... it took me two days until I found their bodies. My father... still holding my wife and son in his arms... and the Avengers?

[Zemo shakes his head]

Zemo They went home.

[Zemo smiles bitterly]

Zemo I knew I couldn't kill them. More powerful men than me have tried. But if I could get them to kill each other...

[a flashback: Captain America fights Iron Man]

Zemo I'm sorry about your father. He seemed a good man, with a dutiful son.

T'Challa Vengeance has consumed you. It's consuming them. I'm done letting it consume me.

[T'Challa retracts his claws]

T'Challa Justice will come soon enough.

Zemo [spitefully] Tell that to the dead.

[Zemo places the gun under his chin and pulls the trigger. T'Challa grabs him and moves the gun away. The bullet misses]