Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Winner

Best Achievement in Directing

Winner

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Winner

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Nominee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Nominee

Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing

Nominee

Best Sound

Nominee

Best Achievement in Film Editing

Nominee

Best Achievement in Production Design

Nominee

Best Achievement in Costume Design

Nominee

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominee

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominee

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Nominee