Kinoafisha Films The Revenant The Revenant Awards

Awards and nominations of The Revenant 2015

Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Makeup and Hair
Nominee
 Best Original Music
Nominee
 Best Makeup and Hair
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 True Story
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
