Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Revenant
The Revenant Awards
Awards and nominations of The Revenant 2015
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Makeup and Hair
Nominee
Best Original Music
Nominee
Best Makeup and Hair
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
True Story
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree