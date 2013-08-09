Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Cine Holliúdy
Poster of Cine Holliúdy
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Cine Holliúdy

Cine Holliúdy

Cine Holliúdy 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 9 August 2013
Release date
9 August 2013 Brazil
Worldwide Gross $2,180,341
Also known as
Cine Holliúdy, Cine Holliudy, Кинотеатр 'Голливуд'
Director
Halder Gomes
Cast
Roberto Bomtempo
Miriam Freeland
Karla Karenina
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Cine Holliúdy
The Boy and the World 7.5
The Boy and the World (2013)
Barnyard 6.1
Barnyard (2006)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D 5.6
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D (2005)
Home on the Range 5.7
Home on the Range (2004)

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more