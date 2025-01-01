MollyThe only line you care about is the bottom line. Are you the kind of person I feel a strong connection to? Yes. Do I find you cute and funny? Yes. Could you be the guy that I fall for and live with forever? Yes, but the point is you're a corporate robot. And so it is with great pleasure that I say to you, go jump in a lake, meathead!
[chucks water in his face and storms off, everyone gasps]
MollyHold on! If they can't heat it up, then leave half the poppyseeds in and sprinkle the other half of the poppyseeds onto half of a blueberry muffin, and then cut both halves in half and throw them both away. In either scenario, I want a lemon chocolate loaf but, this is very important, it must be shrinkwrapped, and more importantly it must smell more like lemon than chocolate. Got it?
JoelI know you love Saturdays, but do you love me?
TiffanyI think you're A-okay. How many times do I have to say it before you believe me?
JoelLook, there's something I need to tell you. Ever since you and I got back together, something hasn't felt right. I think deep down, you're a horrible person. Granted, you're smoking hot. And that's something no one could ever take away from you. Except of course, Father Time, who will most certainly take that away from you sooner rather than later. But that's not my point.
MollyRoland's promise to keep my store flourishing forever, well, it turned out to be a little bit more complicated than we thought. Long story short, the store is gone.
JoelAnd Cup of Joel basically crashed and burned after a week. I mean, it really wasn't anything. And as much as little Tucker loved havin' a new dad around, he was pretty traumatized seein' his real dad get shot in the face by the police.
MollyThe debts started to pile up and I started taking pills to numb the pain.