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Filmography
Noureen DeWulf
Noureen DeWulf
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noureen DeWulf
Noureen DeWulf
Noureen DeWulf
Date of Birth
28 February 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Over the Garden Wall
(2014)
7.7
Happy Endings
(2011)
7.6
Good Girls
(2018)
Filmography
5.6
The Wedding Year
The Wedding Year
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Good Girls
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
8.6
Over the Garden Wall
Drama, Fantasy, Detective,
2014, USA
5.6
They Came Together
They Came Together
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Anger Management
Comedy
2012, USA
7.7
Happy Endings
Comedy
2011, USA
6.3
The Back-up Plan
The Back-Up Plan
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Comedy, Romantic
2009, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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