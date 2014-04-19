Menu
Best Comedies
Balls Out
Balls Out
Intramural
18+
Sport
Comedy
Synopsis
With marriage, graduation, and the real world looming on the horizon, fifth year senior Caleb Fuller reassembles the ol' team of misfits for one last epic run in Intramural football.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
19 April 2014
Release date
19 April 2014
Russia
18+
19 April 2014
Kazakhstan
19 April 2014
USA
19 April 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
Ralph Smyth Entertainment, Raindance Entertainment, Red Entertainment
Also known as
Intramural, Balls Out, Bolas afuera, O Bola Fora, Palle fuori, Выпускники, しゃかりきにフットボール
Director
Andrew Disney
Cast
Jake Lacy
Nikki Reed
Kate McKinnon
Beck Bennett
Nick Kocher
Cast and Crew
4.3
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Caleb
This might be our last shot at doing something that doesn't matter.
