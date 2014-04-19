Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Balls Out
Poster of Balls Out
Рейтинги
4.3 IMDb Rating: 4.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Balls Out

Balls Out

Intramural 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

With marriage, graduation, and the real world looming on the horizon, fifth year senior Caleb Fuller reassembles the ol' team of misfits for one last epic run in Intramural football.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 19 April 2014
Release date
19 April 2014 Russia 18+
19 April 2014 Kazakhstan
19 April 2014 USA
19 April 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Ralph Smyth Entertainment, Raindance Entertainment, Red Entertainment
Also known as
Intramural, Balls Out, Bolas afuera, O Bola Fora, Palle fuori, Выпускники, しゃかりきにフットボール
Director
Andrew Disney
Cast
Jake Lacy
Jake Lacy
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon
Beck Bennett
Beck Bennett
Nick Kocher
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Balls Out
Into the Blue 2: The Reef 4.7
Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard 6.4
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach 6.2
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach (2007)
The Dukes of Hazzard 6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Ode to Joy 6.4
Ode to Joy (2019)
Greener Grass 6.3
Greener Grass (2019)
Otherhood 6.1
Otherhood (2019)
Family 6.4
Family (2018)
Rough Night 5.6
Rough Night (2017)
Office Christmas Party 6.5
Office Christmas Party (2016)
Sisters 6.1
Sisters (2015)

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more