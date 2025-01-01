Darlene Love
[singing]
Lean on me
Jo Lawry
Jo Lawry, Judith Hill, Lisa Fischer: Lean on me
Darlene Love
When you're not strong
Jo Lawry
Jo Lawry, Judith Hill, Lisa Fischer: Lean on me
Darlene Love
And I'll be your friend, I'll help you carry on, For
Jo Lawry
Jo Lawry, Judith Hill, Lisa Fischer: Lean on me
Darlene Love
It won't be long
Jo Lawry
Jo Lawry, Judith Hill, Lisa Fischer: Lean on me
Darlene Love
Till I'm gonna need, Somebody
Darlene Love
Darlene Love, Jo Lawry, Judith Hill, Lisa Fischer: To lean on...