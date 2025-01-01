Merry Clayton So, it was like very late at night and I was very - you know, pregnant. I had curlers and the whole thing in my hair and I was ready to go to bed. And we got a call, "Merry, there's a group of guys in town called Rolling... Rolling Somebodies and they're from England and they need somebody that will sing with them." They picked me up, with silk pajamas on, a mink coat, and a Chanel scarf on my head... I said, "What? Rape. Murder. It's just a shot away." I started to sing, "Oh, children, It's just a shot away, It's just a shot away" with Mick... They said, "You want to do another one?" I said, "Sure, I'll do another one"... So, I said to myself, "Mm-hmm. I'm going to do another one. Blow them out of this room."

[laughs]